Marshfield Tigers Boys Cross Country Schedule
1st Day of practice 08-15-22 TBD Marshfield High School TBA. Meet 09-03-22 9:30AM Columbus Catholic Schools (WI) Away vs. Columbus Catholic Schools (WI), Aquinas, Assumption, Athens (Cloverwood), Augusta, Baldwin-Woodville Area School District, Bonduel, Cadott, Chequamegon, Edgar, Fall Creek, Hudson, Logan, Loyal, McDonell Central Catholic, Neillsville, Nekoosa, Notre Dame, Owen-Withee, Pacelli, Roncalli, Spencer, Stillwater, Thorp, Wayzata, West Salem, Whitefish Bay Wildwood Park – Marshfield, WI.
Wausau East Lumberjacks Boys Cross Country Schedule
Invitational 08-25-22 10:00AM Rhinelander Away vs. Rhinelander, Menominee Indian Eagles, Wausau West, TOMAHAWK, Antigo, DC Everest, Suring, Goodman/Pembine Patriots, Northland Pines, Three Lakes, Laona-Wabeno, Crandon, Lakeland Union, Merrill Rhinelander High School. Invitational 09-10-22 11:50AM Stevens Point Away vs. Stevens Point, Adams-Friendship, Appleton North, Assumption, Auburndale, Beaver Dam, DC Everest, Edgar,...
Wisconsin Rapids Red Raiders Girls Cross Country Schedule
Invitational 09-06-22 4:00PM Marshfield High School Away vs. Marshfield High School, Abbotsford, Antigo, Athens (Cloverwood), Auburndale.., Black River Falls, Columbus Catholic Schools (WI), Granton, Greenwood, Lakeland Union High School, Marathon, Medford (WI), Mosinee, Nekoosa, Pacelli, Pittsville, Port Edwards, Sparta, Spencer, Stratford, Tomah, Wittenberg-Birnamwood Wildwood Park – Marshfield, WI. Invitational...
Wausau East Lumberjacks Girls Swimming Schedule
Invitational 08-20-22 7:00AM Whitnall Away vs. Whitnall, Rufus King, Muskego, Oak Creek, Greendale, Greenfield, New Berlin West, Milwaukee Ronald Reagan, South Milwaukee, Edgewood, Franklin, New Berlin Eisenhower Greendale Village Club. Meet 09-08-22 5:30PM DC Everest Away vs. DC Everest DC Everest High School. Meet 09-15-22 5:30PM Wausau East Merrill Soccer...
A Season to Remember: 2022 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. – How does one leave a legacy? It is quite a complicated question. There are many different answers. Some may be right and others could be wrong. However, there is no doubt that the 2022 Wisconsin Rapids Rafters have left a legacy on this town, their fans, and the Northwoods League that many people will not forget anytime soon.
Port Edwards Blackhawks Football Season Preview
Max Ayres (head coach), Paul Liebherr (assistant coach), Eric Leverence (volunteer coach) Dwayne Malcolm (volunteer coach) Newman is going to be very solid again as they return a good chunk of players who won the state title last year. Almond is going to be tough as they have numerous skill guys returning. Marion/Tigerton is always physical and has a great front line returning. Tri-County continues to improve and Bowler/Gresham returns their QB and a host of skill players. Should be a solid league up and down.
Blood Drives in Wisconsin Rapids September 20 & 26
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, WI (OnFocus) – Blood supplies remain very low; so please consider being a blood donor. It only takes about an hour to save a life by donating blood. Blood drives will be held in the former East Junior High School music room at 311 Lincoln Street in Wisconsin Rapids on Tuesday, September 20, from 10 am to 3 pm and Monday, September 26, from 2 to 7 pm.
Britz Hired as New WIAA Administrative Assistant
STEVENS POINT, Wis. – Julie Kage, administrative coordinator for the executive director at the Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association for the past 34 years, retired July 31, and Kristin Britz begins her position as administrative assistant for Executive Director Stephanie Hauser on Aug. 9. Kage served as assistant to three...
Phillips Loggers Football Season Preview
Head Coach – Steve Precour (offensive coordinator) Assistant Coaches: Gabe Lind, Jason Lazar, Ross Spets (special teams coordinator), Scott Wirth (Defensive Coordinator) Offense: key returning players – We return 6 starters on the offense. James Bruhn – qb Jesse Bruhn – rb Kye Tingo – OL...
Obituary for Mary Lindner
Mary Ann Lindner, 65, Marshfield, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 at her home in the Town of McMillan. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Rembs Funeral Home, Marshfield, where a gathering for family and friends will be from 11:00 am until service time. Rev. Daniel Thelen will officiate.
Obituary for Gene Weiler
Eugene John Weiler, 93 of Auburndale, passed away on Thursday August 25, 2022 at House of the Dove with his family at his side asking if Patti was here. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Auburndale, with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Rembs Funeral Home, where the Knights of Columbus Council 4646 will recite the rosary at 6:30 pm. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 10:00 am until service time at St. Mary’s Church.
Traffic Incident on HWY E North of Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Traffic is being re-routed north of Marshfield on HWY E near Zyg Road due to a traffic incident. Please avoid the area or make plans to use a different route. Emergency personnel are on-scene. No further details available at this time. We welcome your stories!...
Obituary for Robert Jicinsky
Robert G. Jicinsky, 81, Stratford, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Marshfield Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Stratford, with Rev. Sengole Vethanayagam officiating. The service will be live streamed at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in the Town of Eau Pleine at a later date. The visitation will be from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm on Monday at Sauter / Rembs Funeral Home, Stratford and from 1:00 pm until service time on Tuesday at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.
Mental Health Awareness Event Taking Place in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Mental Health Matters: Remembrance and Awareness Event will take place on Friday, September 9 at Wenzel Family Plaza as part of “JB’s Green Ribbons of Hope.” The event will feature live music, food trucks, interactive art, and a resource tables. The schedule...
Local Dance Academy Students to Showcase Talents
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – Looking for dance classes in Central Wisconsin? Universal Dance Academy may be one of Central Wisconsin’s best-kept secrets. Though the business has been located in Marshfield Mall for twelve years (and will remain there), there are still many people that are surprised to learn about the opportunities available through UDA.
Arpin Church to Host September 11 Memorial Service
ARPIN, WI (OnFocus) – Bluff View Church will host a September 11 Memorial Service at Kandy Kane Park in Arpin, WI on 9/11 starting at 10:00am. “We are specially honoring local EMT’s, Firefighters, police who faithfully serve in our communities,” said Stacy Remus. “Anyone who wants to attend is welcome to join, as this will be our regular church service time, just moved to Kandy Kane park for the day. We will have a potluck meal afterwards at the park with bounce houses, kids games, and activities, and most likely a special guest speaker.”
What to know before giving your child medicine
WAUSAU, WI (OnFocus) – When needed, medicines can improve lives and even save them. However, too much of any medicine can be deadly for a toddler, child or teenager. When giving children medicine, whether over-the-counter or prescription, it’s important to give them the correct dose and measure carefully.
