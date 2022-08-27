ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harris County, TX

Suspect had dating relationship with one of the sisters in deadly Friendswood shooting, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is sharing more details on the suspect accused of shooting two sisters in the Friendswood area Monday. The sheriff said the suspect was 19-year-old Walker J. Porretto. He shot and killed himself Tuesday in a vehicle parked outside of a grocery store along I-45 in Willis when deputies began to approach him, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office.
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large

Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
City
Houston, TX
City
Dawn, TX
City
Fort Worth, TX
City
Channelview, TX
City
Uvalde, TX
State
Texas State
County
Harris County, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Harris County, TX
Crime & Safety
News Channel 25

Police: 2 arrested for shooting murders in Houston 5 years ago

HOUSTON — Two men were arrested for the shooting deaths of a man and woman five years ago in Houston on Aug. 16. On Dec. 12, 2017, 29-year-old Robert Cerda was killed at 7300 Long Point Drive around 11:05 a.m. and was later found in a ditch. Rachel Delarosa, 34, was held against her will at that same address. Preliminary investigations determined Jouse Casco and Herbert James Simon to be the suspects for the murders.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Man killed in double shooting at SE Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - One man is dead following a double shooting at a southeast Houston apartment complex. Details are limited, but Houston police said the shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Selinsky. Authorities said a man was pronounced dead at the hospital, and a woman was taken to the hospital...
HOUSTON, TX
Person
Pedro Pierluisi
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

2 women shot in Friendswood neighborhood were sisters, sheriff says

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas (KTRK) — Two young women, whom authorities said were sisters, were shot when arguing with a man in a Friendswood-area neighborhood on Monday night, leaving one of them dead. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said the other woman shot in the 4700 block of Backenberry was rushed...
FRIENDSWOOD, TX
cw39.com

Woman shot by ex in truck in east Houston, police say

HOUSTON (CW39) — In east Houston, a woman was shot and injured by her ex-boyfriend as she was driving home with her new boyfriend on Tuesday night. It happened at the 7900 block of Elwood Street. Police said the ex-boyfriend shot into the passenger side of the victim’s truck and ran-off on foot.
HOUSTON, TX
ems1.com

Man opens fire on Houston-area paramedics at accident scene

HOUSTON — Police arrested a man after he allegedly shot at ESD 11 EMS providers early Tuesday, CW39 reported. The Harris County Sheriff’s Office District 1 said paramedics were working a separate accident scene near a man whose car had allegedly broken down. As paramedics prepared to offer assistance, the man began shooting at their ambulance, striking the rig.
HOUSTON, TX

