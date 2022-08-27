Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Aldi is looking for a couple to win their dream grocery store weddingB.R. ShenoyBatavia, IL
Lighthouse History, Stories and Scenic Settings Hijacked our Summer Lake Michigan Circle Tour -- and We Loved It!DeanLandChicago, IL
oakpark.com
OPRF brushes past Fenwick to revive gridiron rivalry
Oak Park and River Forest High School head football coach John Hoerster was sporting an ice pack on his knee after the Crosstown Classic game with Fenwick High School on Aug. 27 at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview. It wasn’t because he got hit on a play. It was from celebrating...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
Cheney powers LTHS attack in win over Buffalo Grove
After a season-ending injury following the 2021 Lyons Township High School football opener, junior running back Jack Cheney returned with a flurry during the 2022 season opener on Aug. 26 at Buffalo Grove. The Lions also enjoyed quite a comeback collectively. Cheney’s four touchdowns and 228 rushing yards on 35...
Hardaway uses final scholarship on UIC transfer Damaria Franklin
MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A week after losing Emmanuel Akot to Western Kentucky, Penny Hardaway fills that spot on his roster with Illinois-Chicago combo guard Damaria Franklin, just days after putting his name in the transfer portal. Franklin was named All-Horizon league in his one and only season at UIC. The 6’3”, 200-pounder averaged almost 18 […]
blockclubchicago.org
Basketball Great ‘Sweet’ Charlie Brown, Creator Of Windy City League, Dies At 86
BRONZEVILLE — Charlie Brown loved people as much as he loved basketball, his loved ones said. The Canton, Mississippi, native and creator of the Windy City Basketball League died Friday after being injured in a fall. He was 86. He is survived by his daughter, Rosalind; granddaughters Grace and Ryann; and grandsons Rawlin and Justin.
Pickleball star to compete at APP Chicago Open in Highland Park
CHICAGO (CBS) – Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports in the country and some of the best players in the country will descend on Highland Park this weekend for the Association of Pickleball Professional Tour's Chicago Open.CBS 2's Matt Zahn caught up with Zane Navratil, the top-ranked singles player, who's enjoying his newfound celebrity status.ZAHN: How much are you looking forward to the big event here in Chicago?NAVRATIL: Yeah, certainly can't wait. It's nice to have an event that's close to home for me, the Chicago Open. I'm from Milwaukee, so don't hold it against me.ZAHN: How did...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago military high school retires NBA legend Tim Hardaway's jersey number
CHICAGO - There was a special honor for former NBA player Tim Hardaway in Chicago on Monday. The basketball legend's jersey number was retired at Carver Military Academy High School. Hardaway graduated in 1985. The jersey retirement comes as Hardaway prepares to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall...
Golf Digest
The best courses you can play in Illinois
All avid golfers know St. Andrews, along Scotland’s east coast, is The Home of Golf, where the game was first played centuries ago. How about the first 18-hole course in the United States? That distinction goes to Chicago Golf Club, which opened in the early 1890s at an earlier location than its current-day Wheaton, Ill., location—over in Downers Grove. Further cementing Illinois in our country’s golfing history is the fact the club was one of the five founding members of the USGA.
3 Illinois Colleges Rank on Best Colleges in America List
Three colleges in Illinois have been named some of the best in the nation, according to a new list. Niche, a platform that connects students and families with colleges and schools, on Monday released its 2023 list of Best Colleges in America based on a methodology that includes data from the U.S. Department of Education, reviews from current and former students, academics, campus life and more, a press release stated.
Last chance to visit Illinois' largest waterpark! Raging Waves closes for the season on September 5th
Summer fun comes to an end as Illinois' largest waterpark closes out its season this Labor Day weekend. Drone shot of the Three SistersImage courtesy of Raging Waves. (CHICAGO) It's a short drive from the city to the suburb of Yorkville, where 32 water slides, kiddie areas, a wave pool, and a lazy river sit on 58 acres amid the corn fields.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago braces for strong storms Monday
CHICAGO - A line of strong to severe storms will be moving through the Chicago area over the next couple of hours. Damaging wind is the biggest threat, with gusts up to 70-80 mph, although all severe weather is possible, including damaging hail and tornadoes. A severe thunderstorm watch is...
4 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you happen to live in Illinois and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, you are in the right place because I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Illinois that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of them have extraordinary online reviews and are known for serving high quality food made with fresh ingredients. Here's what made it on the list.
Thunderstorms moving east through the I-39 corridor are packing gusty winds and brief downpours but are not severe at this time
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ILZ003-004-008-010-011-291700- DE KALB IL-BOONE IL-WINNEBAGO IL-OGLE IL-LEE IL- 1056 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 ...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF EASTERN OGLE, CENTRAL LEE, DE KALB, EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND BOONE COUNTIES THROUGH NOON CDT... AT 1054 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR WAS TRACKING A LINE OF THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING GUSTY WINDS, MOVING EAST AT 40 MPH. THIS LINE OF STORMS MAY INTENSIFY. HAZARD...WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...GUSTY WINDS COULD KNOCK DOWN TREE LIMBS AND BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... ROCKFORD, DEKALB, BELVIDERE, LOVES PARK, MACHESNEY PARK, SYCAMORE, DIXON, ROSCOE, ROCHELLE, SOUTH BELOIT, ROCKTON, POPLAR GROVE, GENOA, AMBOY, SHABBONA, ROCKFORD AIRPORT, CANDLEWICK LAKE, CORTLAND, CHERRY VALLEY AND DAVIS JUNCTION. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-39 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 80 AND 123. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 48 AND 95. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 31. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, BOONE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, LEE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ROCK CUT STATE PARK, ROCK VALLEY COLLEGE, ROCKFORD AVIATORS BASEBALL, AND ROCKFORD SPEEDWAY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF OUTDOORS, CONSIDER SEEKING SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING. FREQUENT CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THIS STORM. LIGHTNING CAN STRIKE 10 MILES AWAY FROM A THUNDERSTORM. SEEK A SAFE SHELTER INSIDE A BUILDING OR VEHICLE. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 400 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS. && LAT...LON 4249 8871 4176 8870 4163 8894 4179 8963 4200 8926 4222 8918 4249 8917 TIME...MOT...LOC 1554Z 281DEG 36KT 4209 8925 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH $$ BORCHARDT.
Attendees of festival at SeatGeek Stadium find surprise four-figure charges on credit cards
BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. (CBS) -- If you were part of the crowd at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview over the weekend, you are advised to check your bank account. As CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Monday night, concertgoers who attended the Sacred Rose Festival are discovering some shocking charges on their credit cards. The stadium is blaming it on a glitch. Anyone and just everyone who attended the weekend festival at the stadium is encouraged to check their credit card or bank statements. There were huge billing errors at the festival – not even a matter of a few hundred dollars, but...
Storms have quickly intensified- Severe thunderstorm warning has just been issued for portions of Kendall, Will, DeKalb, Kane, DuPage, and Cook counties; valid through 12:30 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 1140 AM CDT MON AUG 29 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN KENDALL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN WILL COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... CENTRAL DE KALB COUNTY IN NORTH CENTRAL ILLINOIS... KANE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHWESTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 1230 PM CDT. * AT 1139 AM CDT, SEVERE THUNDERSTORMS WERE LOCATED ALONG A LINE EXTENDING FROM NEAR GENOA TO NEAR CORTLAND TO NEAR WATERMAN, MOVING EAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND PENNY SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...EXPECT DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... AURORA, NAPERVILLE, ELGIN, SCHAUMBURG, BOLINGBROOK, PALATINE, WHEATON, HOFFMAN ESTATES, DOWNERS GROVE, DEKALB, LOMBARD, BARTLETT, STREAMWOOD, CAROL STREAM, ROMEOVILLE, HANOVER PARK, CARPENTERSVILLE, ADDISON, GLENDALE HEIGHTS AND ELK GROVE VILLAGE. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-55 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 265 AND 269. I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 88 AND 132. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 42 AND 68. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 1 AND 3. I-355 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 11 AND 21, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 24 AND 30. THIS INCLUDES... NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS BASEBALL, AURORA UNIVERSITY, BENEDICTINE UNIVERSITY, COLLEGE OF DUPAGE, DUPAGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS, ELGIN COMMUNITY COLLEGE, FERMILAB, HARPER COLLEGE, IL MATH AND SCIENCE ACADEMY, KANE COUNTY COUGARS BALLPARK, MORTON ARBORETUM, WAUBONSEE COMMUNITY COLLEGE, AND WHEATON COLLEGE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. LARGE HAIL AND DAMAGING WINDS AND CONTINUOUS CLOUD TO GROUND LIGHTNING IS OCCURRING WITH THESE STORMS. MOVE INDOORS IMMEDIATELY. LIGHTNING IS ONE OF NATURE'S LEADING KILLERS. REMEMBER, IF YOU CAN HEAR THUNDER, YOU ARE CLOSE ENOUGH TO BE STRUCK BY LIGHTNING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
This is a great spot in South Barrington to sit outside and enjoy a delicious drink
One of my favorite things to do is to sit outside and enjoy the weather. Not many months have the state of Illinois not had sunny beautiful warm weather. I like to find places where I’m able to sit outside.
WGNtv.com
Severe thunderstorm just issued for portions of Cook and DuPage counties, valid until 7:45 pm CDT
BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE CHICAGO/ROMEOVILLE 644 PM CDT SUN AUG 28 2022 THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN CHICAGO HAS ISSUED A * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHEASTERN DUPAGE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... NORTHEASTERN COOK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS... * UNTIL 745 PM CDT. * AT 643 PM CDT, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER BENSENVILLE, OR OVER OHARE AIRPORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 45 MPH. HAZARD...60 MPH WIND GUSTS AND QUARTER SIZE HAIL. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...HAIL DAMAGE TO VEHICLES IS EXPECTED. EXPECT WIND DAMAGE TO ROOFS, SIDING, AND TREES. * LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE... CHICAGO, ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, EVANSTON, SKOKIE, DES PLAINES, MOUNT PROSPECT, GLENVIEW, ELMHURST, OHARE AIRPORT, PARK RIDGE, ADDISON, NORTHBROOK, ELK GROVE VILLAGE, NILES, IRVING PARK, WEST RIDGE, AUSTIN, WILMETTE, MELROSE PARK AND MAYWOOD. INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING INTERSTATES... I-88 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 139 AND 140. I-90 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 71 AND 84. I-94 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 45. I-290 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 3 AND 17. I-294 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 29 AND 45. THIS INCLUDES... LOYOLA UNIVERSITY, OAKTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE, TRITON COLLEGE, NORTHEASTERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, AND NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... FOR YOUR PROTECTION MOVE TO AN INTERIOR ROOM ON THE LOWEST FLOOR OF A BUILDING. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH.
Highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago according to Tripadvisor
Cooking meat low and slow over an indirect heat source—the only real qualifications for barbecue—is a truly American tradition. Today, barbecue is a wildly popular staple across the U.S., with many cities and regions boasting their own take (and all claiming to have the best). Because barbecue meat spends hours upon hours cooking, restaurants are a go-to source for many Americans who would rather not spend all day and all night tending to their flames. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated barbecue restaurants in Chicago on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews. Some restaurants on the list may have recently closed.
rejournals.com
CBRE arranges sale of 227,690-square-foot Mount Prospect Plaza
CBRE has arranged the sale of Mount Prospect Plaza, a 227,690 square foot grocery-anchored community shopping center in Mount Prospect. RPT Realty sold the property to LBX Investments, LLC in a transaction that closed August 18, 2022. A sale price was not disclosed. CBRE’s George B. Good, Christian Williams, along...
Update on Severe Thunderstorm Watch #524… Strong to locally severe thunderstorms continue east across northern Illinois as they approach the immediate Chicago Metropolitan area
Mesoscale Discussion 1734 NWS Storm Prediction Center Norman OK 0348 PM CDT Sun Aug 28 2022 Areas affected...Northern IL into southern WI Concerning...Severe Thunderstorm Watch 524... Valid 282048Z - 282215Z The severe weather threat for Severe Thunderstorm Watch 524 continues. SUMMARY...The threat for damaging wind gusts and a tornado or two will continue through the afternoon. DISCUSSION...At 2045Z, an arc of convection is spreading northeastward across northern IL and southern WI, in conjunction with an MCV now moving across far eastern IA. Measured wind gusts have thus far been sub-severe in association with these storms, though a few reports of tree damage have been noted. Moderate buoyancy (MLCAPE of 1500-2000 J/kg) will help to maintain storm intensity as storms spread toward the Chicago/Milwaukee areas by late afternoon/early evening. Relatively steep low-level lapse rates and 30-40 kt of flow in the 1-3 km layer (as noted in KDVN and KLOT VWPs) will continue to support a threat of damaging winds. Also, despite the primarily linear convective mode, favorable low-level moisture/buoyancy and modestly enhanced low-level shear may support a brief tornado or two with any embedded mesovortices.
vfpress.news
Melrose Park Man Admits To Robbing 9 Chicago Area Banks
Surveillance footage from the 2019 robbery of a US Bank branch in Elmwood Park. Three men have since admitted to robbing the bank, along with several others in the Chicago area. | U.S. Attorney’s Office. Monday, August 29, 2022 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. Federal prosecutors announced on...
