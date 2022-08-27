Read full article on original website
Xiaomi Smart TV X unveiled as cheaper model with 4K display and Dolby Vision support
The Xiaomi Smart TV X is a cheaper 4K model revealed by the brand. With a slim bezel, the device has a 96.9% screen-to-body ratio and is available in three sizes: 43-in, 50-in and 55-in. Each TV has an Ultra HD 4K display with a 60 Hz refresh rate, a 3,840 x 2,160 px resolution and support for Dolby Vision, HLG and HDR10. Plus, the screen has a wide color gamut, covering 94% of the DCI-P3 range.
notebookcheck.net
Apple iPhone 14 OLED display: Samsung dominates the screen supply as Apple reportedly readies more than 34 million units for the launch
Apple iPhone 14 is almost upon us with Cupertino set to announce the new phones at its “Far Out” event on September 17. According to widespread reports, Apple has prepared a total of four iPhone 14 models this time around; the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Pro, the iPhone Max, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Per Ross Young of market research firm DSCC, Samsung is producing the bulk of OLED panels for the iPhone 14 series, followed by LG display in the distant second place and BOE, a Chinese display maker, in the third.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro launches as an all-round, robust enterprise tablet
5G Accessory Android Business Launch Software Storage Tablet Touchscreen. The Galaxy Tab Active4 Pro is Samsung's latest tablet of the OEM's rugged, up-to-MIL-STD-810H-compliant form-factor with an S Pen in a holster, both of which are IP68-rated to boot. Samsung has brought it bang up to date for 2022, however, with 5G and Wi-Fi 6E along with NFC and Bluetooth this time around.
notebookcheck.net
IFA 2022 | Nokia T21: Affordable Android tablet arrives with Android 12 and a compact form factor
Not only has HMD Global presented new Nokia smartphones today, but it has also introduced a new Android-powered tablet. Marketed as the Nokia T21, the tablet succeeds the T20 with a few design changes. Namely, HMD Global has gone with a two-tone back panel this time around, as well as a more pronounced camera housing. Additionally, the UNISOC Tiger T610 in the T20 has made way for the UNISOC Tiger T612, which HMD Global complements with at least 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of storage.
notebookcheck.net
ROG Phone 6D and 6D Ultimate design is allegedly revealed in a new leak
5G Android Gaming Leaks / Rumors Smartphone Touchscreen. Asus may have puzzled some mobile gaming fans by failing to launch the latest top-end ROG Phone SKU as introduced in 2021 with 18GB of RAM as part of the current 6 series. Then again, the OEM has now affirmed that the line of premium Android smartphones is going Ultimate after all, thanks to a switch to the Dimensity 9000+ processor.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit GTS 4 arrives with a 1.75-inch AMOLED display and up to a week's battery life
Amazfit has finally unveiled the GTS 4 following numerous leaks and rumours about the smartwatch. Presented at IFA 2022 in Berlin, the GTS 4 joins the GTS 4 Mini and GTR 4 as Amazfit latest smartwatches. Incidentally, the GTS 4 Mini is the largest of Amazfit's fourth-generation smartwatches. Specifically, the GTS 4 has a 1.75-inch AMOLED display, compared to the 1.43-inch and 1.65-inch ones in the GTR 4 and GTS 4 Mini, respectively.
notebookcheck.net
OtterBox Charging Station with MagSafe for Apple devices launches with 15% discount
OtterBox has launched two new devices to charge Apple gadgets wirelessly. The Charging Station can simultaneously charge three devices at up to 15 W, and the Charging Stand is designed to charge an iPhone solely. Plus, the gadgets are currently 15% off at the OtterBox online store. OtterBox has launched...
notebookcheck.net
Google Pixel Watch to cost more than equivalent Samsung Galaxy Watch5 at launch
9to5Google claims to have received information about Pixel Watch pricing, potentially just under two months before the smartwatch debuts globally. Incidentally, this not the first time that there have been rumours about Pixel Watch pricing. As we discussed in December 2021, The Verge believed that the Pixel Watch would cost more than any Fitbit smartwatch. At the time, Fitbit sold the Sense for US$299.95, which is also the price of the new Fitbit Sense 2.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung "Galaxy Tab Active 4 Pro 5G" hits the FCC ahead of its launch
5G Android Business Leaks / Rumors Software Tablet. The Galaxy Tab Active3 is Samsung's latest rugged-type tablet, and as such boasts a MIL-STD-810G-rated chassis pitched as both an "extreme" hobby tablet or enterprise-ready with an in-built S-Pen holster, an FHD+ display with advanced touch-sensitivity for use with gloved hands and even physical navigation buttons. Now, it is said to have a successor.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit GTS 4 Mini presented in Europe for €99.99 as a cheaper alternative to GTR 4 and GTS 4
Amazfit has announced the GTS 4 Mini in Europe, having revealed the smartwatch last month in the US. To recap, the GTS 4 Mini has a 1.65-inch AMOLED display that operates at 336 x 384 pixels with a 309 PPI pixel density. Also, the smartwatch supports always-on display (AOD) functionality, which should not impact battery life thanks to the inclusion of an AMOLED panel. For reference, the GTS 4 Mini succeeds the GTS 2 Mini, with Amazfit deciding against releasing a GTS 3 Mini for some reason.
notebookcheck.net
Amazfit GTR 4 debuts for €199.99 with new BioTracker 4.0 PPG optical sensor and dual-band GPS
Amazfit has presented the GTR 4 at IFA 2022, one of three smartwatches that the company has showcased at this year's exhibition. Equipped with over 150 sports modes and advanced fitness features, Amazfit also claims that the GTR 4 can recognise eight sports modes, as well as supporting an advanced 'Track Run mode' and a new Golf Swing mode. The company adds that the GTR 4 can synchronise date with Adidas Running and Strava too. However, support for the former may not be available at launch.
notebookcheck.net
Metaura Pro wearable air conditioner with 18 °F cooling available via Indiegogo InDemand
The Metaura Pro wearable air conditioner is now available via an Indiegogo Indemand campaign. The company launched a Kickstarter campaign for the same product in March, raising over US$256,000. The wearable device sits on your neck, blowing air on your skin. In fan mode, the air is -7 °F (~-4 °C) cooler than the ambient temperature, and in cooling mode, the company claims the device can cool your skin by up to -18 °F (~-10 °C).
notebookcheck.net
Audiocase S5 and S10 portable speakers now available via Kickstarter
The two new portable speakers from Danish startup Audiocase, namely the S5 and S10, can hit an SPL of 125 dB and feature Class-D amplifiers with advanced DSP and up to 30 hours of playtime. Both are available on Kickstarter for a limited period at promotional prices: US$541 (S5) and US$702 (S10).
notebookcheck.net
Philips reveals new OLED+937 and OLED+907 TVs with up to 1,300 nits brightness and Bowers & Wilkins speakers
Philips has unveiled two new TVs, 2022 models of the OLED+937 and OLED+907. The devices join the company’s Ambilight TV range, with ambient lighting to accurately match the images on the screen. The latest generation of this technology enables control on an individual LED level for more precise color matching. The OLED+937 is available in 65-in and 77-in models, and the OLED+907 will be released with 48-in, 55-in and 65-in variants.
notebookcheck.net
LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model announced as ready to launch
The LG OLED evo Gallery Edition TV 97-in model, also called the 97G2, will shortly launch globally. This device will be added to the existing 2022 OLED TV line-up, with sizes from 42-in to 88-in, released earlier this year. First unveiled at CES, all of the devices in the range feature LG’s OLED self-lit pixels and Brightness Booster Max for a 30% brighter image.
notebookcheck.net
Feature-packed Sony Xperia 5 IV compact smartphone arrives filled to the brim with fan favorites for US$999/£949
Sony has officially launched the Xperia 5 IV, with the compact smartphone brimming with fan-favorite features. The device has space for a 3.5 mm audio jack, microSD slot, and it also comes with an LED notification light. The 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV is priced at US$999/£949/€1049, with availability depending on region.
notebookcheck.net
Vwar 8 Pro smartwatch available worldwide with NFC and SpO2 monitor
The Vwar 8 Pro smartwatch is now available globally via AliExpress. The watch face is 45 mm (~1.77-in) wide, with a 1.95-in (~50 mm), 390 x 435 px display. The screen has a 60 Hz refresh rate and 32-bit color accuracy with a 178° viewing angle. You can connect...
notebookcheck.net
Garmin Venu Sq 2: Upcoming smartwatch appears again in extensive leak
A substantial leak has revealed more details about the Garmin Venu Sq 2, as well as the Venu Sq 2 Music. Both smartwatches will launch with AMOLED display and with almost twice the battery life of their predecessors. Garmin will charge more than the Venu Sq 2 series than it did for the original Venu Sq and Venu Sq Music, though.
notebookcheck.net
Huawei Mate 50 series reservations reach an important milestone well ahead of the new flagship smartphones' launch
Business Chinese Tech Leaks / Rumors Phablet Smartphone Touchscreen. Huawei may have shown some of its former spark in setting its Mate 50 launch event to very nearly clash with that of the iPhone 14 series. Both sets of presumably high-end mobile devices are believed to come with variants of throwback notched displays, OLED panels and potentially upgraded cameras with signature in-house tuning.
notebookcheck.net
DIZO Watch R Talk and D Talk launch teaser reveals an early-September 2022 debut and an on-trend main feature
Accessory Audio Leaks / Rumors Smartwatch Touchscreen. A number of wearable OEMs have taken it upon themselves to declare 2022 the year of voice-chatting right from a wrist-worn device. To this end, Realme's affordable spin-off DIZO has just confirmed that the Watch R Talk will launch soon with the apparently increasingly popular tech necessary to do so.
