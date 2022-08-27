ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartsville, SC

cokercobras.com

Rob Parland '17, '18 Named Head Wrestling Coach

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Rob Parland '17, '18 has been named Coker University's new head wrestling coach, announced today (Wednesday, Aug. 31) by Vice President of Athletics and Athletic Facilities Dr. Lynn Griffin. "I am excited to welcome Rob back to Coker," said Griffin. "As a student-athlete and as an assistant...
HARTSVILLE, SC
cokercobras.com

Men's Soccer Falls at North Greenville Wednesday Night

TIGERVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's soccer fell at North Greenville in non-conference action Wednesday night (Aug. 31) by a score of 2-1. North Greenville struck twice in the first half to take a 2-0 lead to the break. Celestin Blondel would notch his first career goal six minutes into the second half to ultimately bring the game to its final score.
HARTSVILLE, SC
cokercobras.com

Women's Soccer Notches Third Clean Sheet of the Season in Draw with USC Aiken on Wednesday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University women's soccer registered the third clean sheet of the season in a 0-0 draw with USC Aiken Wednesday night (Aug. 31). Coker registered five shots in the contest, with three of them on goal. Nour Noujaim registered four shots, three on goal in the contest, while Mila Rausch also had one. Sarah Swaim (1-0-2) notched her third shutout of the season with four saves between the pipes.
HARTSVILLE, SC
Raleigh News & Observer

The coach the world forgot — Clemson legend Danny Ford on life, football and farming

Long before Clemson was a college football superpower, Danny Ford led the Tigers to their first-ever national championship. That 1981 national title came when Ford was just 33 years old, and for most of that decade Clemson dominated the ACC. But following the 1997 season, after his tenures at Clemson and then at Arkansas both ended under unhappy circumstances, Ford was out of the coaching game. He was only 49 years old.
CLEMSON, SC
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in South Carolina

Whether you are traveling with your partner and children, a group of friends or on your own, you will definitely find something for your liking in South Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for everybody in this beautiful state. To prove it, I have put together a list of three beautiful but underrated places in South Carolina that you should explore, if you haven't already. And if you have never been to South Carolina, visiting these beautiful places is a good starting point.
PENDLETON, SC
FOX Carolina

Two South Carolina Women behind Artemis 1

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two South Carolina women literally have their hands on the Artemis 1 mission. Vanessa Wyche and Charlie Blackwell-Thompson graduated from Clemson University. Wyche is the first Black woman to lead a NASA Space Center and works in Houston TX. Blackwell-Thompson is the first female launch...
CLEMSON, SC
holycitysinner.com

State Superintendent Releases Statement on the Passing of Dr. Rose Wilder, Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District

State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman shared the following statement regarding the passing of Dr. Rose Wilder (right), Superintendent of Williamsburg County School District:. “This is a great loss, not only for the Williamsburg community but also for the state and for me personally. Rose was a dear friend, pioneer,...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC
wfxb.com

Earthquake Reported near Elgin, South Carolina

Another Earthquake was reported near Elgin, South Carolina. Data from the United States Geological Society shows the newest quake in the series struck Saturday afternoon and was initially reported with a 1.3 magnitude, that magnitude has since been upgraded to 1.6. According to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division, approximately 10 to 15 earthquakes are recorded annually in the state.
ELGIN, SC
WXII 12

Stanly men steal South Carolina construction vehicles

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — Watch more WXII headlines in the video above. Two North Carolina men were sentenced for stealing constuction vehicles out of South Carolina. Monday, a second person was sentenced after the vehicles went missing from a community center in Pageland, South Carolina. An investigation into the...
STANLY COUNTY, NC
NewsBreak
Sports
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville County Schools School Board Notes: District buys 1.2-acre property for $1

Here’s a recap of the Aug. 23 meeting of the Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees:. Passed: Purchase of property next to Stone Academy. Greenville County Schools Board of Trustees approved a deal with the city of Greenville to buy a 1.2-acre property adjacent to Stone Academy Elementary School for $1. The deal will allow for future expansion, should the district be interested.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Community shaken by deadly shooting at South Carolina dirt track

LANCASTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The Lancaster community is shaken after a deadly shooting Saturday night at the Lancaster Motor Speedway Saturday night. Bryan Mitchell, 37, is charged with killing Rodney Cunningham, 53, right inside the main gate during the night’s final race, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. According to a speedway […]
LANCASTER, SC
WIS-TV

Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid

CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
CAMDEN, SC
FOX Carolina

Original Moon Tree still stands tall in the Upstate

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - When Artemis 1 does launch, it will carry the next generation of Moon Trees. Over 50 years ago on the Apollo 14 Lunar mission, hundreds of tree seeds that were eventually planted in places across the country went to space and back. It is believed...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC

