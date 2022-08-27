Read full article on original website
La Porte woman thought to be missing found in South America
LA PORTE, Texas — A La Porte woman who has been missing for nearly a year has been found in Ecuador, according to the U.S. Marshals. Josefa Vela, the then 36-year-old mother, was last seen in September 2021 leaving her La Porte home in a black Chevy Tahoe. Family...
Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
Woman in hospital after ex-boyfriend opened fire on her as she drove home, Houston police say
The woman's ex-boyfriend was standing on the sidewalk as he opened fire on the new couple in east Houston, police said.
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
Police: 2 arrested for shooting murders in Houston 5 years ago
HOUSTON — Two men were arrested for the shooting deaths of a man and woman five years ago in Houston on Aug. 16. On Dec. 12, 2017, 29-year-old Robert Cerda was killed at 7300 Long Point Drive around 11:05 a.m. and was later found in a ditch. Rachel Delarosa, 34, was held against her will at that same address. Preliminary investigations determined Jouse Casco and Herbert James Simon to be the suspects for the murders.
Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex
HOUSTON - One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky. Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital...
Houston nurse charged with killing 6 in LA crash was in mental health crisis, may have lost consciousness
Nicole Linton struggled with mental health and displayed "frightening" behavior before the collision, attorneys said.
Overcrowding prompts Texas jails to transfer hundreds of inmates to South Plains
POST, Texas (KCBD) - Deals have been made with Post’s Giles W. Dalby Facility to house inmates from Tarrant and Harris counties. Lee Norman, the Garza County judge, confirmed the move and said current facilities in Post would provide adequate space for about 1,000 inmates. Totaling $43 million, county...
‘Prolific’ con artist sentenced to 8 years in prison for fraud, forgery, DA says
HOUSTON – A 22-year-old Houston man arrested for being a “prolific” con artist has been sentenced to eight years in prison for fraud and forgery, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said Wednesday. Ogg said Davion Deshay Sandifer, 22, was facing the possibility of 20 years in...
2 women shot in Friendswood neighborhood were sisters, sheriff says
FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) — Two young women, whom authorities said were sisters, were shot when arguing with a man in a Friendswood-area neighborhood on Monday night, leaving one of them dead. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the other woman shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry was rushed...
Neighbors, police: Eviction possibly set off fatal shooting
HOUSTON — (AP) — Robin Ahrens was getting ready to go to work at a doughnut shop in the middle of the night when he heard what sounded like fireworks coming from the back parking lot of his apartment house in southwest Houston. Ahrens, 53, walked down a...
'Real life horror story,' Houston man sentenced to life for trying to cover up 2 murders
HOUSTON - A Houston man has been sentenced to life in prison for two murders, both of which authorities said he tried covering up. PREVIOUS: Man charged with mom's murder after her body was found in pickup near LaPorte. The Harris County District Attorney's Office said Luis Moron Romero, 40,...
Man shoots at EMS supervisor who stopped to help with broken-down car in Spring, HCSO says
Dispatchers received calls that the 33-year-old man was chasing cars after his car broke down, deputies said.
Man's body in early decomposition stages pulled from manmade lake in southeast Houston, police say
Police made the grim discovery on Tuesday, but it wasn't immediately known if foul play was involved, or how long the remains were there.
Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say
HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
Robbery suspect dubbed 'Little Red Robbing Hood' strikes again at NW Houston bank, HPD says
In both instances, the suspect has given the tellers a threatening note and demanding cash. This time, he switched up his wardrobe.
4 men killed in separate Houston-area shootings across 7-hour period
It was a busy night for Houston-area law enforcement. An off-duty Harris County Pct. 3 deputy and the son of a man reportedly defending his wife were among those killed.
19-year-old charged in crash that killed motorcyclist in north Harris County, sheriff says
The 21-year-old victim fought for his life but succumbed to his injuries days following the crash, the sheriff said.
‘Real-life horror story’: Houston man sentenced to life in prison for using hammer to kill ex-girlfriend and stabbing man to death, DA’s office says
HOUSTON – A Houston man was sentenced to life in prison for using a hammer to murder a woman he was having a relationship with in 2018, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg announced Wednesday. After jurors convicted Luis Moron Romero, 40, of murder, they also heard that he...
Man opens fire on Houston-area paramedics at accident scene
HOUSTON — Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at ESD 11 EMS providers early Tuesday, CW39 reported. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 1 said paramedics were working a separate accident scene near a man whose car had allegedly broken down. As paramedics prepared to offer assistance, the man began shooting at their ambulance, striking the rig.
