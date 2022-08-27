ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catching for Phillies on Tuesday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Stubbs will catch for right-hander Aaron Nola on Tuesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Zac Gallen and Arizona. J.T. Realmuto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Stubbs for 11.6 FanDuel points on...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
FOX Sports

Braves rookie Spencer Strider's fastball is much more than raw gas

A grunt, a whir, a whiff, a pop, a shake of the head, a confident strut from a mustachioed man in tight pants, a dissatisfied trudge back to the dugout. That’s usually how things go when Spencer Strider, the Atlanta Braves’ superb rookie hurler, unleashes his trademark four-seam fastball. Ask any catcher who has been given the responsibility or privilege of handling that fastball, and they’ll all use the same word: electric. That’s fitting; electricity moves at 90% the speed of light, just like Strider’s triple-digit fastball.
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

7 outstanding and 4 poor efforts from Cardinals in Braves series win

The St Louis Cardinals’ weekend series against the Braves had an epic playoff feel. The Cardinals won two of the three games from the World Series reigning champion Braves this weekend. The Cardinals lost terribly on Friday, 11-4. They won a close one on Saturday, 6-5. They won a pitchers duel of a game turned homer fest on Sunday, 6-3.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Security plans in place for first Mizzou football home game

With the start of the college football season, tens of thousands of fans will make their way into Memorial Stadium to see the Mizzou Tigers on Thursday night.  The post Security plans in place for first Mizzou football home game appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Eno Benjamin's improved play has former ASU star in line for role in Arizona Cardinals' offense

The Arizona Cardinals didn't need to see much of running back Eno Benjamin in preseason games. Coaches already liked what they saw from the second-year pro out of Arizona State in organized team activities and mini-camp, and Benjamin carried it over into training camp.  It never seemed like Benjamin was competing for a roster...
GLENDALE, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Forehead#St Louis#Cardinals

Comments / 0

Community Policy