Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama man assaulted three law enforcement officers, authorities say
Authorities say two Lawrence County deputies and a Moulton police officer were injured Thursday during an altercation with a Trinity man. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Christian Tyler Parker, 22, faces multiple charges following an incident Thursday afternoon at about 5:15. Officers responded to a domestic violence call...
WAFF
Former Limestone Co. Sheriff’s attorneys request dismissal of conviction, sentencing
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - In court documents filed on August 31, attorneys for former Limestone County Sheriff Michael Blakely have requested the recusal of Judge Pamela Baschab. On the final page of the document, there is an undated screenshot image of a search(said to have been researched in August...
WAFF
Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide
Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
WAAY-TV
Security footage shows moment Huntsville police officer struck pedestrian with patrol car
One local resident is pleading for action after a Huntsville police officer hit a pedestrian near a dark intersection on U.S. 231/431 Tuesday night. A gas station owner caught the whole scene on security footage and said it was only a matter of time before an accident happened in the area. The owner of the BP gas station near Kinnard Mill Road said the highway is really dark at night, so he wasn't surprised an accident happened.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Decatur Police: Apartment manager stole over $145,000 in rent money
Decatur Police say the apartment manager was taking money from tenants for rent and not depositing them into the apartment business account.
speakinoutweeklynews.net
HUNTSVILLE POLICE: QUIRK IN STATE LAW COULD MEAN MORE ARRESTS AND FEWER SUMMONS
A change to Alabama law last year has put at risk Huntsville’s authority to issue “summons and complaint” notices including traffic tickets to citizens, the City Council learned Thursday night. The complicated story starts Aug. 1, 2021 when the Legislature changed Alabama law to “expand the categories...
WAFF
Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The future of Alabama’s longest-serving sheriff remains up in the air as he awaits a decision from the court of criminal appeals. Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely was sentenced to 36 months last year for stealing campaign donations and taking personal loans from the Sheriff’s Office.
Limestone County officials warn of scam targeting seniors
A new scam circulating in Limestone County is targeting seniors.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Officer involved in 'accident involving a pedestrian'
One person is recovering in Huntsville Hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Madison County Tuesday night. The Huntsville Police Department said an officer "was involved in a traffic accident involving a pedestrian on their way into work Tuesday night." Police said the officer was on the way...
WAFF
Trinity man arrested for allegedly assaulting 3 police officers
TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man was arrested on Aug. 30, after he allegedly assaulted three police officers during a domestic violence call. A deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on County Road 221 in Trinity. When the deputy arrived, Christian Tyler Parker, 22, began fighting with the deputy, according to reports. A second deputy arrived to the scene and was assaulted by Parker.
WAFF
Thieves targeting Huntsville church mailboxes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says thieves have recently targeted multiple Huntsville churches. The pastor of Willowbrook Baptist Church says that the thieves have been stealing from church mailboxes on Saturdays when no one is in the building. Pastor Mark McClelland says the thieves sift through the...
cullmantribune.com
Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
1 killed in major crash on I-65 in Cullman County
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died following a multiple-vehicle crash off I-65 Wednesday afternoon. More News from WRBL According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of I-65 near the 291-mile marker in Cullman County. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed a fatality did […]
WAFF
Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
Will your trash be picked up in Huntsville on Labor Day?
For Huntsville residents, Labor Day week will look different for garbage and recycling collection.
One injured in crash on Highway 31 during I-65 closure
One person was injured in a crash on the detour route from the closure of part of I-65. A new detour route has been created to avoid the crash.
Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County
JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
WAAY-TV
Controversy over LGBTQ+ pride flags in Madison City Schools after teachers asked to remove them
Controversy over LGBTQ+ pride flags in Madison City Schools. Recently teachers were asked to take them down. Some say the pride flag has no place in schools, others say it's not a political stance at all, but rather a symbol of pride and acceptance for the LGBTQ+ community. "The only...
Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties
UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats. The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
Teen charged with criminally negligent homicide following crash applies for youthful offender status
The defense for a Muscle Shoals teen recently indicted and charged with criminally negligent homicide has applied for youthful offender status, according to court records.
Comments / 0