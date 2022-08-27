Amazfit has presented the GTR 4 at IFA 2022, one of three smartwatches that the company has showcased at this year's exhibition. Equipped with over 150 sports modes and advanced fitness features, Amazfit also claims that the GTR 4 can recognise eight sports modes, as well as supporting an advanced 'Track Run mode' and a new Golf Swing mode. The company adds that the GTR 4 can synchronise date with Adidas Running and Strava too. However, support for the former may not be available at launch.

ELECTRONICS ・ 3 HOURS AGO