FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Private chef to major celebs set to open multiple restaurants in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
These Shaded Paths Through the Woods Can Help Maintain Your Outdoor Routine on Summer's Hottest Days Near AtlantaDeanLandAtlanta, GA
Can the Braves trust Kenley Jansen down the stretch?
92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes & Bell for his daily appearance and talked about why Braves fans can still trust Kenley Jansen as the team’s closer down the stretch run.
Ronald Acuña Jr. injury: Braves latest update doesn’t sound promising
Ronald Acuña Jr. knows he has to grind it out to get through this season for the Atlanta Braves. The Atlanta Braves could have used Ronald Acuña Jr. in the final two games of their road series vs. the St. Louis Cardinals. After obliterating the Redbirds in St....
numberfire.com
Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies on Tuesday
Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. J.T. Realmuto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
Brian Snitker provides update on Ronald Acuña, who was reinserted back into lineup
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak, Brian Snitker inserted Ronald Acuña Jr. back in the lineup on Wednesday night, batting leadoff against the Colorado Rockies. It will be the first game action for the dynamic Acuña since August 26 as the 24-year-old outfielder has been battling soreness in his right knee.
FOX Sports
Braves rookie Spencer Strider's fastball is much more than raw gas
A grunt, a whir, a whiff, a pop, a shake of the head, a confident strut from a mustachioed man in tight pants, a dissatisfied trudge back to the dugout. That’s usually how things go when Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves’ superb rookie hurler, unleashes his trademark four-seam fastball. Ask any catcher who has been given the responsibility or privilege of handling that fastball, and they’ll all use the same word: electric. That’s fitting; electricity moves at 90% the speed of light, just like Strider’s triple-digit fastball.
7 outstanding and 4 poor efforts from Cardinals in Braves series win
The St Louis Cardinals’ weekend series against the Braves had an epic playoff feel. The Cardinals won two of the three games from the World Series reigning champion Braves this weekend. The Cardinals lost terribly on Friday, 11-4. They won a close one on Saturday, 6-5. They won a pitchers duel of a game turned homer fest on Sunday, 6-3.
KMIZ ABC 17 News
Security plans in place for first Mizzou football home game
With the start of the college football season, tens of thousands of fans will make their way into Memorial Stadium to see the Mizzou Tigers on Thursday night. The post Security plans in place for first Mizzou football home game appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Eno Benjamin's improved play has former ASU star in line for role in Arizona Cardinals' offense
The Arizona Cardinals didn't need to see much of running back Eno Benjamin in preseason games. Coaches already liked what they saw from the second-year pro out of Arizona State in organized team activities and mini-camp, and Benjamin carried it over into training camp. It never seemed like Benjamin was competing for a roster...
Rams are among 5 teams over the salary cap, but only slightly
The Los Angeles Rams are wizards when it comes to navigating the salary cap. Somehow, they always find a way to fit big contracts under the cap, whether it’s new deals for Bobby Wagner and Allen Robinson or extensions for Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald. After trimming...
