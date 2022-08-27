ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fredericksburg, VA

mocoshow.com

Former Maryland Lacrosse Player Jared Bernhardt Makes Atlanta Falcons 53-Man Roster as Wide Receiver

Jared Bernhardt was on the men’s lacrosse team at the University of Maryland for five seasons. He led Maryland as the school’s career leader in goals with 202 and points with 290. In 2021, his fifth season with Maryland (one season was cancelled due to Covid-19), he won the Tewaaraton Award as the nation’s best collegiate player. On Tuesday, he made the Atlanta Falcons roster as a wide receiver.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

Bushels of Fun! The 15 Best Places for Apple Picking Near DC

Apples, cider, and donuts: what could be better?! Explore our list of best places for apple picking around Washington, DC to find your next adventure. Fall is filled with some of our favorite traditions. Topping that list? Apple picking. Before you start Googling Halloween costumes or sipping pumpkin spice lattes, take a few minutes to scroll this list of places to go apple picking near DC. Make a quick trip to MD’s Homestead Farms, just 25 minutes from downtown DC, for an afternoon adventure, or go on a weekend escape and visit Carter Mountain Orchard near Charlottesville, VA. Whether you’re looking for a country road trip or a fall-tastic field trip, we’ve rounded up the best places to fill your bucket—literally.
WASHINGTON, DC
madehoops.com

DeShawn Harris-Smith Commits To Maryland

2023 | 6-5 Guard/Wing | Team Takeover (EYBL) & Paul VI (VA) Harris-Smith recently committed to Maryland over the likes of Villanova, Indiana, Penn State, and more. He joins Jamie Kaiser and Jahnathan Lamothe in the Terps’ 2023 recruiting class. Kevin Willard has done a great job keeping DMV talent in the area so far with his 2023 class. Be on the lookout to see who joins this strong class in College Park. Harris-Smith was a big land for the Maryland program and fans have a ton to be excited about.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
getnews.info

Chris Donaldson, a well-known writer and filmmaker, is all set to build a first-ever high school for performing arts: TriBon Academy

He recently partnered with J.B Smith and Jacqueline Favors to establish TriBon Studios in 2021. Washington, USA – Chris Donaldson, a renowned filmmaker, writer, and cinematographer, recently formed TriBon Studios in 2021 and boasted a career spanning over 30 years in the film and entertainment industry. He is also setting up the first ever high school for performing arts, TriBon Academy, which will be in the TriBon Studios Campus; consisting of five soundstages, 15-acre backlots, 450 seated theatres, 5,000 seat arena, a 10,000 sq ft. eating gallery, parks, and recreation fields.
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Charges dropped against 5 men in deadly VCU hazing incident

Criminal charges have been dropped against five men who were accused of “hazing” in connection with the death of a Virginia Commonwealth University student last year. Prosecutors confirmed that the charges were dropped, but they did not provide a reason as to why, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch.
RICHMOND, VA
fox5dc.com

Private island up for sale in northern Virginia

WOODBRIDGE, Va. - A private island is for sale in northern Virginia, and it could be yours for nearly $5 million!. A post about the exclusive property is going viral on social media. The island is only accessible by boat. Hampton’s Landing Marina is one of several marinas where you...
WOODBRIDGE, VA
ffxnow.com

Fairfax medical cannabis dispensary will open this week near GMU

Another medical cannabis dispensary is opening this week in Fairfax. Beyond/Hello will open its second local dispensary at 10521 Fairfax Blvd in the City of Fairfax. The new location will begin serving patients on Wednesday (Aug. 29) at 10 a.m. Beyond/Hello, owned by Flordia-based Jushi, is one of the only...
FAIRFAX, VA
middleburglife.com

Local Singer and Songwriter Celebrates Her Return to Music

“Performing, especially when you’re performing your own music, is getting to connect with people and getting to feel the difference that [your music] makes in another person,” says Juliet Lloyd, singer-songwriter and frequent Middleburg-area performer, while discussing her jam-packed schedule of local shows. Lloyd has been busy propelling...
MIDDLEBURG, VA
northernvirginiamag.com

The Best Fall Fairs and Festivals to Visit This September in NoVA

From music festivals to fall festivities, these events will make your transition from summer to fall seamless. Ah, September. The month when not only the calendar (and leaves) start to transition from summer into fall, but so do the festivals. While the end-of-summer carnivals were a whirl, it’s time to welcome in the region’s best fall festivities. Here are 14 amazing fairs and festivals coming to NoVA this month.
WARRENTON, VA
NewsBreak
Sports
msn.com

This Virginia Town Is One Of The Happiest Places In America

Living in Virginia is reason enough to celebrate. But you’ll feel especially festive upon learning that our very own Charlottesville has been designated as one of the happiest places in the U.S. Tucked away in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Charlottesville — or C-Ville if you’re a local — has long impressed visitors with its stunning landscape, captivating architecture, food and wine culture, and endless opportunities for adventure. It’s really no wonder folks are so happy there. Here’s more on what life is like inside one of America’s happiest towns: Charlottesville, Virginia.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

