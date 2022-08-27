Read full article on original website
Wisconsin's getting its very own Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame
MILWAUKEE — Wisconsin will soon have its very own Brandy Old Fashioned Hall of Fame. It’s part of a month-long campaign by Central Standard Craft Distillery in Milwaukee meant to encourage Wisconsinites to request local brandy in their Old Fashioned cocktails. “We continually hear almost unbelievable Brandy Old...
'The challenges are getting harder every year': Texas is struggling to produce cotton in 2022
THRALL, Texas — Stiles Farm manager Ryan Collett says he’s lucky to have some harvestable cotton on their 2,716 acres in east Williamson County. "Nothing good can happen with this cotton still here,” Collett said. "The best thing we can do is get it out of the field, take our money and run. Get ready for next year."
Jury finds Ben Paris guilty in Florida's 'ghost candidate' scheme
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — The jury in the 'ghost candidate' trial for Seminole County's GOP Chairman Ben Paris has found him guilty of making an illegal campaign contribution. Paris is charged with a misdemeanor count of making a campaign donation under someone else's name. He will now be sentenced as prosecutors discuss possible retribution costs of $42,000 that Paris may have to pay.
Mississippi capital: Water everywhere, not a drop to drink
Mississippi's capital city is grappling with multiple water problems — there's been too much on the ground after heavy rainfall in the past week, and not enough safe water coming through the pipes for people to use. What You Need To Know. Water has caused a crisis in Mississippi's...
Crist resigns from Congress as Florida governor's race heats up
FLORIDA — As the governor's race in Florida enters the final stretch ahead of the November midterm elections, Democratic candidate Rep. Charlie Crist announced Wednesday that he will be stepping down from his congressional seat at the end of the day. “I’m going to work hard, get all over...
New test announced by AdventHealth to more quickly detect deadly brain-eating amoeba
FLORIDA – AdventHealth announced on Thursday the development of a new test to more quickly detect and treat potentially deadly infections caused by amoebas found in fresh water in Florida and other areas. What You Need To Know. AdventHealth announced on Thursday the development of a new test to...
North Carolina Amazon worker sheds light on working conditions, life with disability
The Americans with Disabilities Act has been in place for more than 32 years, and one North Carolina worker, who uses a wheelchair, is using his experience to help raise awareness for people with disabilities in the Tar Heel state. What You Need To Know. The Americans with Disabilities Act...
Patients keeping close watch on BayCare and Florida Blue negotiations
OLDSMAR, Fla. — Thousands of BayCare patients could be forced to find new providers if the health care system and Florida Blue insurance can't agree on a new contract by Sept. 30. "I could be doing all this worrying, and it could be one of those things where, like,...
Financial headwinds continue for New York restaurants
Many restaurant owners in New York are reporting increasingly worse financial conditions for the industry as their struggles continue in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a survey released on Wednesday. The survey results from a trade group, the New York State Restaurant Association, underscore the ongoing financial...
