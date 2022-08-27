Read full article on original website
Blue Hose join weekly muddle
As much as I may think I know about football, I’m positive I don’t know as much about the team on the field as the coaches who watch it every day. Guess what? Presbyterian College is playing ball Saturday night up behind Nashville. Austin Peay, whose cheer, swear to God, is “Let’s Go Peay!” (It’s in the website.) That’s the 1st thing I do when I get home from a ballgame.
Spanning the County: Devils prevail vs. Raiders in volleyball
Clinton and Laurens fought it out in volleyball on Tuesday evening, the Red Devils remained undefeated (4-0) by edging the Raiders, 3-2, CHS. Clinton won the 1st 2 games, Laurens the next 2 and Clinton in the tie-breaking 5th. The scores were 25-22, 25-13, 22-25, 21-25, 16-14. Clinton also won...
Inside the Lines: The Pride of the Pride
Roy Walker and I had many adventures together, some of which occurred on the football field. We also hauled hay, camped out on the farm in the hayloft and in a clump of trees at the top of a hill, and attended many Clemson football and basketball games. We don’t see a lot of each other anymore, but when we do, we still get along as well as we ever did.
Blue Hose release women's basketball schedule
Fourteen times in 29 games, the Presbyterian Blue Hose are scheduled to play at Templeton Center. Head coach Alaura Sharp released the schedule on Tuesday. "We are looking forward to a great season. Our non-conference schedule is full of challenges and some exciting matchups. These games will allow us to learn about ourselves and grow into the team we want to be for conference play," stated head coach Alaura Sharp. "The conference will be extremely competitive this year and we look forward to competing against the great players and coaches in the Big South conference."
Ex-PC quarterback Huff gets Furman nod
Clay Hendrix named Tyler Huff to start at quarterback when North Greenville visits Furman on Thursday night. Once in a great while, things actually work. Now Tommy Spangler is coaching cornerbacks and specialty teams for the Paladins, and Huff is starting the 1st game at quarterback. Huff was a surprise...
Eagles fly past Laurens Academy, 41-14
Richard Winn Academy scored its 9th straight victory over Laurens Academy, defeating the Crusaders, 41-14, in the Eagles’ 1st game of the season. Winn took a 21-0 lead at halftime, but LA quarterback Andrew Codington tossed a pair of touchdown passes to Clarence Bertoli and Buddy Baker. Bertoli caught 8 passes for 84 yards and rushed 6 times for 31 yards. Baker’s 4 receptions netted 120 yards.
Five in the county Hall ... at last
Four of the five new members of the Laurens County Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday played football. Three were linemen. Three were known mostly for their coaching prowess. The 5th, Ann Simmons Dean Parks, was spectacularly successful in both. Shell Dula, Laurens native and, like Roy Walker, a PC...
Interview with Clinton High coaching legend Keith Richardson
Your browser does not support the audio element. Buddy Bridges conducted this interview that ran at halftime of the Clinton-Laurens broadcast on WPCC radio.
