Raptors Down Billings Monday
OGDEN, Utah-Josh Broughton homered and the Ogden Raptors downed Billings 1-0 Monday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Chase Stratton earned the win on the mound for the Raptors by posting six strikeouts in as many innings of work. The Raptors improved to 47-37 on the season with the...
Raptors Pummel Mustangs Tuesday
OGDEN, Utah-Reese Alexiades homered twice and Brian Dansereau and Freddy Achecar also went yard as the Ogden Raptors decimated Billings 21-6 Tuesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Ronny Orta posted six strikeouts in five innings of play for the Raptors to earn the win on the mound. The...
Oregon’s Sewell, Utah’s Barton carry on family legacies
Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell is the last of the talented Sewell brothers still in college and he’s got high hopes for this season with the 11th-ranked Ducks, who play No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta. Likewise, Lander Barton is following in a long line of Utes as No....
Heat Dome To Hit Utah
(Salt Lake City, UT) — A heat dome will hit Utah as we head into Labor Day weekend and the National Weather Service expects Salt Lake City to reach 101 degrees Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The capital city has only hit 100-degrees three times in September since 1874. The heat will expand across the central and northern parts of the state today and tomorrow. Triple-digit temperatures are also expected in southern Utah.
Snow College Student Arrested After School Shooting Comments While Gaming Online
Schools in Utah, Sanpete and Juab counties went into a soft lockdown between 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m. Aug. 29 after the Utah County Sheriff’s Office contacted college administrators to report suspicious activity. According to reports a Snow College student was taken into custody after comments they made during online gaming.
Sundance Film Festival To Return To In-Person Format In 2023
(Park City, UT) — The Sundance Film Festival is set to return to an in-person format next year. It had been operating virtually for two years thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. It takes place next year from January 19th to the 29th and will maintain a hybrid presence, allowing fans to still participate virtually. The only difference being that fans attending virtually will have to wait until later in the festival to watch the new movies shown.
