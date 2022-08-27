Roy Walker and I had many adventures together, some of which occurred on the football field. We also hauled hay, camped out on the farm in the hayloft and in a clump of trees at the top of a hill, and attended many Clemson football and basketball games. We don’t see a lot of each other anymore, but when we do, we still get along as well as we ever did.

CLEMSON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO