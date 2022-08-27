Imagine a life devoted to floating in the sky up to 300 days every year. Cruising air currents and managing whatever sort of weather Mother Nature can dream up. That’s the life of Troy Bradley, who’s been flying and riding in hot air balloons for decades. The Albuquerque, N.M., resident spends his summers working for Rainbow Ryders in Colorado Springs, fulfilling the hot-air balloon dreams of many a resident and tourist. He learned his love of the giant flying contraptions from his grandparents, some of the first balloonists in Colorado, who toted him along to the city’s original Labor Day weekend balloon festivals.

COLORADO SPRINGS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO