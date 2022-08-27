Eight older horses will run for an $84,000 purse Thursday at Del Mar in a five-furlong turf dash that appears to be highly competitive. In addition to those already in the lineup, there are three more runners in racing answer to the waiting room called the Also-Eligible List. Should one of the original eight withdraw from the race for whatever reason, one of the three “alsos” will get a chance to compete.

DEL MAR, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO