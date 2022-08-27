Eugene John Weiler, 93 of Auburndale, passed away on Thursday August 25, 2022 at House of the Dove with his family at his side asking if Patti was here. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 am on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Auburndale, with Rev. Murali Anand Rayappan officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The visitation will be on Monday from 4:00 pm until 7:00 pm at Rembs Funeral Home, where the Knights of Columbus Council 4646 will recite the rosary at 6:30 pm. Visitation will also be held on Tuesday from 10:00 am until service time at St. Mary’s Church.

AUBURNDALE, WI ・ 10 HOURS AGO