OGDEN, Utah-Reese Alexiades homered twice and Brian Dansereau and Freddy Achecar also went yard as the Ogden Raptors decimated Billings 21-6 Tuesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Ronny Orta posted six strikeouts in five innings of play for the Raptors to earn the win on the mound. The...

OGDEN, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO