The Cañon City Area Recreation and Park is pleased to announce the addition of a pollinator garden along the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail, just east of the surgery center at Ninth Street. In 2021, the District was approached by Peg Rooney, of the Arkansas Valley Audubon Society, to install the pollinator garden along the riverwalk as a way to improve habitat for bees, bats, butterflies and birds. The goal is to help them thrive in a pesticide free area. The District happily accepted and a plan was put in place to make it happen in 2022.

CANON CITY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO