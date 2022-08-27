STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's tennis team is gearing up for another exciting season by unveiling their fall schedule. MSU will have up to six events to compete this fall in effort to have several players qualify for the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego, California Nov. 4-7. "We are looking forward to our fall tournament season," said head coachDaryl Greenan. "We have more new players than returners, so it will be interesting to see what type of results we produce. I look forward to getting to work with each player on their games and seeing their progress."

