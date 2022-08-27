Read full article on original website
Prep Sports Roundup: 8/31
TROPIC, Utah-Joel Romo and Ryker Chynoweth drove in three runs apiece and the Bryce Valley Mustangs routed Pinnacle 14-3 in 1A South baseball play Wednesday. Rafe Brinkerhoff recorded three strikeouts in as many innings to earn the win on the mound for the Mustangs. GREEN RIVER, Utah-The Panguitch Bobcats pummeled...
Oregon’s Sewell, Utah’s Barton carry on family legacies
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is the last of the talented Sewell brothers still in college and he’s got high hopes for this season with the 11th-ranked Ducks, who play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta. Likewise, Lander Barton is following in a long line of Utes as No....
Heat Dome To Hit Utah
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A heat dome will hit Utah as we head into Labor Day weekend and the National Weather Service expects Salt Lake City to reach 101 degrees Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The capital city has only hit 100-degrees three times in September since 1874. The heat will expand across the central and northern parts of the state today and tomorrow. Triple-digit temperatures are also expected in southern Utah.
Family Says Injured Little Leaguer Expecting To Return Home
(Williamsport, PA) — The family of Easton Oliverson is expecting the injured Little Leaguer to return home to Utah from Pennsylvania this week after having skull surgery Friday. Oliverson was shown in an Instagram post eating his favorite food, nachos, after the surgery on Sunday. He was hurt August 15 when he fell from the upper bed of a bunk bed in the Little League World Series dormitory. Family members say he is “in quite a bit of pain,” but is recovering.
Snow College Student Arrested After School Shooting Comments While Gaming Online
Schools in Utah, Sanpete and Juab counties went into a soft lockdown between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Aug. 29 after the Utah County Sheriff’s Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity. According to reports a Snow College student was taken into custody after comments they made during online gaming.
