Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
LJWORLD
‘Starting over with vision’: steering committee identifies priorities for development code update
The ability to create denser neighborhoods that allow commercial and other uses are among the priorities of a steering committee working to update the city’s land development code. The Land Development Code Update Steering Committee had its first meeting Wednesday to discuss the update to the code, which determines...
LJWORLD
Douglas County leaders to consider $1.5 million budget for waterproofing project in courthouse basement
Douglas County leaders this week could approve a nearly $1.5 million budget for a project that addresses waterproofing issues with the Douglas County Courthouse’s foundation. The project is on the agenda for Wednesday’s Douglas County Commission meeting, and it’s intended to fix what’s described as “significant water infiltration issues”...
LJWORLD
Names of 5 candidates to fill 2 Douglas County judicial positions forwarded to governor
The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission on Wednesday announced five candidates to possibly fill two district judicial positions in Douglas County. The commission conducted open interviews all day, spending 20-30 minutes with each candidate, followed by executive sessions where the commission discussed the interviewees. The names will be submitted to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will have 60 days to make her selections to fill the positions. The names were announced at the end of the public interview process by Kansas Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen.
LJWORLD
Remodeling work underway on first floor of Douglas County Courthouse
A remodeling project is underway on the first floor of the Douglas County Courthouse. The county announced Monday that work has commenced to house accounts payable, payroll and real estate employees with the Douglas County Clerk’s Office in one space — the area on the first floor of the courthouse previously occupied by the Douglas County Elections Office. Those employees have, until now, been working in different spaces on various floors of the courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lenexa advances plans for Vista Village Apartments
The Lenexa Planning Commission approved plans to create a 260-unit apartment complex off Prairie Star Parkway.
bluevalleypost.com
Brookridge project could break ground in Overland Park this fall
After years of back-and-forth with neighbors and the city, developers behind the $2 billion Brookridge project in Overland Park say they are expecting to break ground this fall. Driving the news: Overland Park-based developer Curtin Property presented an update about the 200-acre, mixed-use development near the Brookridge golf course at...
Kansas City receives nearly $6M for former Army depot cleanup
Kansas City, Missouri, is getting millions of dollars in federal funds to clean up a former U.S. Army depot that contains hazardous materials.
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board selects former school board member Gordon-Ross to fill vacant seat
The Lawrence school board has selected former school board member Ronald “GR” Gordon-Ross to fill a vacant board seat. As part of a special meeting on Tuesday, the board picked Gordon-Ross from three remaining candidates following an interview process. The board previously selected four candidates from 13 applications as part of its regular meeting last week, but one has since withdrawn. Board President Shannon Kimball said she saw strengths in all the candidates, but touted Gordon-Ross’ understanding of the board’s duties.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to alter trash pickup schedule for week of Labor Day
The City of Lawrence will alter trash and recycling pick up and other solid waste services for the week of Labor Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week, Sept. 5-10. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 8; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 9; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
bluevalleypost.com
Blue Valley teacher turnover rate highest it’s been in 5 years heading into fall
The Blue Valley School District is entering the new school year with one of its largest crops of new teachers in recent memory due to an unusually high turnover rate following last year. Driving the news: In August, Blue Valley welcomed more than 250 new certified staff members as part...
LJWORLD
‘Not an if project; it is a yes project,’ KU leaders say of football stadium upgrade, events venue near 11th and Mississippi streets
University of Kansas leaders said Wednesday they are fully committed to a project that would significantly upgrade KU’s football stadium and add a new venue near the stadium to host entertainment events and conferences. “This project is not an ‘if’ project; it is a ‘yes’ project,” Sean Lester, deputy...
KCTV 5
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
LJWORLD
Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with ‘soft launch’
TOPEKA — Legalized sports betting arrived in Kansas on Thursday, with wagers being taken at state-owned casinos and via mobile apps. The “soft launch” of sports betting in Kansas comes after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill in May that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed with bipartisan support.
Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board to interview 4 candidates to fill vacant seat as part of special meeting
The Lawrence school board will have a special meeting Tuesday to interview four candidates to fill a vacant board seat. As part of its regular meeting last week, the board selected the four candidates from 13 applications that the board received to fill the seat of former board member Andrew Nussbaum, who resigned less than seven months after being sworn in. As part of the public meeting Tuesday, each candidate will have a 10-minute interview before the board makes its ultimate selection.
KCKPD asks for assistance in solving burglaries in Piper and Village West area
The Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department is asking for members of the community to help solve recent burglaries around the Piper and Village West area.
Douglas County DA denounces Lawrence police social media use
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Douglas County District Attorney is criticizing the Lawrence Kansas Police Department’s use of social media. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez put out a statement on Aug. 31 regarding LKPD’s communication team sharing videos related to active investigations on social media and with media outlets. She says the videos are edited […]
LJWORLD
Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 29, 2022
Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
momcollective.com
Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City
Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
LJWORLD
Local leaders praise community-building skills of former Chamber leader Gary Toebben, who died at 74
Los Angeles is a long way away from eastern Nebraska, and miles may be one of the less meaningful measurements of that distance. That thought crossed the mind of Lawrence resident Larry McElwain when he was in L.A. in 2018 for the retirement reception of Gary Toebben, a small-town eastern Nebraska native who years earlier had served as the president of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce. Toebben now was retiring as the leader of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.
Comments / 0