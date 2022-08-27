(Williamsport, PA) — The family of Easton Oliverson is expecting the injured Little Leaguer to return home to Utah from Pennsylvania this week after having skull surgery Friday. Oliverson was shown in an Instagram post eating his favorite food, nachos, after the surgery on Sunday. He was hurt August 15 when he fell from the upper bed of a bunk bed in the Little League World Series dormitory. Family members say he is “in quite a bit of pain,” but is recovering.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO