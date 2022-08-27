Read full article on original website
8 Set for Turf Sprint Thursday at Del Mar; Early Post in Effect
Eight older horses will run for an $84,000 purse Thursday at Del Mar in a five-furlong turf dash that appears to be highly competitive. In addition to those already in the lineup, there are three more runners in racing answer to the waiting room called the Also-Eligible List. Should one of the original eight withdraw from the race for whatever reason, one of the three “alsos” will get a chance to compete.
Flightline Is 1/5 Favorite Vs. 5 in Saturday's TVG Pacific Classic
Hronis Racing and partners’ undefeated Flightline has been made the 1/5 favorite against five rivals in Saturday’s 32nd running of the $1-million TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar. The 4-year-old son of Tapit, an impressive winner of his four starts so far, including a pair of Grade I...
