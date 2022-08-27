Read full article on original website
What you need to make the perfect West Virginia charcuterie board
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — As the “Dog Days” of summer have ended, people are already thinking about appetizer ideas for football tailgates, barbecues and holiday parties. If you really want to get into the Mountain State spirit this season, surprise your friends and family with a charcuterie board loaded with West Virginia foods! Below are […]
'Wildest place in Maryland' under threat from biking trails
FRIENDSVILLE, Md. (AP) — A proposal to expand a network of biking and hiking trails through western Maryland has triggered intense opposition among hikers, whitewater rafters and other outdoor enthusiasts who might otherwise cheer the idea.And that's because the project — pushed by two conservative Republican state lawmakers from Garrett County and a group called Garrett Trails — would route the permanent two-way paths through the heart of the scenic Youghiogheny River.Supporters — including Garrett Trails, a nonprofit organization led by resort, lodging, local government and other recreational business interests — say the Youghiogheny canyon trail would bring greater public...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Three more deaths from the virus reported in W.Va.
CHARLESTON — Another three people in West Virginia have died from the COVID-19 coronavirus between Monday and Tuesday, the Department of Health and Human Resources said Tuesday. Deaths confirmed were a 95-year-old woman from Hancock County, a 63-year-old man from Berkeley County and a 58-year-old woman from Taylor County,...
Woman sentenced for scamming West Virginia senior citizen
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Chief U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh sentenced a Nevada woman, Tuesday, to more than seven years in prison, Tuesday, for committing financial fraud against the elderly, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Shelly Leipham of Las Vegas was found guilty by a jury in April of “Wire Fraud,” “Mail Fraud,” and “Money […]
‘Flurona’ hits Hampton Roads
Fall is almost here and typically that is the start of flu season, but flu is already circulating this summer as well as COVID and now there are patients who are coming down with both at the same time. It's sometimes referred to as Flurona and it even hit the WAVY-TV 10 newsroom.
Electric battery factory coming to Northern West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The energy startup SPARKZ said Tuesday it will locate an electric battery factory in northern West Virginia. The batteries will be built at a 482,000-square-foot (4.5-hectare) plant in Taylor County off U.S. Route 50 near Bridgeport, the company said in a statement. The plant, which eventually will employ 350 workers, originally […]
Two swimmers drown at Virginia Beach
The Virginia Beach Police Department continued its investigation into the weekend drowning deaths of two men.
Arrest made over charges stemming from events at Grassfield Elementary in Chesapeake
NORFOLK, Va. — Editor's Note: The above video is from a May 2022 report about alleged abuse at Grassfield Elementary. Police say they've made an arrest at a Chesapeake elementary school following reports of abuse that happened earlier in the year. Janice Maw was arrested at Grassfield Elementary School...
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
Virginia State Police investigate a head on collision in the city of Hampton
At approximately 2:46 AM, state police were called to investigate a two vehicle head-on collision in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at the 263mm. The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck driven by Kenneth Dominic Matthews, entered onto westbound I-64 from Neil Armstrong Parkway, Matthews, the sole occupant of the vehicle, was traveling eastbound in the westbound lanes when he struck a 2006 Honda Accord head-on.
Charges pending after 16-vehicle crash in Downtown Tunnel
Video shot inside the Downtown Tunnel shows the chaos that unfolded after a crash that involved 16 vehicles this past weekend.
Missing Virginia Beach man found safe
Virginia Beach police said Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was found safe Monday night.
Virginia school district restricts cell phone use during school
Virginia Beach’s school system has become one of the latest to adopt policies and regulations that restrict cell phone usage during school hours.
Police: Speeding driver loses bumper in Virginia tunnel; 16 cars crash
The crash was reported along the eastbound lanes just before 1 a.m. The lanes reopened at about 4 a.m.
2 drivers seriously hurt in head-on crash on I-64 in Hampton
Two drivers had to be extricated after a head-on crash on westbound Interstate 64 in Hampton early Monday morning.
Driver killed after being rear ended by DUI suspect at stop light in Virginia Beach
A woman died after being rear ended by a DUI driver just before midnight Saturday night on Indian River Road, just down the road from Regent University.
wvtf.org
Dominion offshore wind project: how much risk should customers assume?
The future of a massive wind project is in doubt, and state regulators are about to weigh how much risk should be assumed by utility customers. Dominion Energy says the performance guarantee state regulators are imposing on them will make an offshore wind project off the coast of Virginia Beach untenable. But that's not a view shared by environmentalists, including some of the strongest proponents of the Clean Economy Act.
Victim dies two weeks after assault at VB business
Investigators identified 26-year-old Wesley Horbal as the suspect in this case and arrested him on a charge of voluntary manslaughter.
