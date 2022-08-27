Efficient infection of non-human primates with purified, cryopreserved Plasmodium knowlesi sporozoites

Imiquimod (IMQ) is widely used as animal model of psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory skin disorder. Although topical application of IMQ to back skin causes splenomegaly in mice, how the spleen affects the psoriasis-like phenotype of IMQ-treated mice remains unclear. In this study, we analyzed the cellular composition of spleen and measured metabolites in blood of IMQ-treated mice. We also investigated whether splenectomy influences the degree of skin inflammation and pathology in IMQ-treated mice. Flow cytometry showed that the numbers of CD11b+Ly6c+ neutrophils, Ter119+ proerythroblasts, B220+ B cells, F4/80+ macrophages, and CD11c+ dendritic cells in the spleen were significantly higher in IMQ-treated mice compared to control mice. An untargeted metabolomics analysis of blood identified 14 metabolites, including taurine and 2,6-dihydroxybenzoic acid, whose levels distinguished the two groups. The composition of cells in the spleen and blood metabolites positively correlated with the weight of the spleen. However, splenectomy did not affect IMQ-induced psoriasis-like phenotypes compared with sham-operated mice, although splenectomy increased the expression of interleukin-17A mRNA in the skin of IMQ-treated mice. These data suggest that the spleen does not play a direct role in the development of psoriasis-like phenotype on skin of IMQ-treated mice, though IMQ causes splenomegaly.

