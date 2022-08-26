Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Largest Flea Market in North Carolina is a Must VisitTravel MavenRaleigh, NC
Back-to-school sends fathers into the kitchenThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Cora Jones "Boot" McLeod (1918-2022): A leader in the historic Hayti neighborhood of Durham, NCClaudia StackDurham, NC
‘Servant’s heart’ drives Garner woman’s commitment to public serviceThe Triangle TribuneGarner, NC
NCCU 1st NC HBCU to join Amazon Career Choice NetworkThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
goduke.com
Duke Rowing Announces Fall Schedule
DURHAM – Duke rowing head coach Megan Cooke Carcagno has announced the team's fall schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Blue Devils compete in three events to start the year, beginning on Oct. 2 against Cambridge and North Carolina. Duke's first event of the season is in their home state, as the three teams meet in High Point N.C.
goduke.com
Blue Devils Set to Host Duke Invitational
DURHAM – The Duke volleyball team is set to host its 2022 opening weekend with the Duke Invitational Sept. 2-3 in Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils welcome East Carolina, ETSU and Northeastern for six matches. Duke will face ETSU Friday at noon before a 10am match against Northeastern Saturday, followed by East Carolina at 7pm.
goduke.com
Shepherd Tabbed to ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List
DURHAM – Duke women's golf senior Erica Shepherd has been named to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch List as announced by the Haskins Foundation on Thursday. A native of Greenwood, Ind., Shepherd has been selected to the ANNIKA Award Preseason Watch list for the second straight season and the third time over her career (2021, 2019). Shepherd, a two-time All-America selection with the Blue Devils, is coming off a season where she carded a 72.24 stroke average to go along with four top-five and five top-20 finishes. She finished the season ranked No. 12 nationally.
goduke.com
Duke Track and Field Adds LoPiccolo as Director of Operations
DURHAM – Duke Director of Track & Field and Cross Country Shawn Wilbourn announced the hiring of former Blue Devils' assistant and volunteer assistant coach Matt LoPiccolo as the program's Director of Operations. "It is my pleasure to welcome Matt back to our team as the first Director of...
goduke.com
Blue Devil Women’s Soccer Moves to No. 2 Nationally
DURHAM – After collecting two victories last week, including a road win at No. 22 Tennessee, the Duke women's soccer team moved to No. 2 in the United Soccer Coaches rankings. The No. 2 ledger equals the highest regular season ranking in school history along with 2021, 2020-21, 2017,...
goduke.com
Pair of Top-Five Opponents Await Blue Devils
DURHAM – Coming off a pair of top-20 wins to start the season, the Duke field hockey team is set to square off against a pair of top-five opponents at the annual ACC/Big 10 Cup this weekend at Boston College. Duke battles No. 1 Northwestern Sept. 2 and No. 4 Maryland Sept. 4.
goduke.com
Coach K Presented with Order of The Long Leaf Pine by Governor Cooper
RALEIGH -- North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper presented Hall of Fame head coach Mike Krzyzewski with the Order of the Long Leaf Pine, the state's highest honorary society, for his significant impact on the State of North Carolina during his tenure as men's basketball coach at Duke University and in for his substantial work in communities across North Carolina. The ceremony occurred Thursday at the governor's mansion in Raleigh.
goduke.com
Next Episode of ‘The All 22’ Duke Football Podcast Now Available
DURHAM – 'The All 22' podcast, an Inside Look at Duke Football, is back for the fall season and the fourth episode is now available via iTunes and Google Play. The podcast, hosted by football radio crew members David Shumate, Dave Harding and John Roth, will feature guests including current and former players and members of the Blue Devil coaching staff as well as local and national football reporters to discuss all things Duke football.
goduke.com
Whitehead Undergoes Surgery for Foot Fracture
DURHAM – Duke freshman men's basketball forward Dariq Whitehead underwent successful surgery on Tuesday to repair a fracture in his right foot. The surgical procedure was performed by Duke Athletics Chief Medical Officer Dr. Ned Amendola to repair the injury sustained on Monday, August 29 during a team workout. Whitehead begins rehab immediately and is expected to play this fall.
goduke.com
Hampsch Named ACC Defensive Player of the Week
DURHAM –Duke field hockey junior Piper Hampsch was named the ACC Field Hockey Defensive Player of the Week following her performances in a 2-0 weekend for the Blue Devils. This is Hampsch's second career weekly honor. Hampsch, also voted this week's PNC Achievers Duke Student-Athlete of the Week, had...
goduke.com
Mike Elko Press Conference Quotes: Temple
DURHAM – Duke football head coach Mike Elko met with members of the media on Monday afternoon for his weekly press conference. The Blue Devils welcome Temple on Friday night for their season opener. The game will be broadcast on ACC Network with Wes Durham, Roddy Jones and Taylor David on the call. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. The game can also be heard on the Blue Devil Sports Network from LEARFIELD through the Varsity app or goduke.com.
goduke.com
Game Notes: Temple
DURHAM – Duke opens its season by hosting Temple on Friday night at Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium.. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast live on ACC Network. Friday's game will mark the head coaching debuts for both Mike Elko and Temple's...
