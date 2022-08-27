Debra S. Baskins, 66, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born December 23, 1955 in St. Joseph, daughter of Mildred and Leroy Bunch. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1975, and later attended Bible College in California. She married Denny Baskins on October 6, 1984 in St. Joseph. Debra loved to cook, reading books, especially her bible, and working soduko puzzles. She also loved her dogs. She and Denny were long time members of North Church of God. Debra was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Rick Brooks and David Johnson. Survivors include: husband, Denny Baskins of the home, daughters, Brenda (Joey) Huff of Troy, KS and Denise Baskins of Troy, KS, siblings, Bob Best, Jr., Tammy (Tommy) Miller, sister, Christina Hess and Toni Curry, grandchildren, Randall (Brittany) Baskins, Zachary Huff, Trevor Huff, Caton Swartz, and Emily Huff, great-grandchildren, ZayLee, Barrett, Colson, Paxton, and numerous nieces and nephews.

