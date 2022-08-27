ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goose Creek, SC

abcnews4.com

Free Nothing Bundt Cakes for 250 customers Thursday

Nothing Bundt Cakes is giving away free "Confetti Bundlet" mini cakes to the first 250 customers on Thursday at all locations across the United States. The giveaway is a celebration of the Nothing Bundt Cakes' 25th anniversary. Nothing Bundt Cakes has two locations in the Charleston area. One is at...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Large steel manufacturer opening plant in Berkeley County

HUGER, S.C. (WCBD) – A large manufacturer of steel and steel products will soon open a site in Berkeley County. “Nucor manufactures a variety of products including carbon and alloy steel; hollow structural tubing; electrical conduit; precision castings; and more. The company’s products serve the agriculture, automotive and energy industries along with various others,” state […]
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Dates announced for 50th Summerville Flowertown Festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCIV) — Summerville Family YMCA is hosting and celebrating its 50th anniversary in the spring of 2023. The event brings an average of 200,000 people over three days, making it one of the largest arts and crafts festivals in the Southeast. There is free admission and parking...
SUMMERVILLE, SC
Goose Creek, SC
Business
City
Goose Creek, SC
The Post and Courier

Housing development halted in Goose Creek over stormwater violations

GOOSE CREEK — The city of Goose Creek and Berkeley County have halted work on several residential lots in the Carnes Crossroads neighborhood. A stop-work order was issued Aug. 29 for about 50 parcels where homes are being constructed because of alleged stormwater violations. City spokesman Frank Johnson confirmed...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
The Post and Courier

New restaurants coming to 3 shuttered dining venues in Charleston

The sites of three shuttered restaurants in Charleston could soon be serving diners again. In West Ashley, a Japanese restaurant that serves sushi, steak and seafood plans to open in a former Chinese diner while two Mexican-themed offerings are in the works for different sites on the peninsula. Konnichiwa is...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

General Notices - Labor Day Garbage-Trash Schedule

Environmental Services Labor Day Holiday Garbage and Trash Schedule The City of Charleston will be closed on Monday, September 5th for in observance of the Labor Day Holiday. In order to provide service to all residents in a timely manner, garbage and trash collection will take place on the modified schedule outlined below. For Daniel Island and Cainhoy (Capital Waste) will run on a one day delay. For outer West Ashley and Johns Island (Trident Waste) will run on a one day delay. The Peninsula, Inner West Ashley and James Island (City Crews) will run on a one day delay. AD# 2018509.
CHARLESTON, SC
holycitysinner.com

The Beach Company Announces Two New Hires

The Beach Company today announced two new hires at the company’s corporate headquarters in downtown Charleston. Ward McCarthy (above right) has been hired as an asset management manager at The Beach Company. In this role, he will be leading asset management functions across future multifamily investments, implementing strategies and business plans and overseeing third party management and construction teams. Prior to joining The Beach Company, he spent eight years in various roles at Berkshire Residential Investments and served as vice president at AXA Investment Managers – Real Assets in New York, New York. Originally from Waverly, Ga., McCarthy earned his bachelor’s degree in business administration in real estate, as well as his master’s in business administration from The University of Georgia.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Mount Pleasant revisits short term rental ordinance

Short term rental permit holders in Mount Pleasant expressed concerns with a new draft ordinance that seeks to refine the town’s short term rental ordinance established three years ago. A short term rental permit allows residents to rent out their properties on sites, such as Airbnb and Vrbo. Michele...
WCBD Count on 2

Food giveaway happening in North Charleston Thursday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Lowcountry Food Bank will host a giveaway on Thursday afternoon in North Charleston.  According to Pamela Tucker with Lowcountry Food Bank, the organization will hold a “massive” giveaway on September 1 for families in need.  “We have a lot of food we want to give away,” Pamela Tucker told […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Summerville Fire supports GoFundMe for injured firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – A Summerville firefighter received serious injuries following a traffic collision in August, and now his team is raising funds for his family through his recovery.  Tremaine Gibbs was involved in a motorcycle crash on August 14 that resulted in a broken jaw and a fractured back.  Gibbs is an assistant engineer with […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
charlestondaily.net

This is the kind of house $133K will buy you in North Charleston

Looking for your dream home, but only having 133K to spend, we may have found the perfect listing. It may be a fixer-upper, but there is character and potential. Location: 1905 Boxwood Ave North Charleston, SC 29405. Size: 816 SQ Feet. This 2-bedroom, 1-bathroom single-family residence, sits on a 7,840...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Get ready for some October Fest-ivals

Get your steins ready. South Carolina will have more than its share of October beer events and activities to attend. After several years of cancellations and delays due to hurricanes and pandemics, beer festivals are back and they’re bigger than ever. Whether you are new to Charleston, a veteran...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Deaths Summary for Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022

GOSS, Louise Richardson, 88, of James Island died Sunday. Arrangements by Murray's Mortuary. JORDAN, George Ray, 81, of Charleston died Tuesday. Arrangements by Dorothy's Home for Funerals' Downtown Chapel. MACKEY, William H., 68, of Johns Island died Tuesday. Arrangements by Fielding Home for Funerals of Charleston. MILLER, Bobby, 80, of...
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC

