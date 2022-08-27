ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E! News

Former USF Basketball Player Neena Pacholke Dead at 27

The basketball world has lost a former college athlete. Former point guard for the University of South Florida women's basketball team Neena Pacholke died on Aug. 27, her sister Kaitlynn Pacholke shared on Instagram. The 27-year-old had worked as a morning anchor at News 9 in Wisconsin. "I don't have...
WAUSAU, WI
Axios

White Sox raise white flag

Last year's surprising AL Central crown drove expectations that the White Sox could compete for a World Series championship this year. Reality check: Heading into the final month of the regular season, the Sox are two games under .500 and five games back in the division after losing five games in a row.
CHICAGO, IL

