Read full article on original website
Related
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday
Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected
MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer’s hand,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Woman dies after exiting moving vehicle
GRANDVIEW – The Washington State Patrol reports a woman from Sunnyside died Saturday from injuries she sustained after exiting a vehicle while it was in motion on westbound Interstate 82 at milepost 72, one mile west of Grandview. Carina Rodriguez Elizonda, 33, died after being transported to Harborview Medical...
Yakima Herald Republic
PHOTOS: Hop harvest at CLS Farms in Moxee
Scenes from the second day of the annual hop harvest at CLS Farms near Moxee, Wash., Friday, Aug. 26, 2022. Welcome to the discussion. Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Yakima Herald Republic
Prosecutors preparing charges in hit-and-run death of retired YVC instructor Wendy Baker
Prosecutors are preparing to charge the driver they say hit and killed retired Yakima Valley College nursing director Wendy Baker in June. Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney Joe Brusic said he met with Sheriff Bob Udell and detectives Tuesday to go over evidence in the case. “I feel very good that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KIMA TV
Woman identified who drowned in Yakima River
WAPATO -- Law enforcement have now identified the woman who died after being swept away in the Yakima River. 31-year-old Jazmin Hernandez-Arriaga from Yakima was found dead in the river Wednesday, hours after she was taken downstream by the fast moving current. Just after 3:00 pm Wednesday 911 got the...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trial kicks off in First Amendment lawsuit against the city of Yakima
The trial in a civil suit between a Yakima business owner and city officials he claimed tried to punish him for opposing downtown plaza plans began Monday. The dispute dates to November 2013, when a fire code inspector showed up at plaintiff Mark Peterson’s West Yakima Avenue furniture store hours after he and other business owners criticized former City Manager Tony O’Rourke over the downtown master plan, which included a plaza at the parking lot by Millennium Plaza, according to court documents.
True Crime Tuesday: What happened to Charles Lee Keller?
In this week's True Crime Tuesday, the co-hosts of the Murder in the Rain podcast are looking into the unsolved murder of Charles Lee Keller, a beloved family man from The Dalles who has been missing since Nov. 15, 2021.
Yakima Herald Republic
Death of woman found near Wapato in June ruled a homicide
The death of a Toppenish woman found June 24 in a car near a Wapato tire shop has been ruled a homicide. The manner of death for Anna Mae Comenout is homicide, Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice said Wednesday, and the cause of her death is homicidal violence. There are...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Yakima Herald Republic
Court throws out Yakima man's rape conviction because it took too long to try him
A state appeals court ordered a Yakima man’s 2020 rape conviction permanently dismissed, saying prosecutors took too long to bring him to trial. A three-judge panel of the Spokane-based Division III Court of Appeals said prosecutors violated Bradley Kenneth Denton’s right to a speedy trial by citing delays processing evidence at the Washington State Patrol’s crime lab without providing sufficient proof they were trying to get the results sooner.
nbcrightnow.com
UPDATE: Woman found dead after getting lost in water of Yakima River
WAPATO, Wash. - UPDATE: 7:30 p.m. Based on the press release from YCSO Sergeant Caleb Johnson, the woman's identity is still unknown. The emergency call was made by her brother, who told dispatch that she had been drinking beforehand. He said she was in distress and had been overtaken by the river.
Yakima Herald Republic
New owners, new look for downtown Holiday Inn in Yakima
Renovations in the lobby, restaurant and banquet rooms are among the changes as the downtown Yakima Holiday Inn at 802 E. Yakima Ave. is under new ownership. Kristie Holestine, assistant general manager, said the hotel was sold in May to the BAP Group LLC of Lynden. “Our banquet rooms have...
Oregon Utility to Implode Boardman Plant
(Boardman, OR) -- Smoke and dust set to fly in Boardman, Morrow County as Portland General Electric says they will implode the 656-foot tall stack and boiler at the utility's decommissioned coal plant there. That's set to take place September 15th. In a statement, PGE says contractors, headed by engineers and explosive specialists will cause the stack and boiler to execute a controlled fall. Explosives placed at the base of the stack and around the supporting structure of the boiler will be triggered within seconds of each other, causing the stack and boiler to come down quickly; the demolition is expected to take less than a minute.
Comments / 0