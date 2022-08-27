Read full article on original website
yvcc.edu
Krustangel resigns as baseball coach
Yakima Valley College has announced that Head Baseball Coach Kyle Krustangel has resigned his position to focus on an expanded role with the Yakima Valley Pippins of the Northwest League. “First, I would like to say thanks to the YVC administration, athletic department, and community of Yakima for supporting our...
Yakima Herald Republic
Heat advisory issued for Wednesday in Yakima Valley
Most Yakima Valley schools are back in session, but that doesn’t mean the high temperatures and dangerous summer heat are done for 2022. The National Weather Service’s Pendleton office has issued a heat advisory from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for the Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley and Lower Columbia Basin.
Pendleton Flour Mills history might have started with a card game
PENDLETON — Tony Flagg was vice president for grain operations and chief executive officer of Pendleton Flour Mills for 20 years. After serving as CEO of international exporter United Grain Corporation, now headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, he retired to Florida. Flagg moved back to Pendleton on the Fourth of July this year.
Get Ready to Fall in Love with Love’s in Pasco
Love's is open for business in Pasco. The new "travel stop" is at 2252 E Kartchner Street. This is good news for truckers, and anyone else on a long road trip. Spend enough time going back-and-forth from Point A to Point B and you learn to appreciate a place like Love's, which offers a wide variety of snack options, clean restrooms (so appreciated), and plenty of pumps to gas up.
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima Valley theaters participating in $3 movies on National Cinema Day Saturday
Movie theaters in the Yakima Valley will participate in National Cinema Day on Saturday, September 3, 2022. Many cinemas nationwide will offer $3 tickets to all movies, every showtime and all formats. Participating theatres include:. The Majestic, 1919 S. 14th St., Yakima, 509-248-0242 https://yakimatheatres.com/. Yakima Cinemas, 1305 N. 16th Ave.,...
nbcrightnow.com
WSP investigating after woman jumps out of car near Grandview
YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash.- The Washington State Patrol is investigating a non-traffic fatal collision near Grandview on Saturday, August, 27th. According to the State Patrol, the single vehicle, was travelling westbound on I-82 near milepost 72, a mile west of Grandview, when the female passenger, Carina Rodriguez Elizondo, 33, of Sunnyside exited the vehicle while it was in motion.
Yakima Herald Republic
Moxee native Hunter Stiles will entertain after the WestStar Best of the Best Wednesday night
He enjoys a little hunting and fishing, horses and getting off-road, back in the woods, all those same ingredients that go into a good country song. Moxee native Hunter Stiles is just 19, so his honky tonkin’ days are still down the trail, but the country singer will break in the new Behind the Chutes stage on Wednesday night following the award ceremony at the WestStar Best of the Best Roping event to kick off the Ellensburg Rodeo week.
Richland Fans Wait Hours At Signing For Famous Tri-Cities Author
If you love to read, you live in the Tri-Cities, and you do not know who the author Patricia Briggs is, where have you been?. She is a #1 New York Times best-selling author that includes the Tri-Cities area in most of her stories. This last Sunday she held a book signing at Adventures Underground in Richland and fans were lined up for hours!
KIMA TV
Man identified in fatal crash on Cottonwood Canyon Road
YAKIMA -- A local man is dead after his van off the road and crashed in the West Valley near Tampico. Deputies say they responded to the crash at about 12:30 pm Tuesday afternoon. YCSO says the driver of a white van somehow went off the roadway and rolled multiple...
Tri-City Herald death notices Aug. 24, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
One Amazing Supermarket You Never Hear About Is in Pasco Washington
One Of Washington State's Best Supermarkets Is Located In Pasco Washington. It's always nice to make a top 10 list here and there but it's even cooler when you make a list for "undiscovered" gems in Washington State. Locals Love This Pasco Supermarket And It's A Destination Location In Washington.
washingtonwaterfronts.com
1068 Locher Rd Touchet, WA 99360
Touchet Real Estate at 1068 Locher Rd Touchet, WA 99360. Description: The real estate listing at 1068 Locher Rd Touchet, WA 99360 with the MLS# 1988056 has been on the Touchet market for 1 days. This property located in the Touchet subdivision is currently listed for $399,000. GeoCoordinates:. 46.005082. -118.472626.
Yakima Herald Republic
Man hopes to locate owner of photo albums found along a road outside of Yakima
With their bright floral graphics, the photo albums look like they’d hold prints from the groovy 1970s. Thomas Hull knows almost all of the photos are older than that, with some from the early 20th century. But Hull doesn’t know much more about the photos other than years written...
elkhornmediagroup.com
multihousingnews.com
11 Capital Pays $49M for Washington Property
Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer. Yuksel Inc. has sold Shoreline Village, a 216-unit multifamily community located in Richland, Wash., for $49 million. Berkadia closed the deal on behalf of the buyer, 11 Capital. Located at 2555 Duportail St., the property offers one-, two- and there-bedroom floorplans...
KOMO News
New gender-neutral policy for West Valley School District raises concerns
YAKIMA -- Some parents across the West Valley School District are upset about a recently adopted gender-neutral policy. Including some even contemplating on pulling their kids out. The gender-neutral policy in West Valley allows for students to use whichever bathroom or locker room that corresponds to their gender identity. Which,...
