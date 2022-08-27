ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Free at-home COVID tests, delivered by mail, ending this week

A nationwide program that allowed residents to order batches of free at-home coronavirus tests through the U.S. Postal Service is coming to an end this week, leaving Californians just days to secure any final shipments. Suspending the offering, which the COVID.gov website says is “because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding...
