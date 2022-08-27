Situated on a premium lot location with water views in the sought after Grande Park. This home boasts a spacious and open floor plan of over 4300 square feet with an amazing walk out lower level including access to the paver brick patio which captures the pristine rear yard/water views. This single family 5 bedroom and 4 bath home offers maintenance free living - there is no compromising here! An elegant spacious foyer guides you inside to the formal dining room. The gourmet kitchen is a timeless statement with all well maintained appliances including double oven, five burner gas cooktop, refrigerator/freezer and dishwasher. Welcoming large island with seating and separate dinette and a wall of windows to capture the expansive rear yard/water views. High ceilings in the family room embrace the abundance of light filled spaciousness and elevate the sense of comfort beaming throughout this home with a fireplace and stunning water views. Elevated deck offers pristine views and is a great entertaining/relaxing outdoor room. Extraordinary Master Bed with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, lavishly appointed primary bath with oversize shower & spa tub and double bowl vanities. 3 more second level bedrooms with additional bathroom on 2nd floor. The finished lower level highlights include high ceilings, a spacious recreation room, entertainment area with full bathroom, custom fireplace, an exercise/gym room and extensive storage. Sliding glass doors allow access to another great outdoor paver patio/entertaining space. Extensive upgrades in this custom home include a premier water view private location, surround sound speaker system, gorgeous hardwood floors and custom lush landscaping. This home is truly a refined private oasis offering an exquisite vision for daily family living or grand scale entertaining! Recent Upgrades: Roof 2017 with warranty, New water heater, High-End Washer & Dryer.

PLAINFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO