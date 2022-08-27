Read full article on original website
utahutes.com
Titans, Crimson Tide on the Docket for Women’s Soccer
SALT LAKE CITY – Off to their best start in eight years, the University of Utah women's soccer team will attempt to keep their early season momentum going during a week that includes two more home matches, first on Thursday at 7 p.m. against the Cal State Fullerton Titans and on Sunday in a 6 p.m. match with the Alabama Crimson Tide.
utahutes.com
Cross Country Kicks Off Season at UVU Invitational
SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah cross country team is set to kick off its 2022 campaign with the UVU Invitational at 2:30 p.m. (MT) on Thursday, Sept. 1, held at Lakeside Park. WHERE: Lakeside Park (Course Map) WHEN: 2:30 p.m. (MT) LIVE RESULTS: https://bit.ly/3TESU4f. PARTICIPANTS: BYU, Idaho State,...
kslsports.com
Has Noted Utah Hater Paul Finebaum Changed His Tune On The Utes?
SALT LAKE CITY – Utah football is getting a lot of praise heading into the 2022 college football season. There are many publications that are calling for the Utes to be a playoff team and chatter about quarterback Cam Rising being in the Heisman Trophy conversation. The Utes return...
kjzz.com
5 Questions with Spence: Bold prediction for Utah & BYU!
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — It’s Kick-off week for BYU and Utah Football, and Spence Checketts from ESPN700 joins our Dave Fox for 5 Questions with Spence. Dave Fox grills Spence by asking for a bold prediction on Utah and BYU opening day gamesSpence’s answers are completely opposite of each other.
kslsports.com
Utah To Wear All White Against Florida
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utes have opted to go all white with their uniform as they prepare to travel to Gainesville to take on Florida in the Swamp. Utah’s equipment Twitter and Instagram accounts posted photos and video of wide receiver Solomon Enis in the uniform choice. It was...
BYU police report details what happened during BYU-Duke volleyball match
Police report and an ESPN interview with Duke volleyball player add new information to report of racial slurs during the BYU-Duke match.
No evidence found of banned BYU fan using racist slurs at game
Days after a Brigham Young University fan was banned for allegedly directing racist slurs at an opposing volleyball player, the school says it has no evidence that the man actually said the words.
espn700sports.com
Amy Donaldson on racism in Utah sports, attacking systemic issues, weekend in Provo + more
A voice of reason! Amy Donaldson joins The Drive to talk about race/racism in Utah sports, an unfortunate weekend incident in Provo, attacking systemic issues + more. Porter Larsen is in his fifth year with ESPN700, covering the Utah Jazz and University of Utah Athletics on-air, online and on the sidelines. Larsen is the Executive Producer of The Drive as well as the host of Utes Game Day and After the Whistle on ESPN700. Before 700, Porter served as the voice of DSU athletics on X91.3fm and CECTV broadcasts as well as beat writing for the Sun News in St. George, Utah.
lehifreepress.com
Lehi native, Bill Evans, returns to Utah for a celebration of over 80 years in the making
SALT LAKE CITY, UT — Lehi native Bill Evans returns to Utah for a celebration of his artistic legacy. Repertory Dance Theatre presents an evening of dance September 29-October 1 at the Rose Wagner Performing Arts Center to honor their renowned alumni dancer and choreographer. RDT will present four works by Evans–plus a performance by Evans himself– on the opening concert of their 57th season of connection. The dance collection is called Quadruple Bill (plus).
gastronomicslc.com
Utah liquor licensing starting to turn the screw on local businesses
If recent DABS meetings weren’t worrying enough for would be bar owners, the August meeting writ large the reality of a distressing future. Entering the eighth edition of this year’s disbelief fest, fourteen Utah bars turned up hoping for the best. Five business were ready to roll, three bar licenses up for grabs. But wait, things get better.
travelawaits.com
7 Amazing Restaurants To Try In Ogden, Utah
My husband and I finished a year of full-time RVing in Ogden, Utah. Ogden, the first settlement in Utah, is 10 miles east of the Great Salt Lake and 35 miles north of Salt Lake City. If you are a snow skier, you probably recognize the name Ogden as it is the gateway of Powder Mountain and Snowbasin ski resorts. Ogden is continually growing and thriving, and they have a great food scene. Here are the seven amazing restaurants we tried in Ogden, Utah, on our travels and what we had from each. My list falls in the order of which we ate there.
Record heat sticking around
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Happy Wednesday, Utah, we are halfway to the Labor Day holiday weekend. We’re coming off a day with record heat in Salt Lake City as we reached 101° and we’ve got more heat on the way across the Beehive State as a high-pressure heat dome hangs over the western […]
utahrealtygroup.com
5014 W 6600 S, West Jordan, UT 84081
Great opportunity! Calling all INVESTORS! Great location! You won't want to pass this one up. Priced to sell. Great potential Needs to go fast. Extra basement entry from the garage, Fully fenced big back yard with deck perfect for entertaining. Buyer to verify all information.
msn.com
BYU requires new hires to waive their right to clergy confidentiality
At a time when The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is vociferously defending abusers’ right to clergy confidentiality for their confessions, it is quietly requiring Brigham Young University’s new hires to give up theirs. The church’s flagship school in Provo (as well as others in the...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Winder Newton to lead Utah's new Office of Families
(The Center Square) - Gov. Spencer Cox is moving forward with his plans to establish a new Office of Families and has named its first director. Salt Lake County Council member Aimee Winder Newton will lead the office beginning Thursday, according to a news release from Cox's office. The governor...
Hiker falls 100 ft. down Little Cottonwood Canyon
LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – A 76-year-old hiker fell 100 feet down a steep slope in Little Cottonwood Canyon Friday evening, according to Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue (SLCOSAR). SLCOSAR says the incident occurred at White Pine, when the hiker stumbled on the trail and fell down the slope. Rescue crews responded […]
KSLTV
Utah couple frustrated by finger-pointing after sewage flooded their master suite
RIVERDALE, Utah — A young couple says everyone is pointing the finger after a horrifying amount of sewage flooded their new home in Riverdale. Some of it came from their neighbors. “It’s so surreal, you know, because we just moved in a month and a half ago,” said Chase...
Argument during basketball game leads to stabbing at West Jordan gym
A man was arrested Friday after police say he stabbed two people during a fight over a basketball game at a gym in West Jordan.
kslnewsradio.com
Heber has one of the highest rates of remote workers in the country
SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 15% of the population in Heber, Utah worked from home in the years prior to the pandemic, and in 2020. And that places the town in Wasatch County among the top ten cities in the United States for remote workers. Heber ranks number seven,...
deseret.com
Why Salt Lake views new 700-room hotel as a ‘game changer’ as it nears opening
The new 700-room Hyatt Regency in downtown Salt Lake City is all but ready for its grand opening in October, which will officially mark the end of a building nearly two decades in the making. Planning for the building, which is attached to the Salt Palace Convention Center, began all...
