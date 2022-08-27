Efficient infection of non-human primates with purified, cryopreserved Plasmodium knowlesi sporozoites

Read full article on original website
MedPage Today
Herpes Viruses Linked to Brain Changes
Symptomatic herpes viruses were linked with several neurologic and cognitive features, but not with Alzheimer's disease processes, a longitudinal cohort study showed. Among older adults who mainly were cognitively normal, herpes virus infection was associated with accelerated tissue loss in brain white matter over time, particularly in the temporal lobe, according to Keenan Walker, PhD, of the NIH National Institute on Aging in Baltimore, and colleagues.
IFLScience
New Antibody Neutralizes All Known COVID-19 Variants
As experts continue to warn that ignoring COVID-19 and the 15,000 deaths a day it is causing is a grave mistake, it has become clear a lasting solution to the virus will require something that neutralizes all coronavirus variants, else we risk constantly trailing behind. Now, Harvard researchers believe they have found just that – a single antibody that neutralizes all known SARS-CoV-2 variants in their laboratory tests.
Nature.com
Effects of splenectomy on skin inflammation and psoriasis-like phenotype of imiquimod-treated mice
Imiquimod (IMQ) is widely used as animal model of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder. Although topical application of IMQ to back skin causes splenomegaly in mice, how the spleen affects the psoriasis-like phenotype of IMQ-treated mice remains unclear. In this study, we analyzed the cellular composition of spleen and measured metabolites in blood of IMQ-treated mice. We also investigated whether splenectomy influences the degree of skin inflammation and pathology in IMQ-treated mice. Flow cytometry showed that the numbers of CD11b+Ly6c+ neutrophils, Ter119+ proerythroblasts, B220+ B cells, F4/80+ macrophages, and CD11c+ dendritic cells in the spleen were significantly higher in IMQ-treated mice compared to control mice. An untargeted metabolomics analysis of blood identified 14 metabolites, including taurine and 2,6-dihydroxybenzoic acid, whose levels distinguished the two groups. The composition of cells in the spleen and blood metabolites positively correlated with the weight of the spleen. However, splenectomy did not affect IMQ-induced psoriasis-like phenotypes compared with sham-operated mice, although splenectomy increased the expression of interleukin-17A mRNA in the skin of IMQ-treated mice. These data suggest that the spleen does not play a direct role in the development of psoriasis-like phenotype on skin of IMQ-treated mice, though IMQ causes splenomegaly.
Nature.com
Identifying cell receptors for the nanoparticle protein corona using genome screens
Nanotechnology provides platforms to deliver medical agents to specific cells. However, the nanoparticle's surface becomes covered with serum proteins in the blood after administration despite engineering efforts to protect it with targeting or blocking molecules. Here, we developed a strategy to identify the main interactions between nanoparticle-adsorbed proteins and a cell by integrating mass spectrometry with pooled genome screens and Search Tool for the Retrieval of Interacting Genes analysis. We found that the low-density lipoprotein (LDL) receptor was responsible for approximately 75% of serum-coated gold nanoparticle uptake in U-87 MG cells. Apolipoprotein B and complement C8 proteins on the nanoparticle mediated uptake through the LDL receptor. In vivo, nanoparticle accumulation correlated with LDL receptor expression in the organs of mice. A detailed understanding of how adsorbed serum proteins bind to cell receptors will lay the groundwork for controlling the delivery of nanoparticles at the molecular level to diseased tissues for therapeutic and diagnostic applications.
ajmc.com
Immune Responses to ART Vary by Regimen Among Individuals With Advanced HIV
People with advanced HIV initiating bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) were more likely to reach CD4 cell count levels of 200 cells/mcL or higher compared with those initiating other antiretroviral therapy (ART) regimens. Initiation of bictegravir/emtricitabine/tenofovir alafenamide (B/F/TAF) was associated with an increased likelihood of CD4 cell count recovery to levels of...
Nature.com
Cellular senescence: the good, the bad and the unknown
Cellular senescence is a ubiquitous process with roles in tissue remodelling, including wound repair and embryogenesis. However, prolonged senescence can be maladaptive, leading to cancer development and age-related diseases. Cellular senescence involves cell-cycle arrest and the release of inflammatory cytokines with autocrine, paracrine and endocrine activities. Senescent cells also exhibit morphological alterations, including flattened cell bodies, vacuolization and granularity in the cytoplasm and abnormal organelles. Several biomarkers of cellular senescence have been identified, including SA-Î²gal, p16 and p21; however, few markers have high sensitivity and specificity. In addition to driving ageing, senescence of immune and parenchymal cells contributes to the development of a variety of diseases and metabolic disorders. In the kidney, senescence might have beneficial roles during development and recovery from injury, but can also contribute to the progression of acute kidney injury and chronic kidney disease. Therapies that target senescence, including senolytic and senomorphic drugs, stem cell therapies and other interventions, have been shown to extend lifespan and reduce tissue injury in various animal models. Early clinical trials confirm that senotherapeutic approaches could be beneficial in human disease. However, larger clinical trials are needed to translate these approaches to patient care.
MedicalXpress
Scientists zero in on antibodies capable of neutralizing HIV
More than 40 years into the HIV pandemic, scientists are shedding new light on how defenses are mounted against the virus, discoveries that may eventually lead to a neutralizing antibody that stops the virus before it becomes an immune-crippling menace. In a series of new experiments, researchers at the Ragon...
BioMed Central
Clinical evaluation of an automated TSI bridge immunoassay in the diagnosis of Graves’ disease and its relationship to the degree of hyperthyroidism
BMC Endocrine Disorders volume 22, Article number: 218 (2022) Cite this article. The rapid and accurate detection of thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH) receptor antibodies has always been an urgent need for the clinical diagnosis and management of Graves’ disease (GD). We aimed to evaluate the use of an automated thyroid-stimulating immunoglobulin (TSI) bridge immunoassay in the diagnosis of GD and to analyze the relationship between TSI and the degree of hyperthyroidism.
Nature.com
Antipsychotics function as epigenetic age regulators in human neuroblastoma cells
Recent epigenetic age studies suggested accelerated aging in schizophrenia. Although antipsychotics may modulate epigenetic age, direct estimation of their roles was impeded when tissues derived from patients were used for analysis. By using a cellular model, we found that antipsychotics generally worked as epigenetic age regulators in vitro. Schizophrenia is...
BioMed Central
-carnitine, a friend or foe for cardiovascular disease? A Mendelian randomization study
BMC Medicine volume 20, Article number: 272 (2022) Cite this article. l-carnitine is emerging as an item of interest for cardiovascular disease (CVD) prevention and treatment, but controversy exists. To examine the effectiveness and safety of l-carnitine, we assessed how genetically different levels of l-carnitine are associated with CVD risk and its risk factors. Given higher CVD incidence and l-carnitine in men, we also examined sex-specific associations.
targetedonc.com
Significant Depth of Response Achieved in Relapsed Multiple Myeloma With Isa-Kd
Updated analysis results of from the IKEMA showed improvement in the depth of response to isatuximab, carfilzomib, and dexamethasone in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma. The IKEMA study (NCT03275285) of isatuximab (Sarclisa), carfilzomib (Kyprolis), and dexamethasone (Isa-Kd) in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma demonstrated clinically meaningful improvement in depth of...
Phramalive.com
Bayer’s Kerendia shows competitive profile in type 2 diabetes-related CKD
On Monday, Bayer revealed data from a Phase III trial of Kerendia (finerenone), showing the drug’s potential to reduce the risk of all-cause and cardiovascular mortality in type 2 diabetes. The FIDELITY trial is a combination of two other randomized, double-blinded and placebo-controlled studies: the 5,700-patient FIDELIO-DKD and the...
technologynetworks.com
Previously Unknown Cancer Cell Growth Mechanism Discovered
Researchers at the University of Gothenburg have identified a previously unknown mechanism controlling tumor growth in cultured cells and mice. This discovery may potentially enable future development of new drugs against a range of cancer diseases. In a research article published in the journal Nature Communications, the Gothenburg scientists have...
Nature.com
Bacteria loaded with glucose polymer and photosensitive ICG silicon-nanoparticles for glioblastoma photothermal immunotherapy
Bacteria can bypass the blood-brain barrier (BBB), suggesting the possibility of employment of bacteria for combating central nervous system diseases. Herein, we develop a bacteria-based drug delivery system for glioblastoma (GBM) photothermal immunotherapy. The system, which we name as 'Trojan bacteria', consists of bacteria loaded with glucose polymer and photosensitive ICG silicon-nanoparticles. In an orthotopic GBM mouse model, we demonstrate that the intravenously injected bacteria bypass the BBB, targeting and penetrating GBM tissues. Upon 808 nm-laser irradiation, the photothermal effects produced by ICG allow the destruction of bacterial cells and the adjacent tumour cells. Furthermore, the bacterial debris as well as the tumour-associated antigens promote antitumor immune responses that prolong the survival of GBM-bearing mice. Moreover, we demonstrate the residual bacteria are effectively eliminated from the body, supporting the potential therapeutic use of this system.
Nature.com
Structural and mechanistic basis for recognition of alternative tRNA precursor substrates by bacterial ribonuclease P
Binding of precursor tRNAs (ptRNAs) by bacterial ribonuclease P (RNase P) involves an encounter complex (ES) that isomerizes to a catalytic conformation (ES*). However, the structures of intermediates and the conformational changes that occur during binding are poorly understood. Here, we show that pairing between the 5"² leader and 3"²RCCA extending the acceptor stem of ptRNA inhibits ES* formation. Cryo-electron microscopy single particle analysis reveals a dynamic enzyme that becomes ordered upon formation of ES* in which extended acceptor stem pairing is unwound. Comparisons of structures with alternative ptRNAs reveals that once unwinding is completed RNase P primarily uses stacking interactions and shape complementarity to accommodate alternative sequences at its cleavage site. Our study reveals active site interactions and conformational changes that drive molecular recognition by RNase P and lays the foundation for understanding how binding interactions are linked to helix unwinding and catalysis.
nextbigfuture.com
Taking Rapamycin as a Young Adult Provides Antiaging Benefits
A research group at the Max Planck Institute for Biology of Aging in Cologne, Germany, has now shown in laboratory animals that brief exposure to rapamycin has the same positive effects as lifelong treatment opening new doors for a potential application in humans. Rapamycin, known for its positive effects on...
MedicalXpress
Stressed mitochondria help cells survive respiratory infections
Many respiratory infections, such as influenza or COVID-19 add significant stress to cells and organs, which can lead to acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), which itself can eventually cause death in aged or sensitive individuals. "Novel therapeutic strategies to address ARDS, instead of fighting the infectious agent, could try to...
Nature.com
Discovery of a mammalian FASN inhibitor against xenografts of non-small cell lung cancer and melanoma
Signal Transduction and Targeted Therapy volumeÂ 7, ArticleÂ number:Â 273 (2022) Cite this article. Cancer cells need to reprogram fatty acid (FA) metabolism to promote cell growth and survival through exogenous lipid uptake and FA biosynthesis catalyzed by the multidomain containing mammalian FA synthase (FASN).1,2 The bidirectional relationships of oncogenic signaling and de novo lipogenesis (DNL) suggest that FASN is a druggable target in many cancers. Although FASN inhibitors including Fasnall, GSK2194069, IPI-9119, orlistat, TVB-2640, TVB-3166, and TVB-3664 have shown promise in preclinical cancer models or early-phase clinical trials, none have been approved for the treatment of cancers (Supplementary Table S1).3 Here we report a unique inhibitor targeting the ketosynthase (KS) domain of FASN, which shows superior cytotoxicity and selectivity over orlistat and TVB-3166, as well as strong antitumor effects in both non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and melanoma mouse xenografts.
science.org
Single-cell profiling of environmental enteropathy reveals signatures of epithelial remodeling and immune activation
Single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) has been shown to be a powerful tool for understanding the pathophysiology of numerous disorders. Here, Kummerlowe et al. applied scRNA-seq on small intestine biopsies from patients with environmental enteropathy (EE), an intestinal subclinical condition prevalent in low-income countries, caused by exposure to environmental enteropathogens. The authors identified common pathways associated with the disease- and cell-type contribution to EE severity. Samples from patients with EE showed increased proinflammatory molecules and alterations in WNT- and MAPK-associated signaling, suggesting that targeting these pathways could be effective for treating EE.
science.org
Cardioprotective factors against myocardial infarction selected in vivo from an AAV secretome library
Preventing cardiomyocyte death helps preserve cardiac function after myocardial infarction (MI). Here, Ruozi et al. developed cardiac FunSel, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) vector–based screen, to identify cardioprotective proteins in mice. Injecting pooled AAV9 barcoded vectors into the hearts of mice revealed several previously unidentified secreted factors associated with cardiomyocyte survival after MI. Secretion of three select proteins (chordin-like 1 and family with sequence similarity 3 members B and C) using liver-specific AAVs in mice limited maladaptive cardiac remodeling and preserved cardiac function after MI by promoting autophagy and cell survival and inhibiting fibrosis. This in vivo screening method could help identify cardioprotective therapeutic targets.
