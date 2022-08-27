ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill

HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
HICKORY, NC
WCNC

'God blessed me. So, I want to bless others' | Food pantry founder sees her life's mission as helping others, recognized as Hyundai Hometown Hero

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On distribution day at Care to Share Outreach Center and Food Pantry, families in cars are lined up for essentials and their share of compassion. Volunteers take turns loading boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables into trunks, selecting additional goodies like a cake or pastries to give to the people inside the vehicles.
CHARLOTTE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Society
charlotteonthecheap.com

Free youth fishing derby in Cramerton Sep 24

Cramerton Parks and Recreation is hosting a Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, September 24th, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!. The event, which is for ages 18 and under, will...
CRAMERTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Video: Man Hitches Ride On The Back Of A CATS Bus in Charlotte

It happened Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Charlotte. Vincent Burris was heading home from work when he saw something very unusual and very dangerous. Anyone would have to take a double take and think, am I really seeing what I think I’m seeing?. Vincent captured, on video, a man literally...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lazytrips.com

Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to New York

In the mood for an adventure with choices of spectacular nature or bustling cityscapes - ending at one of the most exciting cities in the world? If this has your ears swivelling, you should consider a road trip from Charlotte to New York. The 640-mile road trip from Charlotte to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Freedom House#Festival#Localevent#Live Music#Double Check
Carolina Panthers

Red Hot Chili Peppers Concert | Bank of America Stadium

The health and safety of our fans, guests, players, and employees is our top priority. Bank of America Stadium is following the Mecklenburg County Health Department and CDC guidelines. Proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, or a face covering is NOT required for entry. Fans are allowed to bring...
CHARLOTTE, NC
restaurantclicks.com

Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit

Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
power98fm.com

Black Food Truck Friday Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend In Charlotte

Get your taste buds ready for some finger-lickin’ good food with some urban flare. Starting, Friday, September 2 Black Food Truck Friday kicks into gear in Charlotte. Foodies can feast on a number of cuisines from some of the best food trucks in the city. Black Food Truck Friday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
HICKORY, NC
visitlakenorman.org

Top Things to Do in Cornelius

Cornelius is a beautiful lakeside destination full of great things to do. Whether you're a resident or just visiting the area, there is always something exciting to try. From restaurants, breweries, parks, shopping, or attractions, here are the top things to do in Cornelius!. Food & Drink. Restaurants. Cornelius is...
CORNELIUS, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Two People Shot Near Uptown Hookah Lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a shooting near Fire House Bar & Lounge in Uptown off W Carson Blvd. Medic confirms two people were seriously injured. No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WRAL News

Story of NC woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jenna MacFarlane and Steve Kesler are laughing out loud at the memory — of the day Steve turned down Oprah. It was January 2007. Jenna, Steve and his wife, Karen, had just wrapped an interview with Juju Chang that aired on “Good Morning America,” which highlighted how Steve and Karen had “adopted” Jenna as she settled into middle age, and the most famous talk-show host in the world wanted a crack at the three Charlotte residents next.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy