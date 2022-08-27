ARPIN, WI (OnFocus) – Bluff View Church will host a September 11 Memorial Service at Kandy Kane Park in Arpin, WI on 9/11 starting at 10:00am. “We are specially honoring local EMT’s, Firefighters, police who faithfully serve in our communities,” said Stacy Remus. “Anyone who wants to attend is welcome to join, as this will be our regular church service time, just moved to Kandy Kane park for the day. We will have a potluck meal afterwards at the park with bounce houses, kids games, and activities, and most likely a special guest speaker.”

