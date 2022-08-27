Read full article on original website
kbsi23.com
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
KFVS12
New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau
Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are...
KFVS12
Police following 'strong leads' in Cape Girardeau business burglary investigations
Rte. W in Fruitland open again - Spectrum cable cleared from road. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Spectrum cable line down in Fruitland - portion of Rte. W closed. Heartland Heritage 8/31/22. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. We're looking at a flurry of...
KFVS12
1 taken to hospital after 2-vehicle crash on Broadway, Sprigg in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A driver was taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash in downtown Cape Girardeau on Wednesday morning, August 31. According to police on scene, it happened at the intersection of Broadway and Sprigg. One person was taken to the hospital for an evaluation as...
KFVS12
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
wjpf.com
Cairo man dies in shooting
A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
KFVS12
Astronomical Expo coming to Cape Girardeau
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel and efforts to reduce crime. Crews responded to a Cape Girardeau apartment complex for a fire on a stove. USDOT approves Contour bid for Paducah airport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The U.S. Department of Transportation approved...
KFVS12
Crews respond to 2-vehicle crash on N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Crews responded to a two-vehicle crash on North Kingshighway on Monday morning, August 29. According to police, the crash happened in the 1900 block of N. Kingshighway. Traffic in the area was backed up, but has since cleared. No one was injured. According to police,...
KFVS12
Marion man wanted by Carbondale police
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Cape...
kbsi23.com
Police address rumors about “new drug” found in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – There have been reports of a possible new drug brought to Cape Girardeau. Many businesses saying they must close their doors before dark for safety. But according to the Cape Girardeau Police Department (CGPD), those are just rumors. “We haven’t seen that here. You...
KFVS12
Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.
KFVS12
Michael Carneal, convicted in Heath High School shooting, to appear for parole hearings
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man convicted in a shooting at Heath High School that killed three students will be appearing in court for parole hearings. Michael Carneal’s parole hearings will be on September 19 at 10 a.m. and September 20 at 8 a.m. James Mills, Assistant Commonwealth Attorney...
KFVS12
Ohio River Boat Launch to be temporarily closed for first responder drills
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - The City of Paducah announced that the Ohio River Boat Launch will be closed to the public on Wednesday, September 7, between 7 a.m. and 3 p.m. The U.S. Coast Guard, local, state, and federal first responders will conduct law enforcement, fire, and rescue drills on the Ohio River.
KFVS12
Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
KFVS12
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
wjpf.com
Fire destroys two buildings in Carbondale
A structure fire in Carbondale on Saturday morning destroyed two buildings. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 400 block of West Monroe Street. The fire started in a three-story apartment building and spread to a nearby residence. The apartment building was reportedly abandoned. Residents of the...
kbsi23.com
Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
KFVS12
Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.
westkentuckystar.com
Metropolis woman walking dog arrested for property damage
A Metropolis woman walking a dog was arrested for damaging the property of an internet company. An employee of an internet company working near 8th and Metropolis Streets called the police following an altercation. The worker was installing a fiber optic box when the dog-walking woman allegedly tore the box off its mount.
kbsi23.com
Marion Unit 2 School District placed on lockdown after threatening note found
MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Marion Unit #2 Schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after an anonymous threatening note was found in one of the restrooms. The note indicated that Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter Marion High School, according to a post to all parents/guardians of Marion CUSD #2 on the district’s Facebook page.
