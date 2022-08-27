Read full article on original website
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Couple Removed for Having Sex During Blue Jays GameAnthony DiMoroChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drinkChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
bhhschicago.com
8537 Niles Center Road #2C
Rare 1 bedroom unit in Skokie available now, rent includes heat, water & parking. Beautifully updated unit with quartz countertops, new appliances, new cabinets, recess can lights, with lots of cabinet storage & large island. Custom shower doors, entirely updated! A must see!! Walking distance to Skokie swift & restaurants. Garage Parking, Heat & Water included in the rent. Laundry on site.
bhhschicago.com
13613 Arborview Boulevard
Situated on a premium lot location with water views in the sought after Grande Park. This home boasts a spacious and open floor plan of over 4300 square feet with an amazing walk out lower level including access to the paver brick patio which captures the pristine rear yard/water views. This single family 5 bedroom and 4 bath home offers maintenance free living - there is no compromising here! An elegant spacious foyer guides you inside to the formal dining room. The gourmet kitchen is a timeless statement with all well maintained appliances including double oven, five burner gas cooktop, refrigerator/freezer and dishwasher. Welcoming large island with seating and separate dinette and a wall of windows to capture the expansive rear yard/water views. High ceilings in the family room embrace the abundance of light filled spaciousness and elevate the sense of comfort beaming throughout this home with a fireplace and stunning water views. Elevated deck offers pristine views and is a great entertaining/relaxing outdoor room. Extraordinary Master Bed with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, lavishly appointed primary bath with oversize shower & spa tub and double bowl vanities. 3 more second level bedrooms with additional bathroom on 2nd floor. The finished lower level highlights include high ceilings, a spacious recreation room, entertainment area with full bathroom, custom fireplace, an exercise/gym room and extensive storage. Sliding glass doors allow access to another great outdoor paver patio/entertaining space. Extensive upgrades in this custom home include a premier water view private location, surround sound speaker system, gorgeous hardwood floors and custom lush landscaping. This home is truly a refined private oasis offering an exquisite vision for daily family living or grand scale entertaining! Recent Upgrades: Roof 2017 with warranty, New water heater, High-End Washer & Dryer.
bhhschicago.com
2357 W WALNUT Street W #2-NW
A LARGE APARTMENT IN THE HEARTH OF BLUE ISLAND. READY TO MOVE-IN. NICE AND SUNNY. PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. SECOND FLOOR. GREAT VIEW FROM THE APARTMENT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION AND RESTAURANTS. METRA BUS A FEW STEPS FROM MAIN DOOR, A COUPLE OF MINUTES FROM METRA TRAIN STATION. AND A FEW MINUTES FROM MAJOR EXPRESSWAY. CONVENIENT LAUNDRY FACILITIES IN THE BUILDING. YOU WILL ENJOY A VERY QUIET AND CALM ATMOSPHERE. FROM MAIN ENTRANCE YOU WILL ENCOUNTER A VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, AND TO THE RIGHT YOU WILL SEE A BIG EAT-IN KITCHEN. TO THE LEFT YOU WILL SEE THE LARGE BEDROOMS. THIS IS THE BEST PLACE TO CALL "HOME". NON SMOKING BUILDING. APPLICATION AND CREDIT CHECK FROM EACH ADULT REQUIRED. NO PETS. YOU DESERVE TO LIVE WITH PEACE AND TRANQUILITY.! THIS IS A VERY SPACIOUS APARTMENT THAT YOU MUST SEE!!
bhhschicago.com
574 Ada Street
Gorgeous home with a huge fenced yard! The first floor features a living room and family room with a 2 sided fireplace and a vaulted pine ceiling in the family room. There is also a bedroom on the first floor with hardwood floors. The family room has a skylight, ceiling fan and a large updated sliding glass door bringing in lots of natural light. The large kitchen has lots of cabinets, a pantry and views the back yard. The dining room has a nice garden window for growing any small plant. There is also a huge 1st floor bathroom with ability to wheel a wheelchair into the shower. The 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms with a vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and a cathedral ceiling in the 2nd bedroom. The Master bedroom also has a spacious balcony to sit outside and enjoy nature. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan. As a bonus, there is a large studio above the garage that can be used as a studio or a guest suite. The large fenced yard has a great deck for entertaining and an extra storage shed. Pets are allowed but 2 pets maximum with a $100/pet extra security deposit. Close walking distance to Briargate Elementary School.
bhhschicago.com
224 Bertram Drive #L
Second floor Bristol Bay condo. 2 bedroom / 2 full bath. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Large living room open to kitchen. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Laundry with washer and dryer. One car detached garage. Water included in rent. $750 non-refundable pet deposit. Pets under 25 lbs ok. No evictions or bankruptcy. 650 Credit score. $4800 per month income. $40 application completed online.
bhhschicago.com
15 Portwine Road
Three bedroom Townhouse in Lake Hinsdale Village (LHV)... where it's vacation every day. Enjoy the many LHV amenities including the Lake, in-ground pool, walking paths, club house, tennis courts and much more. Updated kitchen with a breakfast bar, lots of counter space, built-in desk and breakfast area, access to large deck. Living Room and Dining Room have access to another deck. Family Room with Fireplace, wet bar, access to private patio. Main level and lower level each have 1/2 baths, multiple walk-in closets on second level. Lots of storage space. An updated Bathroom features a walk-in shower and tub. Attached 2 car garage. Easy location to Whole Foods, restaurants, major highways, Oakbrook Mall and Business Center. Owners prefer a six month lease with month-to-month option after. No pets or smoking.
bhhschicago.com
1541 Westminster Drive #103
Luxurious Renovated Spacious 2 Bedroom/2 Bathroom 1st Floor 1140 SF Apartment, with Patio, Pondview, and In-Unit Washer and Dryer in Prime Naperville Location! Master Bedroom Suite has Door to Balcony! Resort-style Living with State-the-Art Gym, Apple Computer Bar, Outdoor Pool with BBQ and Lounge with Fireplace, Tennis Courts, Bark Park and More! Garage Space Available upon Availability! All Units have Walk-in Closets and Patio's or Balconies. Fantastic Location Close to Expressways, Shopping, Restaurants, Award-Winning Schools and Downtown Naperville! Many other Units Available in 1 and 2 Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes! **Prices subject to change**
pondtrademag.com
Contractor’s Corner | Spilling Over
What I thought was going to be a rebuild of an 11-by-16-foot pond turned out to be much, much more. When the client initially contacted me, he sent some photos of his existing pond. It was your typical landscaper-built pond. You know the type — with the 2-by-3-foot, 8-inch-thick Eden slab stair-step waterfall, a mixed bag of all different types of stone and 3-inch gravel. It’s commonly above ground with landscape block walls surrounding it for support.
hfchronicle.com
Ribbon-cutting marks opening of Burlington in Homewood
Homewood officials joined with store staff for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Friday, Aug. 26, to mark the grand opening of Burlington at 17825 Halsted St. Burlington, previously known as Burlington Coat Factory, sells coats, shoes, other clothing, handbags, small kitchen appliances, toys, backpacks and seasonal decorations. Homewood Mayor Rich Hofeld (blue...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
IDOT earmarks $59 million for Harlem/BNSF crossing project
When the Illinois Department of Transportation rolled out its $34.6 billion Proposed Multimodal Multi-Year Improvement Program for 2023-28 earlier this month, it included $59 million in Rebuild Illinois funding for a long-talked-about Harlem Avenue/BNSF grade-separation project. But before you either start jumping for joy or screaming with fury, Tom Murtha,...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Chicago man charged with robbing Brookfield pharmacy
Darryl L. Oliver, 41, of Chicago, has been charged with armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon after he allegedly robbed a Brookfield pharmacy at gunpoint on the night of Aug. 30. A second suspect, a 30-year-old Chicago man who reportedly drive the getaway car, was also arrested, said...
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
msn.com
Aurora Mexican restaurant uninhabitable after fire early Monday morning
A restaurant on Aurora’s East Side has been left uninhabitable after a fire broke out early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters were called to Mai Quesi, a Mexican restaurant at 1518 E. New York St., around 4:40 a.m. after people reported driving past a structure fire, Aurora Fire Department officials said in a news release.
Suit: Suburban school officials ignored bullying of disabled student
A Geneva father is suing the school district in that Kane County community because he says his autistic son was bullied by students and school officials did nothing.
rejournals.com
CBRE arranges sale of 227,690-square-foot Mount Prospect Plaza
CBRE has arranged the sale of Mount Prospect Plaza, a 227,690 square foot grocery-anchored community shopping center in Mount Prospect. RPT Realty sold the property to LBX Investments, LLC in a transaction that closed August 18, 2022. A sale price was not disclosed. CBRE’s George B. Good, Christian Williams, along...
wjol.com
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
Another Fight Breaks Out At Famous Illinois Fast Food Restaurant
Seems like this popular fast food restaurant is having some anger issue problems. I understand we've experienced some crazy times over the last couple of years and it's really starting to freak people out. At the drop of the hat, they turn into the Hulk and lose their s**t. Fights are breaking out in the most unusual places.
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims
NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
