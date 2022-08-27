Read full article on original website
arkvalleyvoice.com
Legal Notices A Weapon in Colorado’s Local News Battles
We reported a few months ago that in neighboring Custer County, a newspaper war has erupted between the historically-local news organization known as the Wet Mountain Tribune, and the highly partisan Sangre de Cristo Sentinel newspaper. When county leaders pulled their county’s legal notices from the Wet Mountain Tribune it responded this week, suing county leaders over their stated reasons for the decision.
KRDO
Seven sets of twins have staff at Colorado Springs hospital seeing double
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The staff at Children's Hospital Colorado Springs is seeing double after seven sets of twins were delivered. The 14 babies that recently arrived in the neonatal intensive care unit have set a record for the hospital. You might say that the hospital is "twinning." Article...
Grand Champion steer sells for $58,000 at the Colorado State Fair
A whopping $58,000 was bid for the Grand Champion Market Beef at the Colorado State Fair. It was raised by Stetson Gabel from Weld County
Colorado’s real-time call reporting program reveals thousands of DUI calls
(Samuele Errico Piccarini / Unsplash) Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Aug. 29, 2022. (Douglas County, Colo.) For nearly a quarter century, Colorado motorists and road users have been able to dial *CSP (*277) to report suspected impaired drivers in real-time.
‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Starting Thursday, September 1, Colorado hospitals will be required to take certain steps to make hospital bills more affordable for low-to-moderate income Coloradans. The new Hospital Discounted Care Law is going into effect Thursday, after the passage of House Bill 21-1198. "This new law will cap the amount that hospitals can charge The post ‘Hospital Discounted Care Law’ goes into effect in Colorado appeared first on KRDO.
mountainjackpot.com
Teller Sheriff Office Makes Huge Drug Bust; Seizes 150-plus Fentanyl Pills and Stolen Vehicles
Agency Issues Warning Against Illegal Trash Dumps and Owners of Junk Vehicles. The days of little serious crime activity occurring in our rural burgs are over, with big drug cases becoming more routine, and more suspicious characters trying to hide in the mountains inside mini-trash dumps. And the myth that that the fentanyl crisis is just a ‘big city issue’ has ended, with this killer drug moving into the Teller high country.
KKTV
Father of 8 killed in Colorado Springs, suspect now in custody
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Colorado Springs captured the person they believe is responsible for killing the father of eight children. On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of 25-year-old Brian Alford. Alford is charged with first-degree murder. 11 News spoke with the family of the man killed on...
KRDO
Fremont County Sheriff’s Office conducting extra patrols along school bus routes
FREMONT COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Over the next several weeks, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office will be conducting extra patrols along school bus routes. The Sheriff's Office made the announcement on social media, saying they wanted to remind drivers of school bus laws as the school year gets back underway.
fremontcountycrusader.com
Pollinator Garden along the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail
The Cañon City Area Recreation and Park is pleased to announce the addition of a pollinator garden along the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail, just east of the surgery center at Ninth Street. In 2021, the District was approached by Peg Rooney, of the Arkansas Valley Audubon Society, to install the pollinator garden along the riverwalk as a way to improve habitat for bees, bats, butterflies and birds. The goal is to help them thrive in a pesticide free area. The District happily accepted and a plan was put in place to make it happen in 2022.
Polis appoints new district attorney in San Luis Valley
SAN LUIS VALLEY — Governor Jared Polis announced the appointment of Anne E. Kelly to serve as the 12th Judicial District Attorney. She will be replacing Alonzo Payne, who resigned after an investigation revealed Payne had violated the Victims Rights Act. In July, Attorney General Phil Weiser announced that following an investigation, they entered an […]
Daily Record
Cañon City man arrested on charges of first-degree murder
A Cañon City man has been arrested on charges of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Michael Sean Adams on June 29 in Penrose. Dustin Wayne Dixon, 33, was arrested Aug. 3 on suspicion of first-degree murder, a Class 1 felony, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, a Class 5 felony, and reckless endangerment, a second-degree misdemeanor.
Colorado man's request to block large-capacity magazine ban declined by judge
A federal judge has declined to block Colorado's 2013 law prohibiting the possession of large-capacity gun magazines, finding a Colorado Springs man's decision to incorrectly sue the attorney general likely will doom his lawsuit. Delbert Sgaggio filed suit in July against Attorney General Phil Weiser, claiming the state's general ban...
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS — A man has died after his motorcycle was hit by a vehicle in southern Colorado Springs on Monday. According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), it happened around 8:30 p.m. on August 29 in the 2700 block of South Circle Drive, which is near Janitell Road and just east of I-25. […]
1 dead in Pueblo homicide, investigation underway
According to the Pueblo Police Department, one woman is dead after they were dispatched to a reported shooting Tuesday night.
KKTV
Firefighters rescue dog north of Colorado Springs
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A dog is doing just fine after a rescue operation executed by the Black Forest Fire Department on Tuesday. The department shared details on the call through social media explaining a pup named Jaxon was stuck in a culvert. According to the department, Jaxon was unable to move. After about 45 minutes from arriving at the scene, the firefighters were able to free Jaxon without injury!
Pueblo Police searching for suspect in July attack
PUEBLO, Colo. — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect in a July attack that remains unsolved. According to PPD, the attack happened on July 19, 2022 on the walking trail near the W. 4th Street bridge. The victim told police he was walking his dog around 6:30 […]
KKTV
Woman strangled to death in Colorado Springs, police continue to search for answers 22 years later
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - More than two decades have passed since the death of 26-year-old Monique LaSuer in Colorado Springs. LaSuer was found dead inside the Best Western Palmer House where she worked on Aug. 30, 2000. Investigators believe LaSuer died of strangulation and also had blunt-force trauma. According to police, LaSuer had reported for her normal shift at 11 that night before she was scheduled to work the front desk until 7 in the morning.
KRDO
Security guard shot at Pueblo hotel, police search for suspect
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is searching for the suspect in a shooting that left a security guard injured. Sunday, Aug. 28, officers were dispatched to a hotel in the 4000 block of N Elizabeth St. on a reported shooting. Police said when they arrived they...
KKTV
Woman dead after shooting on Pueblo’s east side Tuesday night
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A woman is dead after a shooting on Pueblo’s east side. The Pueblo Police Department responded to the 900 block of East 7th Street on a report of a shooting around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday. When officers arrived, they found an woman dead on scene with gunshot wounds.
