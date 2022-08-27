Read full article on original website
KFVS12
Fall Fest 2022 in Carbondale
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Fall Fest 2022 will be Saturday, September 24 at Turley Park. Presented by Southern Illinois Black Chamber of Commerce and Carbondale United, the free event will be from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Enjoy food, music, drinks, vendors and more.
KFVS12
Du Quoin State Fair wraps up day four
DU QUOIN, Ill. (KFVS) - There were several organizations at the fairgrounds Monday for the fourth day of the Du Quoin State Fair. Steven Wiseman is a recruiter with the Army National Guard. ”Several people that’s come by and said, ‘Yeah, absolutely.’ So, they’ve taken a business card and we’re...
theshoppersweekly.com
Crape Myrtle in Southern Illinois
While driving through town viewing hot air balloons during Centralia’s 33rd annual Balloon Fest, one couldn’t help but notice several Crape Myrtle bushes in full bloom, their flowering colors almost a reflection of the colorful balloons. The name Crape Myrtle is probably the most popular spelling, but Crepe...
kbsi23.com
Downtown Cape Girardeau community center is for those facing hardship
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Downtown Cape Girardeau is home to a community center that’s an open arm to those facing hardship. “We have numerous groups that help people find their path in recovery,” said Lezlie Fox, Program Manager of the We Do Recover Community Center says. “There are numerous paths in recovery, It could be faith based. It could be twelve step programming. It could be M-A-T. Regardless of what it is we want to support that.”
KFVS12
New security cameras in downtown Cape Girardeau
Michael Carneal to face Kentucky parole board next month. Drivers asked to use caution during 61-Mile Yard Sale. MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police looking for burglary suspect. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Cape Girardeau police are...
KFVS12
Astronomical Expo coming to Cape Girardeau
Sgt. Clark Parrott with the Missouri State Highway Patrol discusses Labor Day travel and efforts to reduce crime. Crews responded to a Cape Girardeau apartment complex for a fire on a stove. USDOT approves Contour bid for Paducah airport. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. The U.S. Department of Transportation approved...
lutheranmuseum.com
Wolfe’s from Grand Tower
This post was discovered by finding a wedding anniversary for August 31st. You will read about a wedding that involved a bride from Perry County, Missouri and a groom from Jackson County, Illinois. Many such stories have been told on this blog, but most of them involved members of Christ Lutheran Church in Jacob, Illinois. This one does not. Instead, it is a story that comes out of Grand Tower, a small town located just across the river from Wittenberg. Below is a map showing the proximity of Wittenberg and Grand Tower.
KFVS12
Parker named to SEMO Food Bank board of directors
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank named a new member to its board of directors. Laura Parker, president and partner at Coalter Insurance Group, was one of 30 people selected as part of the 2021 Leadership Missouri Class. She serves on the board of several other organizations,...
mymoinfo.com
Aircraft Flies for Six Minutes Over Sound Barrier in Southeast Missouri
(Farmington) Was it a sonic boom, an earthquake, or something else between and 5 and 5:30 Ttuesday evening?. That’s the question people from Dent County to Ste. Genevieve County were asking themselves Tuesday evening into Wednesday morning. Many described it as a loud boom with reports of weak shaking...
KFVS12
Marion man wanted by Carbondale police
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Cape...
freedom929.com
ILLINOIS’ SECOND STATE FAIR CONTINUES / A CANCELLATION NOTE
(DU QUOIN) The 100th Annual Du Quoin State Fair is continuing now through next Monday, Labor Day, September 5th. Today is Agriculture Day with the FFA farm follies this afternoon, a Clydesdale Parade at 6:00, and the ITPA Tractor Pulls at 7:00. Tomorrow is Republican Day on the fairgrounds with various activities, more Tractor Pulls, and on stage Jordan Davis with Maddie & Tae. Wednesday is Senior Day with Chase Rice at the grandstand and Albion native Dennis Stroughmatt in the RollnUp Beer Tent. Thursday is Sponsor Appreciation Day with Lainey Wilson on stage with Calista Clark and Ashland Craft. Stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair on Facebook.
KFVS12
West Frankfort police searching for vandals
MoDOT is asking drivers to be careful during the 61-Mile Yard Sale over Labor Day weekend. Cape Girardeau police are looking for a suspect in recent business burglaries. Mich. murder suspect arrested in southern Ill. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in...
kbsi23.com
Two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau burglarized during overnight hours
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Over the weekend two businesses in downtown Cape Girardeau were burglarized during the overnight hours. Those businesses include Katy O’Ferrell’s and Threadz and Treads. The owner of Threadz and Treads, Kelli Seabuagh, says that her business is usually closed on Mondays, but...
wpsdlocal6.com
Police investigating threatening letter found in high school restroom in Marion, Illinois
MARION, IL — Authorities in Marion, Illinois, are investigating after a threatening letter was found inside a restroom at Marion High School, the local police department says. According to the Marion Police Department, the letter claimed a group of gunmen would enter the school at 1:20 p.m. on Tuesday.
KFVS12
Carbondale man charged in connection to graffiti
It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true?. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Chase ends in crash in Calloway County, Ky. Where...
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau church holds clothing giveaway
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Saturday the Saint James AME Church in Cape Girardeau helped out those in the community by holding a free clothing giveaway. The church already feeds the homeless daily and offers them free showers as well. Recently they were given an abundance of clothes from...
KFVS12
Paul Simon Public Policy Institute study shows breakdown of taxes by region in Illinois
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - It is something that you hear at tax time every year. You send money off to the state capitol and see nothing in return. But is that true? The author of a recent study at Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Institute said you may be surprised how much is returned.
wpsdlocal6.com
Author of threatening letter found in Marion High School restroom identified
MARION, IL — A threatening letter was found in a restroom at Marion High School on Tuesday, and the Marion Police Department says the author of the letter has been identified. The department says they discovered the author's identity after an investigation, and the incident has been resolved. According...
northcountynews.org
Accidental shooting reported at WSRC
An accidental shooting happened at the World Shooting and Recreational Complex in Sparta on Sunday, Aug. 28. The Southern Illinois Fire Incidents page reported that around 11:30 a.m. that day the Sparta Police Department, Randolph County Sheriff’s Office, the Illinois Conservation Police and Arch Air Medical were called for a gunshot trauma.
KFVS12
Man wanted for murder in Mich. arrested in southern Ill.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - A man wanted in Michigan for murder was arrested in southern Illinois. According to the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, on August 28, someone left a tip through the Crime Stopper Tip Line in reference to a possible wanted person from Holland, Mich. The tipster said the person was wanted for murder.
