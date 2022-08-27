Read full article on original website
Taste of Iceland heads to Chicago from 9/1 to 9/3Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
Couple Removed for Having Sex During Blue Jays GameAnthony DiMoroChicago, IL
Save the planet and save the hassle: Rent your next couch instead of buying trendy 'fast furniture'Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
Drifting problem in ChicagoAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drinkChicago Food KingSouth Barrington, IL
bhhschicago.com
8537 Niles Center Road #2C
Rare 1 bedroom unit in Skokie available now, rent includes heat, water & parking. Beautifully updated unit with quartz countertops, new appliances, new cabinets, recess can lights, with lots of cabinet storage & large island. Custom shower doors, entirely updated! A must see!! Walking distance to Skokie swift & restaurants. Garage Parking, Heat & Water included in the rent. Laundry on site.
bhhschicago.com
2357 W WALNUT Street W #2-NW
A LARGE APARTMENT IN THE HEARTH OF BLUE ISLAND. READY TO MOVE-IN. NICE AND SUNNY. PLENTY OF NATURAL LIGHT. SECOND FLOOR. GREAT VIEW FROM THE APARTMENT. CLOSE TO SHOPPING, TRANSPORTATION AND RESTAURANTS. METRA BUS A FEW STEPS FROM MAIN DOOR, A COUPLE OF MINUTES FROM METRA TRAIN STATION. AND A FEW MINUTES FROM MAJOR EXPRESSWAY. CONVENIENT LAUNDRY FACILITIES IN THE BUILDING. YOU WILL ENJOY A VERY QUIET AND CALM ATMOSPHERE. FROM MAIN ENTRANCE YOU WILL ENCOUNTER A VERY LARGE LIVING ROOM, AND TO THE RIGHT YOU WILL SEE A BIG EAT-IN KITCHEN. TO THE LEFT YOU WILL SEE THE LARGE BEDROOMS. THIS IS THE BEST PLACE TO CALL "HOME". NON SMOKING BUILDING. APPLICATION AND CREDIT CHECK FROM EACH ADULT REQUIRED. NO PETS. YOU DESERVE TO LIVE WITH PEACE AND TRANQUILITY.! THIS IS A VERY SPACIOUS APARTMENT THAT YOU MUST SEE!!
bhhschicago.com
13613 Arborview Boulevard
Situated on a premium lot location with water views in the sought after Grande Park. This home boasts a spacious and open floor plan of over 4300 square feet with an amazing walk out lower level including access to the paver brick patio which captures the pristine rear yard/water views. This single family 5 bedroom and 4 bath home offers maintenance free living - there is no compromising here! An elegant spacious foyer guides you inside to the formal dining room. The gourmet kitchen is a timeless statement with all well maintained appliances including double oven, five burner gas cooktop, refrigerator/freezer and dishwasher. Welcoming large island with seating and separate dinette and a wall of windows to capture the expansive rear yard/water views. High ceilings in the family room embrace the abundance of light filled spaciousness and elevate the sense of comfort beaming throughout this home with a fireplace and stunning water views. Elevated deck offers pristine views and is a great entertaining/relaxing outdoor room. Extraordinary Master Bed with tray ceiling, large walk-in closet, lavishly appointed primary bath with oversize shower & spa tub and double bowl vanities. 3 more second level bedrooms with additional bathroom on 2nd floor. The finished lower level highlights include high ceilings, a spacious recreation room, entertainment area with full bathroom, custom fireplace, an exercise/gym room and extensive storage. Sliding glass doors allow access to another great outdoor paver patio/entertaining space. Extensive upgrades in this custom home include a premier water view private location, surround sound speaker system, gorgeous hardwood floors and custom lush landscaping. This home is truly a refined private oasis offering an exquisite vision for daily family living or grand scale entertaining! Recent Upgrades: Roof 2017 with warranty, New water heater, High-End Washer & Dryer.
bhhschicago.com
574 Ada Street
Gorgeous home with a huge fenced yard! The first floor features a living room and family room with a 2 sided fireplace and a vaulted pine ceiling in the family room. There is also a bedroom on the first floor with hardwood floors. The family room has a skylight, ceiling fan and a large updated sliding glass door bringing in lots of natural light. The large kitchen has lots of cabinets, a pantry and views the back yard. The dining room has a nice garden window for growing any small plant. There is also a huge 1st floor bathroom with ability to wheel a wheelchair into the shower. The 2nd floor has 2 large bedrooms with a vaulted ceilings in the master bedroom and a cathedral ceiling in the 2nd bedroom. The Master bedroom also has a spacious balcony to sit outside and enjoy nature. Every bedroom has a ceiling fan. As a bonus, there is a large studio above the garage that can be used as a studio or a guest suite. The large fenced yard has a great deck for entertaining and an extra storage shed. Pets are allowed but 2 pets maximum with a $100/pet extra security deposit. Close walking distance to Briargate Elementary School.
bhhschicago.com
224 Bertram Drive #L
Second floor Bristol Bay condo. 2 bedroom / 2 full bath. Vinyl plank flooring throughout. Vaulted ceilings. Large living room open to kitchen. Large bedrooms with ample closet space. Laundry with washer and dryer. One car detached garage. Water included in rent. $750 non-refundable pet deposit. Pets under 25 lbs ok. No evictions or bankruptcy. 650 Credit score. $4800 per month income. $40 application completed online.
bhhschicago.com
9600 Marion Avenue
Ranch home for rent with 3 bedrooms/2 bathrooms and two car attached garage. Fenced in yard for your small pet (under 25 lbs.) New refrigerator and stove will be installed. Ideal location near 95th Street and Chicago Ridge Mall. Showings start Thursday 9/1/22. Owner is looking for pretty good credit rating. Credit and background check will be run by listing Realtor.
bhhschicago.com
1530 E 59th Street #G1
Beautiful light cascading thru this lovely unit, on Uchicago campus,1bdrm/1ba vintage cooperative in a thoughtfully landscaped serene courtyard bldg. Tenant will have use of a washer/dryer in basement, large storage locker and gym access. Street parking is free. One Year lease, freshly painted. Tenant pays only ComEd. Internet, gas, heat, water included in rent. No pets, firm. Non smoking unit, firm. Location is incredible! Divy Bike station and Metra to downtown steps away. The Museum of Science & Industry, and the shopping district of Hyde Park right around the corner. Jackson Park's beauty at your foot steps for all outdoor sports walking/golf/sailing. It has a 95 bike score. On Uchicago Bus route and around the corner from The Early Childhood Lab School.
See Inside This Flying Saucer Home for Sale in Illinois
There's a home for sale in Illinois that will make you feel like you are inside of an alien spacecraft. I have seen a lot of unique and beautiful homes for sale online. I've also seen some that are just downright weird. However, one home in Illinois that is currently on the market is unlike any home that I have ever seen before.
msn.com
Aurora Mexican restaurant uninhabitable after fire early Monday morning
A restaurant on Aurora’s East Side has been left uninhabitable after a fire broke out early Monday morning, officials said. Firefighters were called to Mai Quesi, a Mexican restaurant at 1518 E. New York St., around 4:40 a.m. after people reported driving past a structure fire, Aurora Fire Department officials said in a news release.
fox32chicago.com
Man fatally shot at West Pullman gas station: police
CHICAGO - A 25-year-old man was shot to death while at a gas station in West Pullman on Chicago's South Side early Wednesday. Around 9:19 a.m., the victim was shot multiple times in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say the...
ourchanginglives.com
Medley Of Meals – St. Charles, Illinois Eateries
Exploring a new destination is certainly a ton of fun, but can also work up quite an appetite. Fortunately, we found a medley of meals during our stay in St. Charles, Illinois. This Midwestern city has a broad selection of eateries, which provide about every cuisine option under the sun. You’ll find opportunities for a delectable breakfast along the Fox River, like the one we had at Kava Diem. Relaxing on their riverside patio, in the morning sunshine, made this visit extra special. Let’s take a look at some of the other tasty stops we found during our visit.
Man fatally shot at gas station on Far South Side
CHICAGO — A 25-year-old man was fatally shot at a gas station on the city’s Far South Side. The shooting happened around 9:20 a.m. Wednesday in the 11600 block of South Michigan Avenue in the West Pullman neighborhood. Police said the man was at a gas station when two offenders approached him and began firing […]
#1 Indoor Entertainment Center In The World Officially Opened In Illinois
If you didn't hear before in a recent story, the place where you can play endless arcade games and enjoy an entire day of fun with your fam just opened in Romeoville, Illinois. With over 135,000 square feet of entertainment, there's bound to be something you and everyone in your...
Forest Park Review
Prospective Doc Ryan’s owners plan to introduce more upscale menu, cocktails
Doc Ryan’s bar, 7432 Madison St., is in the process of being sold to two friends of current owner Matt Sullivan, but the process is contingent on the successful transfer of the liquor license and some other procedural issues. Brothers Matt and Brian Sullivan bought the bar from long-time...
Mail thieves strike in Norridge and Harwood Heights, leaving at least 40 victims
NORRIDGE, Ill. (CBS) -- New video released Tuesday shows a thief swiping letters from a blue mailbox in the northwest suburbs.Police in both Norridge and Harwood Heights say they are tracking a surge in mail theft and check fraud – with at least 40 victims in the last six months.As CBS 2's Tim McNicholas reported, police in those suburbs have issued a warning about what not to do with their mail.Police say thieves somehow opened up a blue mailbox near the Norridge Village Hall and stole mail twice in the past three and a half months. It is a brazen...
wjol.com
Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County
A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
WSPY NEWS
Jobs available at 134th Sandwich Fair
There is a help wanted sign at the Sandwich Fair office on Suydam Road. Ticket sellers and takers are needed for the 134th annual Sandwich Fair, where applications are being taken this week at the fair office for next Wednesday’s start of the five-day fair. The positions are paid.
fox32chicago.com
Debris on I-57 damages eight vehicles
COOK COUNTY, Ill. - At least eight vehicles were damaged from tire debris while driving Wednesday morning on Interstate 57 in Cook County. Illinois State Police said they responded to a report of tire debris around 5:11 a.m. in the right northbound lane of I-57 near 123rd Street. The damaged...
One Of The Gaudiest Condos You’ll Ever See Is For Sale In Chicago’s Gold Coast
Another gem from the wonderful Twitter account, @ZillowGoneWild. If this kind of thing interests you, I can't recommend following them enough. This humble abode can be found in Chicago, just south of Lincoln park new the Gold Coast area of Chicago. It is currently listed at a very cool $420,000 and is one of the most uniquely decorated homes I've ever seen.
I-80 Repairs in Will County begin on 8/29
Last week, the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced that repairs along Interstate 80 in Will County will begin on Monday, August 29th. The infrastructure repairs is estimated to take about eight weeks unless there are unforeseen circumstances like weather.
