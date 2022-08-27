Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by the City of Whitewater. NOTICE: Effective Wednesday, September 14, 2022 the City of Whitewater’s Compost Site will be changing its hours of operation on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. This will remain in effect until the site closes for the season. However, the site will still remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., until further notice. More information will be published when a closing date has been determined.

WHITEWATER, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO