AL.com

Alabama man assaulted three law enforcement officers, authorities say

Authorities say two Lawrence County deputies and a Moulton police officer were injured Thursday during an altercation with a Trinity man. The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said Christian Tyler Parker, 22, faces multiple charges following an incident Thursday afternoon at about 5:15. Officers responded to a domestic violence call...
MOULTON, AL
WAFF

Second suspect turns himself in for Decatur homicide

Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Fort Payne City Council voted on $3 million grocery store, public opinion heard in meeting. Judge’s license to practice was expired during former Limestone Co. Sheriff trial. Updated: 2 hours ago. Judge’s license to...
DECATUR, AL
WAAY-TV

Security footage shows moment Huntsville police officer struck pedestrian with patrol car

One local resident is pleading for action after a Huntsville police officer hit a pedestrian near a dark intersection on U.S. 231/431 Tuesday night. A gas station owner caught the whole scene on security footage and said it was only a matter of time before an accident happened in the area. The owner of the BP gas station near Kinnard Mill Road said the highway is really dark at night, so he wasn't surprised an accident happened.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Trinity man arrested for allegedly assaulting 3 police officers

TRINITY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Trinity man was arrested on Aug. 30, after he allegedly assaulted three police officers during a domestic violence call. A deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic violence call around 5:15 p.m. at a residence on County Road 221 in Trinity. When the deputy arrived, Christian Tyler Parker, 22, began fighting with the deputy, according to reports. A second deputy arrived to the scene and was assaulted by Parker.
TRINITY, AL
WAFF

Thieves targeting Huntsville church mailboxes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville Police Department says thieves have recently targeted multiple Huntsville churches. The pastor of Willowbrook Baptist Church says that the thieves have been stealing from church mailboxes on Saturdays when no one is in the building. Pastor Mark McClelland says the thieves sift through the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
cullmantribune.com

Arrests and incidents reported Aug. 30

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported August 30, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . FTA-theft of property-4th degree (2 counts) FTA-driving without license (2 counts) FTA-switched tag. FTA-insurance violation. Sanford, Christopher L; 38. FTA- violation of domestic violence protection order. FTA-possession of drug...
CULLMAN, AL
WRBL News 3

1 killed in major crash on I-65 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died following a multiple-vehicle crash off I-65 Wednesday afternoon. More News from WRBL According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of I-65 near the 291-mile marker in Cullman County. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed a fatality did […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
HARTSELLE, AL
CBS 42

Teenager arrested after allegedly threatening multiple establishments in Walker County

JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old was arrested Tuesday in Jasper after allegedly making three threats to different establishments in Walker County. According to Jasper Police Department, officers were notified of a bomb threat called into Walker Baptist Medical Center around 11 a.m. JPD, Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded and secured […]
JASPER, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Teen arrested following ‘hoax’ bomb threats in Cullman, Walker counties

UPDATED 8/30/22 6:30 p.m.CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Police Department (CPD) responded to a bomb threat at Cullman Regional around 11:02 a.m. Tuesday. After investigating, the department said the call was a hoax. Later Tuesday, the Jasper Police Department (JPD) released a statement saying a 14-year-old student had been arrested for allegedly making multiple bomb threats.  The JPD statement said, “At approximately 11 a.m., Jasper Police were notified of a bomb threat called in to Walker Baptist Medical Center. Jasper Police, along with Jasper Fire and Walker County Sheriff’s Office personnel responded to the scene and secured the buildings. During the course of...
CULLMAN, AL

