Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
espnharrisonburg.com
Dukes’ Munson earns Sun Belt and National soccer honors
James Madison women’s soccer defender Brittany Munson was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor for the second time in as many weeks, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Munson was also named to the National Team of the Week for women’s soccer, released by TopDrawerSoccer...
espnharrisonburg.com
It’s Tailgate Time!
It’s Tailgate Time with Dave Riggert and Bojangles! Register below to get entered to win a $50 gift card to Bojangles! You can also join Dave at Bojangles each Thursday before JMU home football games to scan the QR code to enter. With $50 to Bojangles, you could get...
espnharrisonburg.com
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down interstate most of Tuesday
Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 that sent the driver to the hospital and snarled traffic in southern Augusta County for most of the day. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident happened shortly before 4 am on the northbound side at mile...
espnharrisonburg.com
Waynesboro Police Arrest Man for Break-In at Willy’s Ice Cream
WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second in connection to a break-in earlier this month. On August 10th, officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street for a reported burglary. During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered that a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
espnharrisonburg.com
Salvation Army shelter reopens
The Salvation Army of Harrisonburg announced this morning that it will resume emergency shelter operations on September 9, following an extensive renovation project over the past several months. Christy Byington is the new director of development for the Harrisonburg area Salvation Army and says a new staff for the facility...
espnharrisonburg.com
Transformer fire causes outage
An equipment fire is being blamed for a power outage that affected thousands in the northern end of Rockingham County Sunday. Dominion Energy reports that a fire at the substation in Timberville cut power to most of Timberville and Broadway about two in the afternoon. The outage affected numerous businesses, including the Wal-Mart and Food Lion which both had to close.
Comments / 0