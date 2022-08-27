(Park City, UT) — The Sundance Film Festival is set to return to an in-person format next year. It had been operating virtually for two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes place next year from January 19th to the 29th and will maintain a hybrid presence, allowing fans to still participate virtually. The only difference being that fans attending virtually will have to wait until later in the festival to watch the new movies shown.

