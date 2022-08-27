Read full article on original website
Lightning Strike kills Janesville Wisconsin couple who were celebrating their 56th wedding anniversaryCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Two people dead after being struck by lightning near the White HouseCheryl E PrestonJanesville, WI
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
dailybadgerbulletin.com
WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News
Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
nbc15.com
Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse
DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
Madison police again discover wire strung across Allied Dr. bike trail
MADISON, Wis. — Police say they once again found a piece of cord strung across a Madison bike path early Wednesday morning as they continue to look into who may be looking to harm bicyclists. The department says officers have now been assigned to patrol the area after a...
americancraftbeer.com
Two Wisconsin Craft Beer Institutions Close
When COVID hit in 2020, we expected a massive number of brewery closures, that didn’t happen. Sure some breweries did close during what would become almost two years of on and off lockdowns, but many of those were struggling even before the pandemic. Even though beer sales are recovering...
What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?
As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
whitewaterbanner.com
Whitewater’s Compost Site Hours Changing September 14
Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by the City of Whitewater. NOTICE: Effective Wednesday, September 14, 2022 the City of Whitewater’s Compost Site will be changing its hours of operation on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. This will remain in effect until the site closes for the season. However, the site will still remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., until further notice. More information will be published when a closing date has been determined.
Motorcyclist killed in crash on ramp from I-39/90 to Madison Beltline, WisDOT says
MADISON, Wis. — A 61-year-old motorcyclist from Cambridge died in a crash on a ramp from Interstate 39/90 to the Beltline Tuesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. In a news release, WisDOT said the motorcyclist was heading south on the interstate around 1:42 p.m. when he...
Firefighters called after Madison resident strikes water line while drilling into wall
MADISON, Wis. — Firefighters were called to a downtown Madison apartment Sunday after a resident struck a water line. Officials said the occupants were trying to mount a TV and thought they had found a stud. However, when they drilled into the wall they hit a water line, causing water to pour out of the wall and into the unit....
captimes.com
Madison’s only remaining skating center, Fast Forward, to close
Madison’s last standing skating rink, Fast Forward Skate Center, will close permanently this year. A proposal, set to go before the Plan Commission on Monday, would transform the space into an affordable housing complex with four floors and 70 apartments. The commission meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m., and...
nbc15.com
Madison police warn of cord strung along bike path
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department wants bicyclists to stay alert when riding along bike paths in the city. Its warning comes after someone reported seeing a cord hanging about neck high across one of the routes. The cord was reported to be along the Cannonball and Capitol...
nbc15.com
4 injured, incl. 11-year-old flown to hospital, after Beaver Dam crash
BEAVER DAM, Wis. (WMTV) - Four people were injured, including an 11-year-old who was flown to a UW Hospital after a two-vehicle crash that occurred in Beaver Dam on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, just before 4:30 p.m., officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on County...
Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it
At a Tuesday morning back-to-school press conference on the front steps of Aldo Leopold Elementary School in Madison, Gov. Tony Evers announced $90 million in new funding for K-12 schools in Wisconsin. “I’m damn proud to be called the education governor,” Evers, the former state schools superintendent, declared. The funds, which come out of the […] The post Wisconsin has plenty of money for schools — too bad kids can’t get it appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
nbc15.com
Man dead after Dane Co. motorcycle crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 61-year-old Cambridge man has died after the motorcycle he was riding crashed Tuesday afternoon on I-39/90 near Madison. According to Wisconsin State Patrol, the man was driving southbound on I-39/90 around 1:40 p.m. and was about to merge to take the exit to the westbound lanes of US 12/18.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Pewaukee fatal motorcycle crash on WIS 16 near Capitol
PEWAUKEE, Wis. - Waukesha authorities are investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle on State Highway 16 between Ryan and Capitol in Pewaukee Tuesday morning, Aug. 30. Officials say shortly before 1 a.m. Tuesday, a sheriff’s deputy spotted a motorcycle traveling on eastbound State Highway 16 around Ryan Road at a high rate of speed. While checking the area for the motorcycle, the deputy found the motorcycle had lost control and crashed.
nbc15.com
Janesville gas station robbed at knifepoint
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A knife-wielding suspect is still on the run after a reported robbery at a Janesville gas station Monday morning. According to the Janesville police department, the suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart on 104 E Racine St. at 3:53 a.m. and threatened the clerk with a knife.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
The Local: Muskego restaurant offers scratch-made food, cozy atmosphere
MUSKEGO, Wis. - The Local opened in Muskego back in 2021 and their focus is comfort – complete with scratch-made food and a cozy atmosphere. Brian Kramp is in Muskego with a look at what you can expect when you stop this new local favorite.
nbc15.com
Aerial speed enforcements to take place in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Wis. (WMTV) - Drivers might want to slow down when they see a plane in the sky, as Wisconsin State Patrol plans to start aerial enforcement in Jefferson County Wednesday. Wisconsin State Patrol announced Tuesday morning that their pilots will be scheduled to help look out for drivers...
agupdate.com
Farmer dies in farming accident
An Iowa County man died Aug. 23 in a farming accident on Tuesday, the Iowa County Sheriff’s Office reported. The accident at 7081 Rock Road in the town of Ridgeway was reported shortly after 5:15 p.m. Aug. 23, Sgt. Mitch Schauff said in a statement. Paul Bickford, 69, was found dead by emergency responders, Schauff said. No further details were released.
whitewaterbanner.com
New Water Tower Nears Completion
Brad Marquardt, city Public Works Director, told the Banner that the contractor that is installing the new water tower is scheduled to receive some of the last components in mid September. Consequently they are expecting that the tower will be filled, disinfected and put on line by the end of September. A Q&A with Marquardt is found below.
