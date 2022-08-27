Read full article on original website
‘Bar Rescue’ filming underway at NC bar and grill
HICKORY, N.C. (WGHP) — Filming for the reality show “Bar Rescue” is currently underway in Hickory, according to the News & Record. The Corner Pocket II Bar and Grill in Hickory, located on U.S. Highway 70 SW, confirmed on Tuesday that the bar will be featured on the show. “Bar Rescue’s” Jon Taffer offers tips […]
Popular Charlotte Restaurant Moving From Longtime South End Location
The neighborhood favorite will briefly close before re-opening at its new Uptown locale.
South End staple Midnight Diner announces closing date ahead of move uptown
CHARLOTTE — Midnight Diner’s days in South End are numbered. The popular South End restaurant announced on its Facebook page that Labor Day on Monday will be its last day at its current location at 115 East Carson St. The stainless-steel boxcar will then be transported to its...
WCNC
'God blessed me. So, I want to bless others' | Food pantry founder sees her life's mission as helping others, recognized as Hyundai Hometown Hero
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On distribution day at Care to Share Outreach Center and Food Pantry, families in cars are lined up for essentials and their share of compassion. Volunteers take turns loading boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables into trunks, selecting additional goodies like a cake or pastries to give to the people inside the vehicles.
WBTV
Pink Cupcake Survivor: Charlotte mom and daughter diagnosed two days apart
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - This mom and daughter in Charlotte are 53 years old and 20 years old, respectively – and are both fighting breast cancer at the same time. Ashley Samuelson, the mom, participated in our Pink Cupcake Walk on #TeamMolly last year. She said she had no idea what was to come in her own personal life.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free youth fishing derby in Cramerton Sep 24
Cramerton Parks and Recreation is hosting a Youth Fishing Derby on Saturday, September 24th, 2022, from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Find all the best (and cheapest) kids’ activities on our list of upcoming kids’ events in Charlotte!. The event, which is for ages 18 and under, will...
country1037fm.com
Video: Man Hitches Ride On The Back Of A CATS Bus in Charlotte
It happened Tuesday afternoon in Northeast Charlotte. Vincent Burris was heading home from work when he saw something very unusual and very dangerous. Anyone would have to take a double take and think, am I really seeing what I think I’m seeing?. Vincent captured, on video, a man literally...
lazytrips.com
Road Trip from Charlotte, NC to New York
In the mood for an adventure with choices of spectacular nature or bustling cityscapes - ending at one of the most exciting cities in the world? If this has your ears swivelling, you should consider a road trip from Charlotte to New York. The 640-mile road trip from Charlotte to...
charlotteonthecheap.com
NC Bradford Pear Bounty program: Remove a Bradford Pear Tree and get a free native tree
Do you have a Bradford Pear Tree on your property? You could get a free native tree from the NC Bradford Pear Bounty program if you cut down the Bradford Pear. The Bradford Pear Bounty is a collaborative program between NC State Extension, NC Urban Forest Council, NC Forest Service and NC Wildlife Federation.
Carolina Panthers
Red Hot Chili Peppers Concert | Bank of America Stadium
The health and safety of our fans, guests, players, and employees is our top priority. Bank of America Stadium is following the Mecklenburg County Health Department and CDC guidelines. Proof of vaccination, a negative COVID-19 test, or a face covering is NOT required for entry. Fans are allowed to bring...
restaurantclicks.com
Charlotte Best Soul Food Restaurants To Visit
Charlotte, North Carolina, is a city known for its Southern hospitality and, with that, its delicious food. And when it comes to soul food, Charlotte definitely does not disappoint. Soul food originates back to the days of slavery when African Americans would make do with whatever scraps they could get.
Workers across area say ‘quiet firing’ has been happening for decades
Quiet quitting refers to workers who are no longer out in extra work at the office. Since the term has gone viral on social media, another word is making the wounds: Quiet firing.
power98fm.com
Black Food Truck Friday Kicks Off Labor Day Weekend In Charlotte
Get your taste buds ready for some finger-lickin’ good food with some urban flare. Starting, Friday, September 2 Black Food Truck Friday kicks into gear in Charlotte. Foodies can feast on a number of cuisines from some of the best food trucks in the city. Black Food Truck Friday...
WBTV
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing after 75 years because of staff shortages
HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) - A restaurant that’s been serving the Hickory community for three-quarters of a century will be closing its doors this weekend. The Snack Bar has become an icon in the community serving thousands and bringing in customers from all over the Foothills for good food and good fellowship. Sadly, the reason for the closure is one that’s all-too-common in the closing era of the pandemic.
charlotteonthecheap.com
Free basketball and soccer camps at Cherryville Family YMCA
Ages 5-9 Thursday, October 13th, 2022.
visitlakenorman.org
Top Things to Do in Cornelius
Cornelius is a beautiful lakeside destination full of great things to do. Whether you're a resident or just visiting the area, there is always something exciting to try. From restaurants, breweries, parks, shopping, or attractions, here are the top things to do in Cornelius!. Food & Drink. Restaurants. Cornelius is...
Charlotte plus-size store slammed by fatphobic social media comments and phone calls
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A popular Charlotte clothing store is making strides despite a wave of nasty phone calls and comments on social media in response to a feature on NBC's "Today" show. Summer Lucille, the owner of Juicy Body Goddess, became a social media star after making a name...
Charlotte Checkers owner’s posh estate hits market at nearly $8M
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Checkers owner Michael Kahn is once again making a splash in the local luxury real estate market, putting the Providence Plantation home he owns with his wife up for sale at $7.9 million. Axios Charlotte first reported on the home hitting the market. Liza Caminiti with...
wccbcharlotte.com
Two People Shot Near Uptown Hookah Lounge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — CMPD is investigating a shooting near Fire House Bar & Lounge in Uptown off W Carson Blvd. Medic confirms two people were seriously injured. No other details have been released at this time. Check back for updates.
Story of NC woman ‘adopted’ at 43 is now a movie
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Jenna MacFarlane and Steve Kesler are laughing out loud at the memory — of the day Steve turned down Oprah. It was January 2007. Jenna, Steve and his wife, Karen, had just wrapped an interview with Juju Chang that aired on “Good Morning America,” which highlighted how Steve and Karen had “adopted” Jenna as she settled into middle age, and the most famous talk-show host in the world wanted a crack at the three Charlotte residents next.
