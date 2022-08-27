Read full article on original website
Pollinator Garden along the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail
The Cañon City Area Recreation and Park is pleased to announce the addition of a pollinator garden along the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail, just east of the surgery center at Ninth Street. In 2021, the District was approached by Peg Rooney, of the Arkansas Valley Audubon Society, to install the pollinator garden along the riverwalk as a way to improve habitat for bees, bats, butterflies and birds. The goal is to help them thrive in a pesticide free area. The District happily accepted and a plan was put in place to make it happen in 2022.
Pueblo Police invites public to half-day citizen’s academy
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is hosting a half-day citizen’s academy on Saturday, September 10 from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The citizen’s academy will be hosted at the Municipal Justice Center located on 200 South Main Street. PPD said the event will be a series of presentations by various departments within PPD. […]
A New Book Celebrated
Dennis M. Lancaster's new book, “Florence-1870s-1970s” had its coming out party at a private reception given by the Florence Pioneer Museum and Research Center Sunday. Dennis signed books and gave them out to the Florence community who helped him do research for his book. The Royal Schmidt family had a mini family reunion in honor of Royal's contribution to the history of Florence. Other “pioneer” family members came such as the Wilbars, DelMontes, Sassers, Provenzanos and many other folks who contributed their bits and pieces and pictures to the book.
Grand Champion steer sells for $58,000 at the Colorado State Fair
A whopping $58,000 was bid for the Grand Champion Market Beef at the Colorado State Fair. It was raised by Stetson Gabel from Weld County
Shooting near Memorial Park skate park, one injured
COLORADO SPRINGS — One person is injured following a shooting near the skate park at Memorial Park on Tuesday. The Sand Creek division of the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) said the call came in at 8:32 p.m. of shots fired near the skate park on Pikes Peak Avenue. Police said possibly five suspects drove […]
The City of Pueblo bringing in extra dumpsters and street sweepers for fair
The City of Pueblo is bringing in reinforcements to keep the streets free of trash during the Colorado State Fair.
Have you seen this work truck stolen from Pueblo?
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance looking for a work truck that was reported stolen on Wednesday. The truck is a 1996 GMC with “Coty’s Truck Service” written on the door. If you see the truck or know anything about the crime, call PCSO at (719) […]
Colorado Springs' Labor Day Lift Off could attract hundreds of thousands
Imagine a life devoted to floating in the sky up to 300 days every year. Cruising air currents and managing whatever sort of weather Mother Nature can dream up. That’s the life of Troy Bradley, who’s been flying and riding in hot air balloons for decades. The Albuquerque, N.M., resident spends his summers working for Rainbow Ryders in Colorado Springs, fulfilling the hot-air balloon dreams of many a resident and tourist. He learned his love of the giant flying contraptions from his grandparents, some of the first balloonists in Colorado, who toted him along to the city’s original Labor Day weekend balloon festivals.
Drake Power Plant in downtown Colorado Springs to shut down this week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Utilities announced the Martin Drake Power Plant will shut down for good on Sept. 1. The closure comes about a dozen years earlier than originally expected. The plant, located in the downtown area, has been using two generating units that ran on natural...
Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Recall efforts against two Colorado Springs city council members, that are already set to be on the ballot for the general city elections in April of 2023, are underway. The newly formed non-profit called "Integrity Matters" created two web pages asking members of the public to sign up to volunteer The post Recall efforts underway for two Colorado Springs council members already up for election in April appeared first on KRDO.
Police searching for two at-risk children
COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is searching for two at-risk children after they ran away from home. CSPD said that 12-year-old Dariyon Redden and 16-year-old Devon Redden ran away from home at around noon on Sunday. They are known to frequent the area near Tinseltown, Chuck E Cheese, and the Doubletree Hotel […]
Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday. The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!
Homeless camp fire quickly contained by firefighters in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were able to quickly contain a homeless camp fire in Colorado Springs on Tuesday. CSFD was called to the fire just before 2:45 p.m. in an area along Fountain Creek east of Janitell Road on the south side of the city. The Stratmoor Hills Fire Department assisted in extinguishing the fire.
Pueblo Parks and Recreation looking for stolen powerwasher
PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo Parks and Recreation is looking for a stolen powerwasher taken from their compound. Pueblo Parks and Recreation said earlier in the month a power washer was stolen from their City Park maintenance compound. They ask the public that if you have seen it or have any information about the machine to […]
Uber-like lawn care app launching in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Getting landscaping or lawn care done in Colorado Springs is now as easy as lifting a finger. A new Uber-like lawn care app is launching in the area this week. The app, GreenPal, allows homeowners to list their lawns with service dates and needs. Once...
Pikes Peak State College offering free healthcare programs
COLORADO SPRINGS — Pikes Peak State College, formerly Pikes Peak Community College, is now offering several free medical programs, thanks to the new Care Forward Colorado initiative. Created with federal funds directed by the Colorado Legislature, Care Forward aims to meet the heavy demand for entry-level healthcare positions and is available at community colleges throughout the state. […]
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in southern Colorado Springs on Monday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 29 in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive, which is near Janitell Road and just east of I-25. […]
Teller Sheriff Office Makes Huge Drug Bust; Seizes 150-plus Fentanyl Pills and Stolen Vehicles
Agency Issues Warning Against Illegal Trash Dumps and Owners of Junk Vehicles. The days of little serious crime activity occurring in our rural burgs are over, with big drug cases becoming more routine, and more suspicious characters trying to hide in the mountains inside mini-trash dumps. And the myth that that the fentanyl crisis is just a ‘big city issue’ has ended, with this killer drug moving into the Teller high country.
Colorado Springs police asking for help finding missing boys
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police are urging the public to keep their eyes out for two missing kids. Dariyon Redden, 12, and Devon Redden, 16, are believed to have run away from home around noon Sunday, and as of Monday morning have not been found. The two live in the area of Montrose Avenue and El Paso Avenue in the Stratton Meadows neighborhood and are known to hang out near the Tinseltown movie theater and Chuck E. Cheese in the Lake and Venetucci area.
‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, September 1, Colorado hospitals will be required to take certain steps to make hospital bills more affordable for low-to-moderate income Coloradans. The new Hospital Discounted Care Law is going into effect Thursday, after the passage of House Bill 21-1198. "This new law will cap the amount that hospitals can charge The post ‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
