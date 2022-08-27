The Lawrence school board will have a special meeting Tuesday to interview four candidates to fill a vacant board seat. As part of its regular meeting last week, the board selected the four candidates from 13 applications that the board received to fill the seat of former board member Andrew Nussbaum, who resigned less than seven months after being sworn in. As part of the public meeting Tuesday, each candidate will have a 10-minute interview before the board makes its ultimate selection.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO