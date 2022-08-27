ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Janesville, WI

dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
KENOSHA COUNTY, WI
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
DEERFIELD, WI
americancraftbeer.com

Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close

When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
WISCONSIN STATE
1440 WROK

What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?

As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
JANESVILLE, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater’s Compost Site Hours Changing September 14

Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by the City of Whitewater. NOTICE: Effective Wednesday, September 14, 2022 the City of Whitewater’s Compost Site will be changing its hours of operation on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. This will remain in effect until the site closes for the season. However, the site will still remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., until further notice. More information will be published when a closing date has been determined.
WHITEWATER, WI
captimes.com

Madison’s only remaining skating center, Fast Forward, to close

Madison’s last standing skating rink, Fast Forward Skate Center, will close permanently this year. A proposal, set to go before the Plan Commission on Monday, would transform the space into an affordable housing complex with four floors and 70 apartments. The commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. The cord was reported to be along the Cannonball and Capitol...
MADISON, WI
nbc15.com

4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash

BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
BEAVER DAM, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it

At a Tuesday morning back-to-school press conference on the front steps of Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in new funding for K-12 schools in Wisconsin. “I’m damn proud to be called the education governor,” Evers, the former state schools superintendent, declared. The funds, which come out of the […] The post Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
nbc15.com

Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Pewaukee fatal motorcycle crash on WIS 16 near Capitol

PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Waukesha authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 16 between Ryan and Capitol in Pewaukee Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Officials say shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a motorcycle traveling on eastbound State Highway 16 around Ryan Road at a high rate of speed. While checking the area for the motorcycle, the deputy found the motorcycle had lost control and crashed.
PEWAUKEE, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville gas station robbed at knifepoint

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A knife-wielding suspect is still on the run after a reported robbery at a Janesville gas station Monday morning. According to the Janesville police department, the suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart on 104 E Racine St. at 3:53 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a knife.
JANESVILLE, WI
nbc15.com

Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday. Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, WI
agupdate.com

Farmer dies in farming accident

An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
IOWA COUNTY, WI
whitewaterbanner.com

New Water Tower Nears Completion

Brad Marquardt, city Public Works Director, told the Banner that the contractor that is installing the new water tower is scheduled to receive some of the last components in mid September. Consequently they are expecting that the tower will be filled, disinfected and put on line by the end of September. A Q&A with Marquardt is found below.
WHITEWATER, WI

