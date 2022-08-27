Read full article on original website
14 Hour Train Ride From Montreal to Boston With Stops in Maine is in the Making
Take the train to Montreal? It could happen. The Bangor Daily News reported that there could be a train that goes from Montreal to Boston if they get the money for it. It would go from Montreal to Sherbrooke (in Quebec) and then cross over into Vermont. Then it heads into New Hampshire and will go through Bethel, Auburn, Portland, and Old Orchard Beach. Then off to Boston.
That’s Grosser Than Gross
When we were kids (growing up in the Berkshires) we sometimes played a game called What’s Grosser Than Gross? The game often devolved into slinging insults about our cherished family members. Classy, I know…. I think today’s weather could be used to answer that question. Dang! it was hot...
Video: Smiling Horse Swimming in New Hampshire Brings Giggles to Lake Goers
What a fun video to run across. It's not like we don't know horses enjoy swimming, it's just pretty rare that we actually see it happening. Just like watching any animal having fun and playing in the water, it's an adorable sight to see. Of course, seeing it live would be so incredible, especially for someone like me who has never really been around horses, but this video is the next best thing for sure.
The best clam shacks in New England
Boston.com readers highlighted 74 clam shacks where you can get a fried seafood fix. While you travel around New England, you’re likely to stumble upon some classic clam shacks, where you can pull over to get a meal. Whether you head north to Maine or partake in what Cape Cod has to offer, New England’s clam shacks have long doled out delicious seafood, from fried clams, to lobster rolls, to plates of scallops.
Water line breaks shut down roads in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Two water line breaks Wednesday morning shut down roads in Manchester, and drivers were asked to avoid the area. City officials said a major break happened in the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Amory Street. Another break occurred at Notre Dame Avenue and Wayne Street.
The Best Events Happening in September
New Hampshire has no shortage of storied fairs, and kicking off the season of fall agricultural fun is the over 100 year old Hopkinton State Fair. From demolition derbies and educational exhibits to livestock shows and decadent fried dough, this Labor Day weekend tradition is fun for the whole family. hsfair.org.
Sky5: Brookline, New Hampshire, house gutted after reported explosion, fire
BROOKLINE, N.H. — Crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a house explosion in Brookline, New Hampshire. From Sky 5, the remaining charred framework of a house was being doused by fire crews. Heavy smoke could be seen from miles away. Officials said a family of four lived in the house,...
50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know
Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
Fodor’s Travel recommends these ‘underrated and picturesque’ New England towns for a fall trip
If you're seeking less crowded destinations this fall, these New England destinations are for you. Travelers wanting an idyllic New England escape this fall without the crowds can take advantage of several “underrated and picturesque” local destinations, according to Fodor’s Travel. In a recent post, 12 underrated...
Masconomet School District Welcome Three News Administrators for 2022-23 School Year – Photos
BOXFORD — Superintendent Michael Harvey is pleased to share that the Masconomet School District is welcoming three new administrators for the 2022-2023 school year. Lynne Bennett joins the District as Assistant Superintendent for Student Services. Eva Hughes was selected as the new Social Studies Department Chair (7-12). Robert McCarthy will serve as Director of Safety and Security.
New Hampshire woman killed in crash
DORCHESTER, N.H. (WCAX) - A New Hampshire woman was killed in a crash in the town of Dorchester early Wednesday morning. Police were called to the single-vehicle crash on Route 118 at about 4:30 a.m. Investigators say Alexandra Vanzandt, 26, of Canaan, New Hampshire, was headed south when her SUV...
Boy burned when sunscreen bottle tossed in campfire explodes, officials say
BARNSTEAD, N.H. — A boy who was seriously burned Monday afternoon in Barnstead was injured when a bottle of sunscreen tossed into a campfire exploded, fire officials said. The boy was taken to the burn center at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston with burns on his face and hand.
Project brings safe, reliable water to 5 towns in New Hampshire
PLAISTOW, N.H. — A project that was just a dream 50 years ago has become a reality in Plaistow, which will now have a reliable source of drinking water. Plaistow is one of five towns that will now get water from Manchester Water Works. State and local officials celebrated the completion of Phase 1 of the project Tuesday.
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
Newlyweds say camped guests harassed, accused of being LIV golf protesters
LANCASTER, Mass. — It was an early, surprise wakeup call for a group of wedding guests who were camping on what they believed to be their friends’ Lancaster, Massachusetts, property when police asked them to pack it up. The wedding guests say they were mistaken for protesters of...
Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire
NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
Rock climber rescued after fall in Franconia
FRANCONIA, N.H. — New Hampshire Fish and Game officials said a man from Plymouth suffered serious injuries when he fell from the Echo Crags in Franconia Monday night. Officials said they received a 911 call at about 7:50 p.m. about a climber who had fallen. They said Jared Cullen, 22, was climbing with three friends when he fell. Rescuers had to hike up to the base of Echo Crags to get to Cullen. He was carried down in a litter to a waiting ambulance. Cullen was taken to Littleton Regional Hospital for treatment, officials said.
N.H. man suffers life-threatening injuries in fiery crash on Everett Turnpike
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to email Trooper Jonathan Janosz at [email protected] or call 603-227-0039. A Nashua, N.H., man suffered life-threatening injuries Saturday night in a single-vehicle crash that left a sports car in flames on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Merrimack, N.H., New Hampshire State Police said.
Marriott's AC Hotel Downtown/Waterfront Sizzles with Style in Historic Portsmouth, New Hampshire
Are you seeking the historic charm of a coastal New England getaway yet craving accommodations where you can enjoy the latest trends, design and amenities? You will find just the right mix of American heritage, culture, cuisine and fresh sea air in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Accommodations. “Hotels should serve as...
This Popular Clam Shack in Maine Will Be on a ‘Big Network’ TV Show
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. The Clamshack in Kennebunk has been providing the masses with delicious seafood since 1968. The iconic restaurant and its adjacent seafood market has been an institution and can't-miss spot for locals, tourists, celebrities, and even presidents.
