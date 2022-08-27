Read full article on original website
mocoshow.com
Former Maryland Lacrosse Player Jared Bernhardt Makes Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster as Wide Receiver
Jared Bernhardt was on the men’s lacrosse team at the University of Maryland for five seasons. He led Maryland as the school’s career leader in goals with 202 and points with 290. In 2021, his fifth season with Maryland (one season was cancelled due to Covid-19), he won the Tewaaraton Award as the nation’s best collegiate player. On Tuesday, he made the Atlanta Falcons roster as a wide receiver.
WJLA
Exclusive: Youngkin says 'biological boys' should not play sports with 'biological girls'
ANNANDALE, Va. (7News) — During his back-to-school rally in Fairfax County, Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin blasted Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) transgender and gender expansive student policy, called Regulation 2603. “They think that parents have no right to know what your child is discussing with their teacher or their...
Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC
Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
madehoops.com
DeShawn Harris-Smith Commits To Maryland
2023 | 6-5 Guard/Wing | Team Takeover (EYBL) & Paul VI (VA) Harris-Smith recently committed to Maryland over the likes of Villanova, Indiana, Penn State, and more. He joins Jamie Kaiser and Jahnathan Lamothe in the Terps’ 2023 recruiting class. Kevin Willard has done a great job keeping DMV talent in the area so far with his 2023 class. Be on the lookout to see who joins this strong class in College Park. Harris-Smith was a big land for the Maryland program and fans have a ton to be excited about.
Former Maryland mayor who died in January accused of embezzling $2.2 million from DC charter school system
Kevin Ward, the former Maryland mayor who died by apparent suicide in January, has been accused of embezzling millions in public funds from one of the largest charter school systems in Washington, D.C., prior to his death, according to a new lawsuit. The civil complaint, filed on Monday in D.C....
getnews.info
Chris Donaldson, a well-known writer and filmmaker, is all set to build a first-ever high school for performing arts: TriBon Academy
He recently partnered with J.B Smith and Jacqueline Favors to establish TriBon Studios in 2021. Washington, USA – Chris Donaldson, a renowned filmmaker, writer, and cinematographer, recently formed TriBon Studios in 2021 and boasted a career spanning over 30 years in the film and entertainment industry. He is also setting up the first ever high school for performing arts, TriBon Academy, which will be in the TriBon Studios Campus; consisting of five soundstages, 15-acre backlots, 450 seated theatres, 5,000 seat arena, a 10,000 sq ft. eating gallery, parks, and recreation fields.
WTOP
Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly VCU hazing incident
Criminal charges have been dropped against five men who were accused of “hazing” in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student last year. Prosecutors confirmed that the charges were dropped, but they did not provide a reason as to why, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
fox5dc.com
Private island up for sale in northern Virginia
WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WJLA
Youngkin takes heat for not asking candidates to exit school board race amid controversy
WASHINGTON (7News) — Virginia Senate President Louise Lucas (D) slammed Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) for not calling on two school board candidates of his own party to withdraw from the Fairfax County school board race after the school board candidates were caught laughing at an autistic student who was singing the national anthem.
ffxnow.com
Fairfax medical cannabis dispensary will open this week near GMU
Another medical cannabis dispensary is opening this week in Fairfax. Beyond/Hello will open its second local dispensary at 10521 Fairfax Blvd in the City of Fairfax. The new location will begin serving patients on Wednesday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. Beyond/Hello, owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is one of the only...
middleburglife.com
Local Singer and Songwriter Celebrates Her Return to Music
“Performing, especially when you’re performing your own music, is getting to connect with people and getting to feel the difference that [your music] makes in another person,” says Juliet Lloyd, singer-songwriter and frequent Middleburg-area performer, while discussing her jam-packed schedule of local shows. Lloyd has been busy propelling...
northernvirginiamag.com
The Best Fall Fairs and Festivals to Visit This September in NoVA
From music festivals to fall festivities, these events will make your transition from summer to fall seamless. Ah, September. The month when not only the calendar (and leaves) start to transition from summer into fall, but so do the festivals. While the end-of-summer carnivals were a whirl, it’s time to welcome in the region’s best fall festivities. Here are 14 amazing fairs and festivals coming to NoVA this month.
WJLA
Yesli Vega slams Joe Biden's student loan proposal, rising crime in Prince William County
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Yesli Vega is the Republican candidate working to unseat Democratic U.S. Rep. Abigail Spanberger in Northern Virginia. Virginia’s Seventh Congressional District is one of the most competitive districts in Virginia and the country. “We certainly have the momentum. Things are looking really...
Be the first to tour an unearthed Civil War battlefield in Virginia
The National Park Service will conduct tours of a pivotal Civil War battlefield for the first time this September, marking the 158th anniversary of the battle of New Market heights.
Virginia College on Top 5 List of Best Public Schools in the Country
(Omnibus/WikiCommons Images) Choosing a college can be a stressful time and also a momentous occasion. Making sure you choose the right school is of the utmost importance for many prospective students.
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A.
Carnage at the Capitol – Mass Shooting in Washington, D.C. – 2 Dead & 3 Others Shot in the U.S.A. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content.
newsfromthestates.com
NAACP refutes comparisons of BLM protests and Jan. 6, calls for Griffin’s removal from office
Thousands of President Donald Trump's supporters mobbed the U.S. Capitol building following a "Stop the Steal" rally on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C. The protesters stormed the historic building, breaking windows and clashing with police. (Photo by Spencer Platt / Getty Images) Two prominent advocacy groups are supporting efforts...
msn.com
This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America
Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
fcps.edu
Chantilly High Seniors Seek Patent for Automatic Walker Designed to Help Parkinson's Patients
Two Chantilly High School seniors are seeking a patent for a pandemic project that resulted in the creation of a specialized walker to encourage mobility among Parkinson’s Disease patients. Kaavya Karthikeyan and Akanksha Tibrewala, both 17, have been friends since preschool – attending Greenbriar West Elementary School, Rocky Run...
nbc25news.com
Two Maryland high school students arrested carrying handguns on first day of school
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — Two Suitland High School students were arrested after handguns were found on them Monday on the first day of school in Prince George’s County. Sources tell 7News that one of the students, a 16-year-old boy, was found with a handgun in his...
