Breaking News – Velveteen Dream Arrested (Mugshot Photo)
Former WWE Superstar Patrick William Jr. Clark (Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT) was arrested in Orlando, Florida on August 26th for drug paraphernalia charges. The official charge is described as:. OUT-OF-COUNTY WARRANT- – ICJIS Affidavit, Original Charge(S): 893.147(1)-4 POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA. According to a report from Unicourt.com, the...
News On Stephanie McMahon, Titus O’Neil, Roman Reigns, RAW, More
WWE posted the following video today, showing the entrance theme for Axiom, “Strike Force”:. WWE Global Ambassador Titus O’Neil took to Twitter on Monday to announce a $100,000 donation to Connor’s Cure by the Bullard Family Foundation. For those unaware, September marks the start of Pediatric Cancer Awareness Month.
AJ Styles Isn’t Worried About Being Kidnapped By Dexter Lumis
While Dexter Lumis has been on a tear as of late following his return to WWE, including kidnapping The Miz, AJ Styles isn’t worried about suffering a similar fate to that of The Miz. During today’s episode of WWE’s “The Bump,” the Phenomenal One said he isn’t too concerned...
The Pat McAfee Show Departing SiriusXM
WWE commentator and radio host Pat McAfee has announced that his podcast, The Pat McAfee Show, is leaving Sirius XM Radio. McAfee himself confirmed the news to The New York Post. McAfee said that their contract with the network expired, and the network did not make an offer to renew...
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5billion deal to buy the NBA's Timberwolves by 2023 'is in jeopardy because the ex-Yankees star is struggling to raise capital since breaking up with Jennifer Lopez, who helped validate him as a businessman'
Alex Rodriguez's $1.5 billion deal to buy the NBA's Minnesota Timberwolves is reportedly in jeopardy because the baseball legend is struggling to fund his second payment without his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez by his side. 'His ability to raise capital went from strong to meaningfully weaker,' one source, who is...
Update: Velveteen Dream Was Arrested Twice In August
UPDATE: We reported earlier here on eWn that Patrick Clark (Velveteen Dream in WWE NXT) was arrested on August 26th for possession of drug paraphernalia. As it turns out, that wasn’t his only arrest in the month of August. It has now been revealed that he was also arrested...
J. Cole to be featured on special edition cover of 'NBA 2K23'
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Rapper J. Cole will be featured on a special edition cover of the upcoming video game NBA 2K23, the National Basketball Association (NBA) said Thursday. The Grammy Award-winning artist will grace the front of NBA 2K23's "Dreamer Edition," which will be available exclusively through GameStop stores.
