Prosser, WA

yvcc.edu

Krustangel resigns as baseball coach

Yakima Valley College has announced that Head Baseball Coach Kyle Krustangel has resigned his position to focus on an expanded role with the Yakima Valley Pippins of the Northwest League. “First, I would like to say thanks to the YVC administration, athletic department, and community of Yakima for supporting our...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
GRANDVIEW, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday

Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
YAKIMA, WA
KIMA TV

Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road

YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
YAKIMA, WA
ifiberone.com

Chelan man killed in Yakima County crash

WEST VALLEY - The Yakima Herald Republic reports a Chelan man is dead after wrecking his vehicle in West Valley just outside of Yakima on Tuesday. The publication wrote that Kenneth Charley Nichols of Chelan was driving in the 19000 block of Cottonwood Canyon Road at about 12:30 p.m. when the crash happened.
YAKIMA, WA
KEPR

Loader tips, smashes into vehicle in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — One passenger sustained minor injuries after police said a loader tipped over and crashed into their vehicle in Richland. At about 1 p.m. on Tuesday, officers with Richland Police and crews with Richland Fire responded to the intersection of Keene Rd and Westcliffe Blvd near the Yokes in Richland.
RICHLAND, WA
washingtonwaterfronts.com

1068 Locher Rd Touchet, WA 99360

Touchet Real Estate at 1068 Locher Rd Touchet, WA 99360. Description: The real estate listing at 1068 Locher Rd Touchet, WA 99360 with the MLS# 1988056 has been on the Touchet market for 1 days. This property located in the Touchet subdivision is currently listed for $399,000. GeoCoordinates:. 46.005082. -118.472626.
TOUCHET, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Richland's Eleventh Elementary School Holds Ribbon Cutting

West Richland, Wash. - Desert Sky Elementary held its ribbon cutting ceremony as part of their first day of school - ever - from 3 to 3:15 p.m. on August 29th. Students and families also had the opportunity to visit with faculty, including the Principal and tour classrooms of the new facility.
RICHLAND, WA
97 Rock

Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco

Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
PASCO, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Hop harvest underway in the Yakima Valley, with a near-record yield expected

MOXEE — The annual hop harvest is underway at CLS Farms near Moxee, and over the next month it will involve several hundred workers, around-the-clock effort and the near-constant hum of machinery and processing equipment. It all started with a subtle touch of hop cones in a farmer’s hand,...
MOXEE, WA
NEWStalk 870

Shocking ‘Armory’ of Weapons Found in Othello Home

The story began a few days ago when a juvenile was arrested while driving a stolen car from Moses Lake. Then, a search turned up these. The Adams County Sheriff's Office searched a home Monday night as part of an investigation into a stolen car and gun. We reported the car was taken from Moses Lake, the juvenile dumped it during a traffic stop over the weekend, and fled on foot, was later caught. Inside the car was a Glock pistol stolen from Spokane.
OTHELLO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Deceased man found in Jefferson Park identified

WALLA WALLA – Walla Walla police reports the adult subject found deceased Monday afternoon in Jefferson Park has been identified as Ricky L. LaForge, 59, with a last known address in Yakima. At 12 p.m. Monday, dispatch was notified via 911 that there was an adult suspect who appeared...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Police ID body found in Walla Walla park

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- UPDATE: AUGUST 31, 2022 3:06 p.m. Sergeant Gunner Fulmer with WWPD updated that the body found was a 59-year-old man from Yakima. Detectives do not think there was any foul play in his death, but an autopsy has not been scheduled. No next of kin has been contacted.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tumbleweed musical festival in Richland this weekend

RICHLAND, Wash.- The 26th annual Tumbleweed Music Festival returns to Howard Amon Park in Richland this weekend. The three day festival kick off Friday at 6:30 p.m. and features full days of events on Saturday and Sunday, September 3rd and 4th, starting at 11 a.m. each day. The event is...
RICHLAND, WA

