NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BERKELEY COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS THE BERKELEY COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, AT 6:00 P.M IN THE ASSEMBLY ROOM OF THE BERKELEY COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX, LOCATED AT 1003 HIGHWAY 52 IN MONCKS CORNER, SC. THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS ARE SCHEDULED FOR CONSIDERATION: 1. TMS#: 013-00-03-022. Request from Cynthia Washington for a variance to §6.4.9 for relief of minimum lot size and §6.4.10, setback standards, at/near Gabe Road and Highway 45 in the Pineville community. (PLVA 042755-2022) 2. TMS#: 121-12-03-030. Request from Mike Mullins for a variance to §5.1.9 for relief of primary structure setbacks for an intended dwelling at/near 125 Waters Edge Ln in the Waters Edge community. (PLVA 042853-2022). 3. TMS#: 197-00-01-034. Request from Renfroe Outdoor LLC C/O Jacob Barker on behalf of North of Charleston LLC for a variance to §18.10 for relief of the locational requirements for an intended off-premises sign (Billboard) at/near 2690 Hwy 52 in near the Foxbank community. (PLVA 042662-2022) 4. TMS#: 228-13-01-034. Request from David Mikulski for a variance to §5.3.10 for relief of primary structure setbacks and §5.3.12, impervious coverage requirements, for an intended dwelling at/near 158 Brightwood Dr in the Brightwood community in the Huger area. (PLVA 042857-2022) 5. TMS#: 161-15-00-059. Request from The Spinx Company C/O Spinks Investments for a variance to §10.3.3 for relief of the minimum frontage requirements for placement of two ground-type signs, at/near 1558 S Live Oak Dr and Gaillard Rd in Moncks Corner. (PLVA 043079-2022) 6. TMS#: 195-11-02-011. Request from June Miller Murphy for a variance to §6.3.9A for relief of the minimum lot size requirements for a second principal dwelling at/near 117 Winding Rd in the Creekside Acres community of Moncks Corner. (PLVA 043085-2022) 7. TMS#: 242-00-02-059. Request from Carter Ricks of Remark Studio on behalf of Jacyelly Silva of Sunny Enterprises LLC for a special exception per §7.2.6(1) to establish an outdoor storage primary use, at/near 10028 Hwy 78 in the Ladson community. (PLSX 043081-2022) AD# 2020442.

MONCKS CORNER, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO