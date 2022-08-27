ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spanish Fork, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
midutahradio.com

Prep Sports Roundup: 8/31

TROPIC, Utah-Joel Romo and Ryker Chynoweth drove in three runs apiece and the Bryce Valley Mustangs routed Pinnacle 14-3 in 1A South baseball play Wednesday. Rafe Brinkerhoff recorded three strikeouts in as many innings to earn the win on the mound for the Mustangs. GREEN RIVER, Utah-The Panguitch Bobcats pummeled...
GREEN RIVER, UT
midutahradio.com

Oregon’s Sewell, Utah’s Barton carry on family legacies

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is the last of the talented Sewell brothers still in college and he’s got high hopes for this season with the 11th-ranked Ducks, who play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta. Likewise, Lander Barton is following in a long line of Utes as No....
EUGENE, OR
midutahradio.com

Heat Dome To Hit Utah

(Salt Lake City, UT) — A heat dome will hit Utah as we head into Labor Day weekend and the National Weather Service expects Salt Lake City to reach 101 degrees Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The capital city has only hit 100-degrees three times in September since 1874. The heat will expand across the central and northern parts of the state today and tomorrow. Triple-digit temperatures are also expected in southern Utah.
UTAH STATE
midutahradio.com

Family Says Injured Little Leaguer Expecting To Return Home

(Williamsport, PA) — The family of Easton Oliverson is expecting the injured Little Leaguer to return home to Utah from Pennsylvania this week after having skull surgery Friday. Oliverson was shown in an Instagram post eating his favorite food, nachos, after the surgery on Sunday. He was hurt August 15 when he fell from the upper bed of a bunk bed in the Little League World Series dormitory. Family members say he is “in quite a bit of pain,” but is recovering.
UTAH STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Sports
City
American Fork, UT
City
Manti, UT
City
Herriman, UT
City
Spanish Fork, UT
City
Orem, UT
Spanish Fork, UT
Sports
State
Utah State
City
Richfield, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy