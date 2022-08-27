ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

Emporia gazette.com

Hess honored as outstanding KSU alum

A veterinarian born in Madison received an “Alumni Recognition Award” last weekend. Dr. Eric Hess, who practices in Emporia, received the award during a Kansas State University alumni reception. It was part of the Fetch dvm360 Conference in Kansas City, Missouri.
EMPORIA, KS
gardnernews.com

Local citizen starts petition against 199th Street semi truck traffic

Frank Moley’s father-in-law’s vehicle after avoiding a semi-truck on 199th Street. Moley started a petition to have the road made a No Truck Zone. Photo courtesy of Frank Moley. Lynne Hermansen. A petition on change.org requesting signatures against Johnson County Commissioner Shirley Allenbrand’s closed door meetings about truck...
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
KCTV 5

5 hospitalized after vehicle hits horse and buggy in Missouri

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - Children and adults who were aboard a horse and buggy when it was hit by a vehicle in Missouri over the weekend had to be taken to KC-area hospitals for their injuries. According to the crash log from Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on...
HOLDEN, MO
KCTV 5

Family still trying to heal after being hit by car while aboard buggy

HOLDEN, Mo. (KCTV) - We have an update regarding the buggy accident in Holden on Saturday, which sent a family of five to the hospital with serious injuries. Four of them are home and healing together from broken bones and road rash. Their 5-year-old daughter was life-flighted a hospital in...
HOLDEN, MO
WGAU

Missouri man drowns in Lake Lanier

We have this morning the name of the latest Lake Lanier drowning victim: the Hall County Sheriff’s Office says Enrique Barillas was 21 years old, from Kansas City. He was swimming with friends when he drowned near Old Federal Campground on Lake Lanier. Barillas died after being taken to Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville.
KANSAS CITY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Evergy should be called Nevergy

Enjoying my weekly habit of reading the Landmark and getting some news about my “home” country. Two things caught my eyes this week. First, what is the deal with using crazy acronyms for companies and event facilities? Every time I read about the KC Chiefs stadium I wonder who was the “word master” that came up with GEHA for the stadium. Oh yes I know that naming rights for event facilities is BIG money, but GEHA? Every time I see that I want to yell “yea haw”!!!!
PLATTE CITY, MO
KCTV 5

More than 500 without power in River Market area

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - More than 500 customers in the River Market area are without power tonight. Evergy’s outage map says the estimated restoration time is 10:30 p.m. The exact cause of the outage is unknown, but they did find downed power lines in the area of W. 3rd Street and Delaware Street.
KANSAS CITY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Cameron Officers Talk Suicidal Subject Off Bridge

CAMERON, MO – Officers with the Cameron Police Department were able to talk a suicidal subject off a bridge yesterday. Traffic on U.S. 69 Highway and U.S. 36 Highway on the bridge in Cameron was diverted Sunday due to a juvenile female threatening to jump from the bridge. Officers...
CAMERON, MO
kttn.com

Cameron couple faces charges of theft and property damage after discarding property of tenant

A Cameron couple faces felonies in Caldwell County after allegedly discarding the belongings of a woman who lived on land the couple owned. Online court information shows 57-year-old Danny Boyd Petifurd and 49-year-old Anita Petifurd have each been charged with stealing $750 or more and first-degree property damage. Each is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on September 8th.
CAMERON, MO
gardnernews.com

Land near New Century Airport Rezoned for Commercial use

Approximately 60 acres of land near the New Century Airport was approved for commercial development Thursday, August 18. Jay Leipzig, planning commissioner, said the Airport Commission had unanimously approved the rezoning of the 59.8 acres in July at Northeast Highway 56, West 175th Street and Cedar Niles from an agricultural and restricted industrial district to a heavy commercial district.
GARDNER, KS
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sweet Springs Woman Injured After Cobalt Becomes Airborne

A Sweet Springs woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Monday afternoon in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2007 Chevy Cobalt, driven by 64-year-old Virginia Ulverg of Sweet Springs, was on Buncomb Road, north of Route OO (west of Houstonia) around 5:15 p.m., when she traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a culvert. The Chevy then became airborne and struck a ditch before landing in a creek.
SWEET SPRINGS, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

KC Man Gets DWI, CNI and Gun Charge

A Kansas City, Missouri man was arrested on a pair of driving charges and a felony gun charge Monday night in Clinton County. The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of 50-year-old Kansas City resident Shawn M. Young at 11:29 P.M. Monday for Class D felony unlawful possession of a firearm, careless and imprudent driving, and driving while intoxicated.
KANSAS CITY, MO

