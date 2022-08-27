Read full article on original website
Food Stamps: States Extending Emergency Allotment Money Through September 2022
Emergency allotments were authorized under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act to help address temporary food needs during the pandemic for SNAP households. According to the U.S. Department of...
nypressnews.com
Free at-home COVID tests, delivered by mail, ending this week
A nationwide program that allowed residents to order batches of free at-home coronavirus tests through the U.S. Postal Service is coming to an end this week, leaving Californians just days to secure any final shipments. Suspending the offering, which the COVID.gov website says is “because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding...
nypressnews.com
Cook Children’s message to parents: ‘Please don’t come to the emergency department for a simple COVID test’
FORT WORTH, Texas — Cook Children’s hospital system has a message for North Texas parents: “Please don’t come to the emergency department for a simple COVID-19 test.”. In a news release Tuesday, the Fort Worth-based hospital said it is currently seeing an increase in parents bringing...
