Harrisonburg, VA

Dukes’ Munson earns Sun Belt and National soccer honors

James Madison women’s soccer defender Brittany Munson was named the Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Week honor for the second time in as many weeks, the league announced Tuesday afternoon. Munson was also named to the National Team of the Week for women’s soccer, released by TopDrawerSoccer...
HARRISONBURG, VA
It’s Tailgate Time!

It’s Tailgate Time with Dave Riggert and Bojangles! Register below to get entered to win a $50 gift card to Bojangles! You can also join Dave at Bojangles each Thursday before JMU home football games to scan the QR code to enter. With $50 to Bojangles, you could get...
HARRISONBURG, VA
Tractor-trailer crash shuts down interstate most of Tuesday

Virginia State Police are investigating a tractor-trailer crash early Tuesday morning on Interstate 81 that sent the driver to the hospital and snarled traffic in southern Augusta County for most of the day. Spokesperson Corinne Geller reports the accident happened shortly before 4 am on the northbound side at mile...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Waynesboro Police Arrest Man for Break-In at Willy’s Ice Cream

WAYNESBORO, Va – The Waynesboro Police Department has arrested Jerry Marcus Kesterson the Second in connection to a break-in earlier this month. On August 10th, officers were dispatched to Willy’s Ice Cream on West Main Street for a reported burglary. During the preliminary investigation, officers discovered that a...
WAYNESBORO, VA
Transformer fire causes outage

An equipment fire is being blamed for a power outage that affected thousands in the northern end of Rockingham County Sunday. Dominion Energy reports that a fire at the substation in Timberville cut power to most of Timberville and Broadway about two in the afternoon. The outage affected numerous businesses, including the Wal-Mart and Food Lion which both had to close.
TIMBERVILLE, VA

