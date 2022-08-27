Austin Bellamy was trimming a friend’s lemon tree branches on Friday when he accidentally snipped into a bee’s nest, a mistake that would leave him in a coma with thousands of stings, WNBG reports. His family watched in horror as the swarm descended on him like a thick, black blanket. “He was hollering, ‘Help! Help me! Help!’ And nobody would help him,” Phyllis Edwards, his grandmother, told the outlet through tears, adding that it was impossible to reach him through the swarm. Bellamy reportedly inhaled 30 bees, according to his mother Shawna Carter. “So he had bees inside of him, and they suctioned bees out of him until Sunday morning,” she said. Bellamy is on a ventilator and is expected to make a full recovery, the outlet reported.Read it at WBNG 12 News

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO