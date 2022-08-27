Read full article on original website
Donald Raymond Trout
Donald Raymond Trout passed from this life August 16, 2022, at age 95. Born on a farm south of Amity, Missouri, on September 18, 1926, to Raymond C. and Ethel M. (Akey) Trout, he attended Amity Public Schools, graduating in 1944. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted in the U.S. Navy, and served as a gunner’s mate on the heavy cruiser U.S.S. Bremerton, operating in the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans.
James V. Vitale
James V. Vitale, 68, Cameron, Missouri passed away Monday, August 22, 2022. He was born June 11, 1954 in St. Louis, Missouri. James worked as a construction contractor. Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
United Fiber reaches 25,000 subscribers
(SAVANNAH, Mo.) United Fiber reaches 25,000 subscribers, a spokesperson of the company has said. The 25,000th subscriber received service in recent days to mark the important milestone for the company. “The growth we have experienced and reaching the 25,000-subscriber mark is a testimony to the importance of affordable and reliable...
David L. McBride
David L. McBride, 72, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 25, 2022. On April 15, 1950 he was born in St. Joseph, Missouri to John T. and Esther M. (Chaney) McBride. He attended Hall and Lake Contrary Schools before graduating from Benton High School in 1968. David worked all...
Donald E. Grayson
Donald E. Grayson, 83, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, August 18, 2022. He was born November 17, 1938 in Plattsburg, Missouri to Elton and Nannie (Sylvie) Grayson. He grew up in Plattsburg, where he was a star football player at Plattsburg High School, graduating in 1956. Donnie married Margaret...
Debra Sue Baskins
Debra S. Baskins, 66, of Troy, Kansas, passed away Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born December 23, 1955 in St. Joseph, daughter of Mildred and Leroy Bunch. She graduated from Lafayette High School, class of 1975, and later attended Bible College in California. She married Denny Baskins on October 6, 1984 in St. Joseph. Debra loved to cook, reading books, especially her bible, and working soduko puzzles. She also loved her dogs. She and Denny were long time members of North Church of God. Debra was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Rick Brooks and David Johnson. Survivors include: husband, Denny Baskins of the home, daughters, Brenda (Joey) Huff of Troy, KS and Denise Baskins of Troy, KS, siblings, Bob Best, Jr., Tammy (Tommy) Miller, sister, Christina Hess and Toni Curry, grandchildren, Randall (Brittany) Baskins, Zachary Huff, Trevor Huff, Caton Swartz, and Emily Huff, great-grandchildren, ZayLee, Barrett, Colson, Paxton, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Alberta Charlotte Daily
Alberta Charlotte Daily, 95, passed away on August 24, 2022, at home in Bendena, KS. Alberta was born in St. Louis, MO on February 1, 1927 to Albert Roman Birkenmeier and Mayda Evelyn (Thurman) Birkenmeier, the oldest of eight children. She attended Notre Dame High School in Lemay, MO and earned her GED in her 40s.
Steven Edward Brown
Steven Edward Brown, 73, Sabetha, Kansas, passed away Sunday, August 21, 2022. He was born September 12, 1948 in Beloit, Kansas to Guy and Lois (Gaston) Brown. He grew up in Beloit before the family moved to Sabetha, where he graduated from Sabetha High School. He worked for the Shawnee...
Man killed in Gentry County crash Monday afternoon
(GENTRY COUNTY, Mo.) An Albany, Missouri man was killed following a single-vehicle crash in Gentry County Monday afternoon. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Roger Smith, 62, was driving east on U.S. 136, five miles west of Albany, when the vehicle's front drivers side tire had an equipment failure causing Smith to lose control.
