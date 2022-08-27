ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

KFVS12

New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau

Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect. Cape Girardeau police are...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KFVS12

West Frankfort police searching for vandals

MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
WEST FRANKFORT, IL
wjpf.com

Cairo man dies in shooting

A Cairo man died in a shooting Friday night in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. Officers found Mackins in a vehicle in the 2800 block of Whitener Street while responding to a report of...
CAIRO, IL
KFVS12

Astronomical Expo coming to Cape Girardeau

Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel and efforts to reduce crime. Crews responded to a Cape Girardeau apartment complex for a fire on a stove. USDOT approves Contour bid for Paducah airport. The U.S. Department of Transportation approved...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Du Quoin State Fair#House
KFVS12

Marion man wanted by Carbondale police

Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Cape...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Marion man wanted in connection with Carbondale investigation

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Marion man is wanted in connection with an investigation in Carbondale. Marshaun D. Williams, 29, is wanted on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated battery, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He also has active warrants from Jackson County for failure to appear - felony drug possession and failure to appear - criminal damage to property.
CARBONDALE, IL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KFVS12

Cairo man dies in Cape Girardeau shooting

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A man died in a shooting Friday night, August 26 in Cape Girardeau. According to a release from police, 18-year-old Jaquavion Mackins of Cairo, Ill., died as a result of his wounds from the shooting. The Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to the 2800 block...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
CARBONDALE, IL
wjpf.com

Fire destroys two buildings in Carbondale

A structure fire in Carbondale on Saturday morning destroyed two buildings. The fire broke out shortly after 8 a.m. on the 400 block of West Monroe Street. The fire started in a three-story apartment building and spread to a nearby residence. The apartment building was reportedly abandoned. Residents of the...
CARBONDALE, IL
kbsi23.com

Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Metropolis woman walking dog arrested for property damage

A Metropolis woman walking a dog was arrested for damaging the property of an internet company. An employee of an internet company working near 8th and Metropolis Streets called the police following an altercation. The worker was installing a fiber optic box when the dog-walking woman allegedly tore the box off its mount.
kbsi23.com

Marion Unit 2 School District placed on lockdown after threatening note found

MARION, Ill. (KBSI) – Marion Unit #2 Schools were placed on lockdown Tuesday after an anonymous threatening note was found in one of the restrooms. The note indicated that Tuesday at 1:20 p.m. a group of armed gunmen would enter Marion High School, according to a post to all parents/guardians of Marion CUSD #2 on the district’s Facebook page.
MARION, IL

