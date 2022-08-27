Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Check your wallet, a six-digit winning lottery ticket was sold in South Carolina
A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was recently sold in the Midlands, according to the South Carolina Education Lottery. Now the search is on for the person who bought the Palmetto Cash 5 game at a gas station/convenience store, lottery officials said Monday in a news release. The winning numbers —...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
New Publix store coming to Columbia, South Carolina
Publix Food Markets on Tuesday revealed in an email to WGB it has executed a lease on a new store in Columbia, South Carolina, adding to its already 65 stores in the state. While details are limited, the 45,000-square-foot store is projected to open first quarter of 2024 and will be located at the Market at Spears Creek at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road in Columbia, Publix said. Currently, there are 15 Publix stores in Columbia listed on the grocery retailer's website.
Check your tickets: $200K winning lottery ticket sold in Midlands
LUGOFF, S.C. (WCBD)- A $200,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in the South Carolina Midlands and the winner has yet to come forward. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket was sold at S M Mart at 840 Hwy 1 S. in Lugoff. The ticket matched all five numbers […]
abccolumbia.com
Former Clarendon & Williamsburg superintendent passes away
CLARENDON CO., S.C. (WOLO) – A former superintendent who made history in South Carolina has recently passed away. The State Department of Education says in 1994, Dr. Rose Wilder became the first Black female superintendent in the state since Reconstruction, when she served as superintendent for Clarendon County School District 2.
thepeoplesentinel.com
Semi-truck flips in Barnwell, causing road closure
On Tuesday, August 30 around 3 p.m. a semi-truck flipped over as it was leaving Highway 37 onto Highway 278 in Barnwell. “It looks like he was trying to make the turn a little too fast and then rolled over,” said Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Lieutenant Jimmy Bozard.
WIS-TV
Sheriff: No gun found on Mid-Carolina Middle School campus
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - A report of a firearm on the campus of Mid-Carolina Middle School earlier in the week led to an investigation by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office and the School District of Newberry County. According to officials, no gun was found on campus, and investigators were...
WIS-TV
Former Gamecock signs first-ever female athlete deal with Ruffles
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Former Gamecock Aja Wilson signed the first-ever female athlete deal with the Ruffles brand. Ruffles and Wilson are partnering together to launch her own signature flavor, Ruffles Ridge Twists Smoky BBQ. Wilson posted about her new partnership with the Ruffles brand on her Instagram page. The...
First Black female superintendent in South Carolina passes away
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. — The former superintendent of Clarendon County School District One and Two has passed away, leaving many people in the Midlands reflecting on her impact. “It just was a shock to hear that Dr. Wilder passed away," said Clarendon NAACP president Willie Briggs. According to the...
coladaily.com
White Knoll middle school teacher charged in student assault
A Lexington County middle school teacher has been charged in connection with the assault of a student. Officials with Lexington County Sheriff's Department said Brenda Dean Inabinette, 58, has been charged with third-degree assault and battery. According to the warrant, Inabinette grabbed the student's ID lanyard while it was around...
The Post and Courier
Publix announces plans to open new Columbia grocery store in Northeast
COLUMBIA — Publix will add a new grocery store location in Northeast Richland, the company announced Aug. 30. The store will be leased at the corner of Spears Creek Church Road and Earth Road, adding a grocery location amid the recent residential growth in that area. The location will...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT: Tropics are active again! Here’s the latest:
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - We have 4 systems to watch right now in the tropics, one with a good chance of developing into a tropical depression!. Tropical Wave Invest 91-L has a 70% chance of developing in the next 5 days and a 50% chance in the next 2 days. Right now it’s moving west at 10mph with development expected to a depression near the eastern waters of the Leeward Islands. As you can see the models have it on a west/northwest path. As of now it looks to strengthen up to at least Tropical Depression status in the next 5 days, so we will closely watch this system in the days to come! The next named storm will be Danielle.
wach.com
911 service outage in Richland County
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County is experiencing a 9-1-1 service outage. The outage will remain until 4:00 p.m. on Sunday. August 28. If you are experiencing an emergency, please use 803-252-2911 for assistance.
WIS-TV
One dead, one injured after head-on Clarendon County collision
CLARENDON COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is pronounced deceased after a collision on Rickenbaker Road near White Oak Drive. According to Lance Corporal Tyler Tidwell, the collision occurred around 2:26 p.m. on Aug. 30. The driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander was traveling south on Rickenbaker Rd when the...
click orlando
South Carolina fugitive captured at Palm Coast motel, deputies say
PALM COAST, Fla. – Sheriff’s deputies in Flagler County say they captured a South Carolina man wanted in a DUI crash that killed two people last year. The sheriff’s office said it arrested Randall Howard, 46, at the motel on Kingswood Drive in Palm Coast Monday. They said he was staying there while working for a high-speed internet company.
WRDW-TV
No one hurt in shooting at Aiken County convenience store
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken County deputies responded to a reported shooting incident at a convenience store Tuesday night. Deputies responded to the Enmarket store on Edgefield Hwy at Shiloh Heights Road around 10 p.m. Deputies say that all parties involved had left the scene before law enforcement arrived. There...
abccolumbia.com
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial Plaza unveiled in Winnsboro
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) — A memorial plaza dedicated to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was unveiled in Winnsboro today. Fairfield County Council members and local community attended the ceremony. Fairfield Central High School’s orchestra was also there to provide music and singing for the event. Before the statue...
WIS-TV
Utility rates ‘unlivable’ on Camden City grid
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Utility rates have reportedly tripled for customers receiving electricity from the City of Camden (COC). COC supplies electricity to about 11,000 residents across city limits and encompassing counties. According to city officials referencing the 2020 census, approximately 7,185 customers reside in Camden. This number indicates that...
South Carolina man to pay back over $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fraud
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WJBF) — One South Carolina man has been ordered to pay back more than $2 million after pleading guilty to wire fruad. According to authorities, Sung Wook Kim, also known as Paul, 36, of Lexington, used a position of trust to defraud his employer, fabricating three contracts with one of the company’s clients and […]
WIS-TV
Dog shot in parking lot of Summerton restaurant, man charged
SUMMERTON, S.C. (WIS) - A dog was shot in the parking lot of a restaurant in Clarendon County Saturday. According to the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office, an investigator was immediately assigned after deputies received a complaint about a dog being shot at Red’s Bar and Grill on W Rickenbaker Road in Summerton.
