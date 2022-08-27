ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Whit Marie
4d ago

Probably should’ve used a different photo for this. :/

TheDailyBeast

Ohio Man in Coma After Brutal Bee Swarm Leaves Him With Thousands of Stings

Austin Bellamy was trimming a friend’s lemon tree branches on Friday when he accidentally snipped into a bee’s nest, a mistake that would leave him in a coma with thousands of stings, WNBG reports. His family watched in horror as the swarm descended on him like a thick, black blanket. “He was hollering, ‘Help! Help me! Help!’ And nobody would help him,” Phyllis Edwards, his grandmother, told the outlet through tears, adding that it was impossible to reach him through the swarm. Bellamy reportedly inhaled 30 bees, according to his mother Shawna Carter. “So he had bees inside of him, and they suctioned bees out of him until Sunday morning,” she said. Bellamy is on a ventilator and is expected to make a full recovery, the outlet reported.Read it at WBNG 12 News
OHIO STATE
NBC News

Bodycam footage shows police shooting Ohio man in bed

Police say they were trying to serve a warrant to 20-year-old Donovan Lewis for improperly handling a firearm, assault and domestic violence. Two other men came out and were detained and then officers approached a bedroom and shot Lewis who was inside. Police released the body camera video hours after the shooting, and say no guns were found at the scene. The officer who shot Lewis is now on administrative leave.Aug. 31, 2022.
OHIO STATE
Minnesota State
Minnesota Crime & Safety
krrw.com

Twin Cities Family In Need After Father, Two Kids Killed In Crash

(St. Paul, MN) — A Twin Cities family is struggling after a young father and two of his children were killed in a crash. Authorities say 28-year-old Lee Vang crossed the median on Bunker Lake Boulevard Sunday and crashed into a truck. He was killed in the crash, along with his three-year-old daughter Astrid, and six-month-old son Levi. Lee’s seven-year-old daughter Kyrie remains in critical condition and his wife Rhodia broke her arm. Relatives are facing thousands in funeral expenses and medical bills. St. Paul-based Hmong 18 Council is helping the family speak publicly about the crash.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul police investigate apparent random stabbing

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Police say they're investigating after a 31-year-old man was stabbed in his St. Paul home.Police say they were called to the 1800 block of Lacrosse Street at about 11:15 p.m. Tuesday.Officers arrived to see a man suffering from a stab wound. Medical assistance was summoned to the scene.The victim told police that he had been stabbed by a man who had come to the house, and claimed that he didn't know who the assailant was or why he stabbed him.The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and at last word his condition was stable.No one has been arrested. Police did not release a description of the suspect.
SAINT PAUL, MN
kchi.com

Appearance On Involuntary Manslaughter Charge Canceled

A Minnesota man charged with alleged involuntary manslaughter was scheduled for a court appearance Tuesday afternoon in Livingston County Court. Thirty-seven-year-old Isse Mohamed Hassan was charged early this year, following an accident on December 14th, 2021 that left the driver of a semi injured, and the man later died. That...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
spectrumnews1.com

After loss of 10-year-son, Wisconsin woman runs to keep his spirit alive

The first time the Diehl family made the trip from Menomonee Falls to take part in the Fox Cities Marathon in 2008, it was one of those perfect family weekends. Michelle Diehl ran her first marathon, husband Josh ran in some shorter races, son Kaden took part in the kids’ race and daughter Cameron was the lead cheerleader for them all.
MENOMONEE FALLS, WI
NBC News

TV news anchor, 27, found dead at home in Wisconsin

A Wisconsin television station is mourning the loss of one of its news anchors Tuesday after she was found dead over the weekend. Neena Pacholke, a morning co-anchor and midday anchor at WAOW of Wausau, was 27. Her body was discovered Saturday morning at a home in Wausau after officers...
WAUSAU, WI
wdayradionow.com

Teen driver could face charges after deadly Richland County crash

(Barney, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is releasing more information after a Fargo man died in a early Saturday morning head-on crash in Richland County. 47-year-old Washington Weanquoi was killed in that crash along Highway 13 east of Barney around 2:15 a.m.. Two 19-year-old men from South Dakota...
RICHLAND COUNTY, ND
