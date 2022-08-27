HOUSTON — Two men were arrested for the shooting deaths of a man and woman five years ago in Houston on Aug. 16. On Dec. 12, 2017, 29-year-old Robert Cerda was killed at 7300 Long Point Drive around 11:05 a.m. and was later found in a ditch. Rachel Delarosa, 34, was held against her will at that same address. Preliminary investigations determined Jouse Casco and Herbert James Simon to be the suspects for the murders.

