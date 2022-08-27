Read full article on original website
Mustangs Get Past Raptors Wednesday
OGDEN, Utah-Crews Taylor homered and the Billings Mustangs edged Ogden 4-3 Wednesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Pablo Arevalo earned the win on the mound for the Mustangs, posting eight strikeouts in 6.2 innings of work. Jesus Valdez homered in the loss for the Raptors. Billings improved to...
Raptors Pummel Mustangs Tuesday
OGDEN, Utah-Reese Alexiades homered twice and Brian Dansereau and Freddy Achecar also went yard as the Ogden Raptors decimated Billings 21-6 Tuesday at Lindquist Field in Pioneer League play. Ronny Orta posted six strikeouts in five innings of play for the Raptors to earn the win on the mound. The...
Wasatch Sports Roundup: 8/30
ROOSEVELT, Utah-The Union Cougars smacked Wasatch 3-0 in non-region volleyball play Tuesday. The Cougars prevailed 25-18, 25-19, 25-15 for the straight sets victory.
Crash in Heber City Tuesday
HEBER CITY, Utah-Tuesday afternoon, UDOT reported a crash on southbound US 40 at River Road at 12:20 pm. The latest real-time information is available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
Crash At Daniels Summit Tuesday Evening
WASATCH COUNTY, Utah-Tuesday at 5:30 pm, UDOT reported a crash on northbound US 40 at milepost 33. The latest real-time information is always available on the UDOT app or at udottraffic.utah.gov.
