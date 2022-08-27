Read full article on original website
The Post and Courier
New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston
The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
The Post and Courier
Judge hears evidence in killing of College of Charleston official's husband
A hearing began this week to determine whether a teenager arrested two years ago in the fatal shooting of a College of Charleston official's husband should be tried as an adult. Travis Jermaine Wilson is one of three teenagers charged in the killing of Tom DiLorenzo during an early morning...
The Post and Courier
SC congresswoman Nancy Mace bought $3.9M house on Isle of Palms during GOP primary
It has been a busy summer for South Carolina Republican U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace. She survived an intense GOP primary challenge after angering her party's most powerful figure, former President Donald Trump. She got engaged to her boyfriend. And, according to Charleston County real estate records, she bought a $3.9 million home on Isle of Palms.
Charleston City Paper
Monday headlines: Gun violence continues to plague South Carolina
As fresh data show more shootings across the United States, the trend continued in South Carolina in recent days as a Cherokee County woman was killed by a stray bullet as she looked out a trailer window. In Charleston, a 10-year-old was hurt by a gunshot. And at Lancaster Motor Speedway, a man was shot and killed Saturday night.
Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston. According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need. “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022
GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
live5news.com
Study underway to control heat levels in Gadsden Green in downtown Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It is no secret temperatures in the Lowcountry can get hot during the day, but a group of organizations, including the city of Charleston, are looking at how heat impacts the health of a downtown neighborhood. City of Charleston Chief Resilience Officer Dale Morris said Wednesday...
The Post and Courier
Housing development halted in Goose Creek over stormwater violations
GOOSE CREEK — The city of Goose Creek and Berkeley County have halted work on several residential lots in the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood. A stop-work order was issued Aug. 29 for about 50 parcels where homes are being constructed because of alleged stormwater violations. City spokesman Frank Johnson confirmed...
live5news.com
Murder case delayed again, family calling for justice
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A murder case three years in the making is in front of a judge again for the second time in two weeks. Romane Clare is accused of killing his wife, Ebony Clare, in 2019. Investigators say he shot her five times. “I want justice for...
Nucor plans $200M upgrade to South Carolina plant
HUGER, S.C. — Nucor Corp. is planning a five-year, $200 million mill modernization at its Nucor Steel Berkeley plant in Huger, South Carolina. That includes an air separation unit built by Nucor subsidiary Universal Industrial Gases. The unit, which separates specific gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and argon from...
The Post and Courier
General Notices - Labor Day Garbage-Trash Schedule
Environmental Services Labor Day Holiday Garbage and Trash Schedule The City of Charleston will be closed on Monday, September 5th for in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. In order to provide service to all residents in a timely manner, garbage and trash collection will take place on the modified schedule outlined below. For Daniel Island and Cainhoy (Capital Waste) will run on a one day delay. For outer West Ashley and Johns Island (Trident Waste) will run on a one day delay. The Peninsula, Inner West Ashley and James Island (City Crews) will run on a one day delay. AD# 2018509.
live5news.com
Georgia man arrested in fatal Charleston crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police say a Georgia man has been arrested in connection with a crash last week that killed two people on the James Island Connector. Richard Reed, 58, of Glennville, Georgia, was arrested Tuesday on two counts of reckless vehicular homicide, Sgt. Elisabeth Wolfsen said. Police...
The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - PUBLIC HEARING - SEPTEMBER 20, 2022
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BERKELEY COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS THE BERKELEY COUNTY BOARD OF ZONING APPEALS WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20, 2022, AT 6:00 P.M IN THE ASSEMBLY ROOM OF THE BERKELEY COUNTY ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX, LOCATED AT 1003 HIGHWAY 52 IN MONCKS CORNER, SC. THE FOLLOWING APPLICATIONS ARE SCHEDULED FOR CONSIDERATION: 1. TMS#: 013-00-03-022. Request from Cynthia Washington for a variance to §6.4.9 for relief of minimum lot size and §6.4.10, setback standards, at/near Gabe Road and Highway 45 in the Pineville community. (PLVA 042755-2022) 2. TMS#: 121-12-03-030. Request from Mike Mullins for a variance to §5.1.9 for relief of primary structure setbacks for an intended dwelling at/near 125 Waters Edge Ln in the Waters Edge community. (PLVA 042853-2022). 3. TMS#: 197-00-01-034. Request from Renfroe Outdoor LLC C/O Jacob Barker on behalf of North of Charleston LLC for a variance to §18.10 for relief of the locational requirements for an intended off-premises sign (Billboard) at/near 2690 Hwy 52 in near the Foxbank community. (PLVA 042662-2022) 4. TMS#: 228-13-01-034. Request from David Mikulski for a variance to §5.3.10 for relief of primary structure setbacks and §5.3.12, impervious coverage requirements, for an intended dwelling at/near 158 Brightwood Dr in the Brightwood community in the Huger area. (PLVA 042857-2022) 5. TMS#: 161-15-00-059. Request from The Spinx Company C/O Spinks Investments for a variance to §10.3.3 for relief of the minimum frontage requirements for placement of two ground-type signs, at/near 1558 S Live Oak Dr and Gaillard Rd in Moncks Corner. (PLVA 043079-2022) 6. TMS#: 195-11-02-011. Request from June Miller Murphy for a variance to §6.3.9A for relief of the minimum lot size requirements for a second principal dwelling at/near 117 Winding Rd in the Creekside Acres community of Moncks Corner. (PLVA 043085-2022) 7. TMS#: 242-00-02-059. Request from Carter Ricks of Remark Studio on behalf of Jacyelly Silva of Sunny Enterprises LLC for a special exception per §7.2.6(1) to establish an outdoor storage primary use, at/near 10028 Hwy 78 in the Ladson community. (PLSX 043081-2022) AD# 2020442.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: In Union Heights, a chance to heal a neighborhood -- and a region
The reclamation and redevelopment of a former Interstate 26 on-ramp presents the Union Heights neighborhood with an opportunity to erase a decades-old scar and help the region with one of its main woes — a lack of housing. More than 50 years ago, the ramp was constructed to provide...
Lowcountry poll workers needed for general election
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- Election officials in Charleston, Berkeley and Dorchester counties are hiring people to work at the polls on general election day in November. “We get applications in every day,” said Kizzie Scott, the Executive Director of Dorchester County Elections. Dorchester County has 155 of 240 workers hired while Charleston County needs several […]
The Post and Courier
Filing Notices - Daniel Island Yacht Club, LLC.
Notice of Application Notice is hereby given that Daniel Island Yacht Club, LLC. intends to apply to the South Carolina Department of Revenue for a license and/or permit that will allow the sale and ON premises consumption of liquor at 101 River Landing Dr., Charleston, SC 29492. To object to the issuance of this license and/or permit, you must submit Form ABL-20, postmarked no later than September 14, 2022. Mail protests to: SCDOR, ABL Section, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0907 or email to ABL@dor.sc.gov. AD# 2020082.
abcnews4.com
Behind the Badge: NCPD policeman goes from chef to officer
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) - Here at ABC News 4, we are taking you Behind the Badge and introducing you to the men and women of the Lowcountry who keep us safe. Today, we're introducing you to a North Charleston police officer who's using his background in hospitality to give the people of North Charleston the best customer service possible.
The Post and Courier
Deaths Summary for Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022
BAHR, John Joseph, 67, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Simplicity Low Country Cremation and Burial Services' North Charleston Chapel. DAVIS-BIENVENU, Sheila, 68, of Charleston died Monday. Arrangements by Grace Funeral Services' Moncks Corner Chapel. DYKE, Robert Bruce, 64, of Charleston died Saturday. Arrangements by Charleston Cremation Center and Funeral...
The Post and Courier
Looking back at the Camp Manufacturing Company and Russellville
It is thought by today’s locals that W. P. Russell was the patriarch of Russellville, and instrumental in beginning the community of Russellville, South Carolina. This is contradicted by one family member, who says it was Theodore Russell, a cousin of W. P. Russell, who was the founder. Regardless, we’re telling the story of John M. Camp, Jr., who came to the area in 1922, where he found W.P. Russell operating a ground mill beside his cotton gin five miles west of St. Stephen. Camp bought part of Russell's farm and built his mill a half mile to the north of Russell's store, which had served as a post office since 1916.
iheart.com
All eyes on Dick Harpootlian
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - In a Colleton County courtroom, a judge granted motions from the state and the defense in the murder trial of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh. Judge Clifton Newman ordered the state to hand over evidence for discovery while granting the state’s request for a temporary protective order on the evidence. “It would be improper for there not to be some restrictions placed,” Newman said.Newman had previously denied a gag order in early August.
