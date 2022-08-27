ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baldwin City, KS

LJWORLD

Douglas County leaders to consider $1.5 million budget for waterproofing project in courthouse basement

Douglas County leaders this week could approve a nearly $1.5 million budget for a project that addresses waterproofing issues with the Douglas County Courthouse’s foundation. The project is on the agenda for Wednesday’s Douglas County Commission meeting, and it’s intended to fix what’s described as “significant water infiltration issues”...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Names of 5 candidates to fill 2 Douglas County judicial positions forwarded to governor

The Seventh Judicial District Nominating Commission on Wednesday announced five candidates to possibly fill two district judicial positions in Douglas County. The commission conducted open interviews all day, spending 20-30 minutes with each candidate, followed by executive sessions where the commission discussed the interviewees. The names will be submitted to Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, who will have 60 days to make her selections to fill the positions. The names were announced at the end of the public interview process by Kansas Supreme Court Justice Eric Rosen.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
LJWORLD

Remodeling work underway on first floor of Douglas County Courthouse

A remodeling project is underway on the first floor of the Douglas County Courthouse. The county announced Monday that work has commenced to house accounts payable, payroll and real estate employees with the Douglas County Clerk’s Office in one space — the area on the first floor of the courthouse previously occupied by the Douglas County Elections Office. Those employees have, until now, been working in different spaces on various floors of the courthouse, 1100 Massachusetts St.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, KS
bluevalleypost.com

Brookridge project could break ground in Overland Park this fall

After years of back-and-forth with neighbors and the city, developers behind the $2 billion Brookridge project in Overland Park say they are expecting to break ground this fall. Driving the news: Overland Park-based developer Curtin Property presented an update about the 200-acre, mixed-use development near the Brookridge golf course at...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence school board selects former school board member Gordon-Ross to fill vacant seat

The Lawrence school board has selected former school board member Ronald “GR” Gordon-Ross to fill a vacant board seat. As part of a special meeting on Tuesday, the board picked Gordon-Ross from three remaining candidates following an interview process. The board previously selected four candidates from 13 applications as part of its regular meeting last week, but one has since withdrawn. Board President Shannon Kimball said she saw strengths in all the candidates, but touted Gordon-Ross’ understanding of the board’s duties.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

City of Lawrence to alter trash pickup schedule for week of Labor Day

The City of Lawrence will alter trash and recycling pick up and other solid waste services for the week of Labor Day. Trash and recycling collection will be delayed by one day for all residential customers during the holiday week, Sept. 5-10. Regular Monday residential customers will have collection services on Tuesday, Sept. 6; Tuesday customers on Wednesday, Sept. 7; Wednesday customers on Thursday, Sept. 8; Thursday customers on Friday, Sept. 9; and Friday customers on Saturday, Sept. 10.
LAWRENCE, KS
KCTV 5

Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
JACKSON COUNTY, MO
LJWORLD

Legalized sports betting begins in Kansas with ‘soft launch’

TOPEKA — Legalized sports betting arrived in Kansas on Thursday, with wagers being taken at state-owned casinos and via mobile apps. The “soft launch” of sports betting in Kansas comes after Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly signed a bill in May that the Republican-controlled Legislature passed with bipartisan support.
KANSAS STATE
KSNT News

Rollover crash reported in front of elementary school

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A rollover crash has been reported just outside a Topeka elementary school. Reports from dispatch confirm at least two vehicles were involved in a crash around 2:58 p.m. on Wednesday outside of the Jay Shideler Elementary School located at 4948 SW Wanamaker Rd. One of the vehicles ended up on its side. […]
TOPEKA, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence school board to interview 4 candidates to fill vacant seat as part of special meeting

The Lawrence school board will have a special meeting Tuesday to interview four candidates to fill a vacant board seat. As part of its regular meeting last week, the board selected the four candidates from 13 applications that the board received to fill the seat of former board member Andrew Nussbaum, who resigned less than seven months after being sworn in. As part of the public meeting Tuesday, each candidate will have a 10-minute interview before the board makes its ultimate selection.
LAWRENCE, KS
KSNT News

Douglas County DA denounces Lawrence police social media use

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – The Douglas County District Attorney is criticizing the Lawrence Kansas Police Department’s use of social media. Douglas County District Attorney Suzanne Valdez put out a statement on Aug. 31 regarding LKPD’s communication team sharing videos related to active investigations on social media and with media outlets. She says the videos are edited […]
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Lawrence police blotter for Aug. 29, 2022

Listed below is the majority of Lawrence police activity over the weekend. Each afternoon the Lawrence Police Department releases a list of officer activity up to 6 a.m. on the date listed and extending back to 6 a.m. on the previous day. Each listing includes a date, time and general address followed by a short description of the call’s nature. Lawrence police incident numbers are also included, as is a marking showing whether a police report was filed in connection with the incident.
LAWRENCE, KS
momcollective.com

Best Places for Kids to Fish in Kansas City

Why travel hours to the Ozarks for prime fishing, when great bodies of water and an abundance of fish are right here? If your little one loves the thrill of a nip on their line or the sinking of a bobber, then this guide will help you navigate the best places for kids to fish in Kansas City.
KANSAS CITY, KS
LJWORLD

Local leaders praise community-building skills of former Chamber leader Gary Toebben, who died at 74

Los Angeles is a long way away from eastern Nebraska, and miles may be one of the less meaningful measurements of that distance. That thought crossed the mind of Lawrence resident Larry McElwain when he was in L.A. in 2018 for the retirement reception of Gary Toebben, a small-town eastern Nebraska native who years earlier had served as the president of the Lawrence Chamber of Commerce. Toebben now was retiring as the leader of the Los Angeles Chamber of Commerce.
LAWRENCE, KS

