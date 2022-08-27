ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

mynews13.com

Wisconsin's getting its very own Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame

MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin will soon have its very own Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame. It’s part of a month-long campaign by Central Standard Craft Distillery in Milwaukee meant to encourage Wisconsinites to request local brandy in their Old Fashioned cocktails. “We continually hear almost unbelievable Brandy Old...
WISCONSIN STATE
mynews13.com

Jury finds Ben Paris guilty in Florida's 'ghost candidate' scheme

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The jury in the 'ghost candidate' trial for Seminole County's GOP Chairman Ben Paris has found him guilty of making an illegal campaign contribution. Paris is charged with a misdemeanor count of making a campaign donation under someone else's name. He will now be sentenced as prosecutors discuss possible retribution costs of $42,000 that Paris may have to pay.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
mynews13.com

Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink

Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. What You Need To Know. Water has caused a crisis in Mississippi's...
JACKSON, MS
mynews13.com

Crist resigns from Congress as Florida governor's race heats up

FLORIDA — As the governor's race in Florida enters the final stretch ahead of the November midterm elections, Democratic candidate Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his congressional seat at the end of the day. “I’m going to work hard, get all over...
FLORIDA STATE
mynews13.com

Financial headwinds continue for New York restaurants

Many restaurant owners in New York are reporting increasingly worse financial conditions for the industry as their struggles continue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released on Wednesday. The survey results from a trade group, the New York State Restaurant Association, underscore the ongoing financial...
RESTAURANTS

