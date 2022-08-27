ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elkins, WV

CBS Baltimore

'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails

FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
MARYLAND STATE
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.

CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
HANCOCK COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WAVY News 10

‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads

Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
HAMPTON, VA
WTRF- 7News

Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
TAYLOR COUNTY, WV
emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Virginia State Police investigate a head on collision in the city of Hampton

At approximately 2:46 AM, state police were called to investigate a two vehicle head-on collision in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 263mm. The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by Kenneth Dominic Matthews, entered onto westbound I-64 from Neil Armstrong Parkway, Matthews, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck a 2006 Honda Accord head-on.
HAMPTON, VA
wvtf.org

Dominion offshore wind project: how much risk should customers assume?

The future of a massive wind project is in doubt, and state regulators are about to weigh how much risk should be assumed by utility customers. Dominion Energy says the performance guarantee state regulators are imposing on them will make an offshore wind project off the coast of Virginia Beach untenable. But that's not a view shared by environmentalists, including some of the strongest proponents of the Clean Economy Act.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA

