Whitewater, WI

whitewaterbanner.com

WUSD: Community Fall Festival is Canceled

Whitewater Unified School District has announced that the Whitewater Community Fall Festival that had been scheduled for October 15 is canceled. The district states that it “will be working with the committee to consider a future event.”
whitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast on September 24 at the Old Armory Downtown

Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by the Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club. The Whitewater Kiwanis Breakfast Club will be holding a sit-down, dine-in Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, September 24 from 6:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. (or until the pancakes run out). All are invited to bring their appetites to the Old Armory, 146 W. North Street, in downtown Whitewater (not at the high school). No tickets will be sold, and people are invited to make contributions to help the children in our community and the world by donating to Kiwanis.
whitewaterbanner.com

Whitewater’s Compost Site Hours Changing September 14

Editor’s Note: The following was submitted by the City of Whitewater. NOTICE: Effective Wednesday, September 14, 2022 the City of Whitewater’s Compost Site will be changing its hours of operation on Wednesdays from 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. to 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. This will remain in effect until the site closes for the season. However, the site will still remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m., until further notice. More information will be published when a closing date has been determined.
whitewaterbanner.com

Whippet Soccer Plays to 3-3 Tie with Fort

The Whitewater Boys’ Varsity Soccer Team played a competitive back and forth game against Fort Atkinson that ended in a 3-3 draw on August 29. The Whippets started out strong with an early goal from Victor Hernandez giving us a 1-0 lead until the half time interval. Shortly after the half, our midfield collapsed allowing Fort Atkinson a clear-cut path to goal, and they tied the game. Heavy contact in the box led to a Fort Atkinson penalty that was converted. Minutes later, following some great build up play from the Whippets, Zoheb Rakhangi played an amazing through ball to Sebastian Cuellar that was beautifully converted. Following a questionable call, Fort Atkinson was awarded another penalty that beat keeper Henry Mortimer, who had 11 saves on the day, bottom left corner. Whitewater fought back aggressively and through a defensive mistake, and high soccer IQ play from Sebastian Cuellar, the game was all tied at 3-3.
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Boys’ discoveries in 1930’s farm fields around West Bend | By Dave Bohn

West Bend, WI – Over the last 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WISN

Milwaukee Bakery in National Spotlight

MILWAUKEE — A local bakery is getting a taste of the national spotlight. "Good Morning America" featuredHoneypie Cafe in Milwaukee's Bay View neighborhood. It's part of a segment called "Sweetest Spots in America." The restaurant uses Wisconsin ingredients in its deliciously sweet pies. "The Door County cherries we use...
nbc15.com

Wis. man revives history, restores approx. 170-year-old farmhouse

DEERFIELD, Wis. (WMTV) - Old farmhouses are getting new love, and for one man, it’s an opportunity to preserve the past for future generations. Woody Knox, a master carpenter, is restoring a two-story farmhouse in Deerfield, roughly 170 years old. Also a retired project manager, Knox wants to make it his final project.
discoverhometown.com

Main Street Sounds in West Bend

Tim Manfred Yin (top photo) performs outside The Antidote as part of the Main Street Sounds in Downtown West Bend on Aug. 28. Other musicians performing in West Bend’s Downtown included James Davies (lower left photo) and Joe Gustafson (lower right photo). Photos by Thomas J. McKillen.
1440 WROK

What is Wisconsin-Style Pizza?

As a purveyor of all things pizza, it's strange for me to admit that I've never heard of a specific type of pie. I mean, sure and of course, I've had Chicago-style pizza, and even Detroit style and better yet, the Quad Cities' very own style of pizza but this is a new one even to me.
dailybadgerbulletin.com

WATCH NOW: Somers gets largest Kwik Trip in Wisconsin | Local News

Kenosha County now boasts it has the largest Kwik Trip convenience store in Wisconsin. It has 16,000 square feet of buildings, 10 pull-through lanes for diesel fueling and air, 120 stalls for truck parking and nearly 100 parking spaces for cars and other vehicles. The Somers Kwik Trip No. 597,...
spectrumnews1.com

After loss of 10-year-son, Wisconsin woman runs to keep his spirit alive

The first time the Diehl family made the trip from Menomonee Falls to take part in the Fox Cities Marathon in 2008, it was one of those perfect family weekends. Michelle Diehl ran her first marathon, husband Josh ran in some shorter races, son Kaden took part in the kids’ race and daughter Cameron was the lead cheerleader for them all.
