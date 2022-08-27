Read full article on original website
hailstate.com
Dawgs Shift Focus to Jaguars in a Battle of the Unbeatens
STARKVILLE – Undefeated after the first month of the season, the Mississippi State soccer program's unbeaten streak gets tested, yet again, on Thursday night (Sept. 1) when South Alabama (3-0-1) enters town. The 15th meeting between the programs will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT on SECN+. "We're looking forward...
hailstate.com
Women's Tennis Releases Fall Schedule
STARKVILLE – Mississippi State women's tennis team is gearing up for another exciting season by unveiling their fall schedule. MSU will have up to six events to compete this fall in effort to have several players qualify for the ITA Fall Championships in San Diego, California Nov. 4-7. "We are looking forward to our fall tournament season," said head coachDaryl Greenan. "We have more new players than returners, so it will be interesting to see what type of results we produce. I look forward to getting to work with each player on their games and seeing their progress."
hailstate.com
Dear Ol’ State: It’s Finally Game Week For The Dawgs
At long last, it's here. Mississippi State opens up its 2022 football season on Saturday, and when they do, the Bulldogs will hit the field with a ton of experience. Joel Coleman and Logan Lowery take a look at many of the pieces MSU will have to work with and bring you a few thoughts from head coach Mike Leach. The Dear Ol' State podcast is also available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Just search for Dear Ol' State.
hailstate.com
“Dawg Talk” Returns Downtown For 2022 Football Season
STARKVILLE – For the third straight football season, "Dawg Talk" will be hosted live from Downtown Starkville: Mississippi's College Town. This year's version will debut on Thursday, Sept. 1 from 7-8 p.m. CT, two days ahead of MSU's season opener against Memphis. "Dawg Talk" featuring head football coach Mike...
bobgermanylaw.com
Columbus, MS - Four-Vehicle Pile-Up on US-82 Leads to Death of Porter, Dodds, Unborn Child
Columbus, MS (August 29, 2022) - A collision between two motorcycles and two passenger vehicles left two people dead on Sunday, August 28th. Reports show that, at about 1:00 a.m., an initial collision between two vehicles prompted a chain reaction crash on US-82 in Columbus. A vehicle crashed into the...
wcbi.com
East Columbus shooting leads to active manhunt in Starkville
STARKVILLE/COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – An east Columbus shooting leads to an active manhunt in Starkville. Right now, law enforcement is searching for a suspect who ran from deputies. There has been a heavy law enforcement presence for over an hour on Jackson Street. I’m here on Jackson Street where...
wtva.com
Clay County man shot and killed in Greenwood
GREENWOOD, Miss. (WTVA) - A Clay County man was shot and killed late Tuesday night in Greenwood. Leflore County Sheriff Ricky Banks said two people were shot at a home on Canary Cove. He said three people were at the home at the time of the shooting. Leflore County Coroner...
Two people killed in early morning chain reaction crash on Mississippi highway
A crash involving two cars and two motorcycles early Sunday morning has claimed the lives of two people. WTVA in Tupelo reports that a vehicle crash that started a chain reaction of crashes killed two people on U.S. 82 in Columbus at approximately 1 a.m. Reports are that a vehicle...
kicks96news.com
DUIs, Reckless Driving, and False Pretense in Neshoba Arrests
TERRY JAMES ADAMS, 36, of Carthage, Failure to Appear, NCSO. Bond $0. A MOMIT ABI BELL, 39, of Philadelphia, Felony Indictment, NCSO. Bond $10,000. DANARIO DWIGHT BELL, 42, of Philadelphia, No Driver’s License, Hold for Other Agency, NCSO. Bond $300, $0. SAMUEL CAINE BELL, 37, of Philadelphia, Contempt of...
wtva.com
Two dead following overnight chain reaction crash in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — Two people are dead following a chain reaction crash early Sunday on Highway 82 in Columbus. It happened around 1 a.m. on the westbound side of the highway before the Military Road exit. First responders said a car hit a motorcycle, which hit another motorcycle....
WTOK-TV
EMEPA employee dies in Kemper County
KEMPER COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was killed Monday morning in a work-related accident in Kemper County. Kemper County Coroner Terry Bostick said it happened on Highway 397 just north of Preston around 8:45 Monday morning. Details are limited, but Bostic said the EMEPA employee was in the process...
wtva.com
Amory woman arrested for auto B&E
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A woman faces vehicle breaking and entering charges in Amory. Amber Stanford, 23, of Amory, was arrested the morning of Friday, Aug. 26 at a home on Arrington Street, according to the Amory Police Department. Officers responded to the home after receiving a report of an...
Mississippi police issue warning after stopping vehicles with fake ‘Blackout’ tags
A Mississippi police department has issued a warning after stopping several vehicles with fake versions of the popular Mississippi Blackout vanity tag that have been issued by the state. Officials with the Amory Police Department issued the warning on social media Monday. “The State of MISSISSIPPI now offers black-out vanity...
Commercial Dispatch
Drunk driver kills two motorcyclists on Hwy 82
A Columbus man is behind bars after allegedly hitting and killing two people on a motorcycle in an accident early Sunday morning. Tavaris L. Mosley, 42, of Columbus has been charged with one count of driving under the influence and two counts of DUI-vehicular manslaughter after he hit the Harley Davidson about 1 a.m.
wtva.com
Medical marijuana dispensaries prepping for start of sales
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Medical marijuana dispensaries are preparing for the start of sales in Mississippi. But they have to wait for their crops to mature. Mike Alford is the owner of Bluegreen Cannabis, a dispensary being built on Old Belden Circle. His growing facility, Stinky Group Inc., will be located behind the dispensary.
Commercial Dispatch
What happened to Leigh Occhi: Retracing the mysterious disappearance
TUPELO — Leigh Occhi had just turned 13 and was home alone when her mother, Vickie Felton, left for work just before 8 a.m. When Felton called about an hour later and got no response, she drove back to the 105 Honey Locust Drive home. There was blood on the walls and floor, but Occhi was not there.
breezynews.com
Monday was a Mess of Minor Accidents in Attala
7:55 a.m. – Kosciusko Police responded to a call reporting a minor two-vehicle crash on Veterans Memorial Drive in front of Megg’s Tire. 8:07 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kosciusko High School regarding a vehicle that was hit in the parking lot. 8:35 a.m. –...
kicks96news.com
Safety Check Point Leads to Drug Arrest in Carthage
Leake County Deputies along with Carthage Police conducted a safety check point on Old Canton Rd on Thursday, August 25th around 5 pm. A vehicle coming through smelled strongly of what was believed to be marijuana. The driver told officers that there wasn’t any marijuana in the vehicle, but a passenger identified as Shelton Windham stated that they had some in his pants and showed it to the officers.
