Whit Marie
4d ago
Probably should’ve used a different photo for this. :/
Reply(8)
17
North Dakota farmer among four found dead in wheat field in murder-suicide
Authorities in North Dakota identified four people Wednesday who were found shot to death in a wheat field this week. Towner County Sheriff Andrew Hillier identified them in a statement as Douglas Dulmage, 56; Justin Bracken, 34; Richard Bracken, 64; and Robert Bracken, 59. A gun found at the scene,...
KTVB
'She's calling me to bring her home': No evidence found to connect remains with Idaho missing woman cold case
Patty Lee Otto went missing from Lewiston in 1976. Two years later, a woman's remains were found in Oregon. Police found no additional evidence to connect the cases.
Ohio Man in Coma After Brutal Bee Swarm Leaves Him With Thousands of Stings
Austin Bellamy was trimming a friend’s lemon tree branches on Friday when he accidentally snipped into a bee’s nest, a mistake that would leave him in a coma with thousands of stings, WNBG reports. His family watched in horror as the swarm descended on him like a thick, black blanket. “He was hollering, ‘Help! Help me! Help!’ And nobody would help him,” Phyllis Edwards, his grandmother, told the outlet through tears, adding that it was impossible to reach him through the swarm. Bellamy reportedly inhaled 30 bees, according to his mother Shawna Carter. “So he had bees inside of him, and they suctioned bees out of him until Sunday morning,” she said. Bellamy is on a ventilator and is expected to make a full recovery, the outlet reported.Read it at WBNG 12 News
Bodycam footage shows police shooting Ohio man in bed
Police say they were trying to serve a warrant to 20-year-old Donovan Lewis for improperly handling a firearm, assault and domestic violence. Two other men came out and were detained and then officers approached a bedroom and shot Lewis who was inside. Police released the body camera video hours after the shooting, and say no guns were found at the scene. The officer who shot Lewis is now on administrative leave.Aug. 31, 2022.
13-year-old Pennsylvania kidnapping victim found safe in NYC
Investigators say Janae Kalia-Henry was abducted by her mother's ex-boyfriend after he broke into their home. WCAU's Aaron Baskerville reports.Sept. 1, 2022.
krrw.com
Twin Cities Family In Need After Father, Two Kids Killed In Crash
(St. Paul, MN) — A Twin Cities family is struggling after a young father and two of his children were killed in a crash. Authorities say 28-year-old Lee Vang crossed the median on Bunker Lake Boulevard Sunday and crashed into a truck. He was killed in the crash, along with his three-year-old daughter Astrid, and six-month-old son Levi. Lee’s seven-year-old daughter Kyrie remains in critical condition and his wife Rhodia broke her arm. Relatives are facing thousands in funeral expenses and medical bills. St. Paul-based Hmong 18 Council is helping the family speak publicly about the crash.
Former Idaho state lawmaker convicted of raping legislative intern sentenced to 20 years in prison
BOISE, Idaho — A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the crime. Aaron von Ehlinger must serve at least eight years before he will be eligible for parole, 4th District Judge Michael Reardon said during the sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
St. Paul police investigate apparent random stabbing
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say they're investigating after a 31-year-old man was stabbed in his St. Paul home.Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Lacrosse Street at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.Officers arrived to see a man suffering from a stab wound. Medical assistance was summoned to the scene.The victim told police that he had been stabbed by a man who had come to the house, and claimed that he didn't know who the assailant was or why he stabbed him.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and at last word his condition was stable.No one has been arrested. Police did not release a description of the suspect.
2 people found dead after police standoff in New Jersey
Woodbridge Police responded just after 4:30 p.m. to Soren Street after receiving a 911 call about an unresponsive woman laying in front of a lawn.
California prison chaplain who used faith to abuse female inmates faces sentencing
A former California prison chaplain is set to be sentenced Wednesday after he allegedly used his faith to abuse female inmates. James Theodore Highhouse, 49, pleaded guilty in February to forcing at least one inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, who sought him for spiritual guidance to have sex with him, according to prosecutors.
bulletin-news.com
MMA fighter who witnessed George Floyd’s murder charged with domestic assault
Donald Wynn Williams, a mixed martial artist who saw George Floyd die and subsequently testified in Derek Chauvin’s murder case, has been charged with domestic abuse after it was claimed that he choked and struck his ex-girlfriend following an altercation at the Minnesota State Fairgrounds. Williams, 34, of Minneapolis,...
Questions loom following Tuesday's missing child alert
There are still a lot of questions surrounding the abduction of a 9-month-old baby boy who was found safe Wednesday morning in Wisconsin.
kchi.com
Appearance On Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Canceled
A Minnesota man charged with alleged involuntary manslaughter was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County Court. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan was charged early this year, following an accident on December 14th, 2021 that left the driver of a semi injured, and the man later died. That...
spectrumnews1.com
After loss of 10-year-son, Wisconsin woman runs to keep his spirit alive
The first time the Diehl family made the trip from Menomonee Falls to take part in the Fox Cities Marathon in 2008, it was one of those perfect family weekends. Michelle Diehl ran her first marathon, husband Josh ran in some shorter races, son Kaden took part in the kids’ race and daughter Cameron was the lead cheerleader for them all.
fox40jackson.com
Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder
A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a “beef” he had with the man. Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged...
Disturbing dolls escalate Alaska property dispute
A dispute over property lines in Alaska takes a questionable turn after one neighbor started displaying mutilated doll heads above a fence. NBC News’ Steven Romo has the details. Sept. 1, 2022.
Plane crashed as Las Vegas man was scattering his father’s ashes in Minnesota, officials say
A former Las Vegas man who died in a plane crash Sunday in Minnesota was scattering his father’s ashes, law enforcement officials said.
Abducted Pennsylvania girl, 13, is found walking without shoes over 150 miles away in NYC, officials say
A 13-year-old Pennsylvania girl who was abducted early Wednesday was found more than 150 miles away in New York City with no shoes on, officials said, noting there was a “connection” to her kidnapper. An Ambert Alert was issued for Janae Kalia-Henry on Wednesday after she was abducted...
TV news anchor, 27, found dead at home in Wisconsin
A Wisconsin television station is mourning the loss of one of its news anchors Tuesday after she was found dead over the weekend. Neena Pacholke, a morning co-anchor and midday anchor at WAOW of Wausau, was 27. Her body was discovered Saturday morning at a home in Wausau after officers...
wdayradionow.com
Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash
(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
