Vermont State

WCAX

Wildlife Watch: Becoming a Vermont game warden

MILTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Game wardens are assigned to every corner of the state. Our Ike Bendavid learned more about what it takes to be a Vermont warden and met two of the new trainees. John Truong and Louis Daversa are in month one of their on-the-job training. They are...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Rally at Statehouse aims to raise awareness about overdoses in Vermont

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of people gathered on the lawn of the Statehouse in Montpelier on Wednesday to bring attention to a growing problem in Vermont. The rally coincides with International Overdose Awareness Day. Organizers say the gathering is part of the healing process and advocacy for overdose prevention measures in the states.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Vermont Ag Hall of Fame winners announced

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - New members of Vermont’s Ag Hall of Fame were inducted Wednesday at the Champlain Valley Fair. For all the rides, food, and other fun in Essex Junction this week, agriculture remains at the heart of the Champlain Valley Fair. Three individuals who have championed the agriculture industry in the state for decades were honored with Lifetime Achievement Awards at a luncheon. Paul Percy of Stowe, Sen. Bobby Starr of Troy, and Jackie Folsom of Cabot all said they were humbled to be included among the state’s ag greats.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont's early bear hunting season begins

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s early bear hunting season has started. The first of Vermont’s two bear hunting seasons requires a special tag and runs from Sept. 1 through Nov. 11. This season has one exception-- nonresident hunters using dogs cannot start bear hunting until Sept. 15. The...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

New warden director for Vermont Fish and Wildlife

Students head back to the classroom as a new school year starts for many Vermonters. Students are headed to the classroom for the new school year while the nation enters the third year of the pandemic. Brighton man arrested after trying to set house on fire. Updated: 10 hours ago.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vt. courthouses to lift pandemic protocols next week

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Most temporary pandemic protocols in Vermont’s courts will be lifted next week. But new, permanent rules will go into effect, including measures that proved helpful during the pandemic. Starting next Tuesday, the court administrator is responsible for making health and safety policies. Courts will also...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Vermont school upgrade projects slowed by supply chain, labor issues

BRISTOL, Vt. (WCAX) - Some school construction projects in Vermont remain unfinished as kids return to class, thanks to supply chain issues and labor shortages. It’s led some districts to delay projects or even can them altogether. “It’s been glass, it’s been tile for the bathrooms, it’s the countertops,”...
BRISTOL, VT
WCAX

Vermont to see millions in water, sewer system upgrades

SOUTH ROYALTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Communities across Vermont will get major upgrades to water and sewer systems over the next 10 years, thanks in part to federal funding. Gov. Phil Scott toured a plant in South Royalton on Tuesday, which has begun a $3.8 million renovation project. The majority of that is being covered by state and federal dollars, including American Rescue Plan funds.
ROYALTON, VT
NECN

Storms Bring Down Trees, Send Vermont Fair-Goers in Search of Shelter

For some homeowners, landscapers, and municipal crews in Vermont, Wednesday was a day for cleanup — after powerful thunderstorms roared through Tuesday evening. Several massive trees were uprooted on Sunset Cliff Road near Lake Champlain in Burlington. A short drive away, in Ethan Allen Park, a smaller tree and limbs fell on a recreation path. At Benko Kukobat’s place on Cayuga Court in the city’s New North End, a neighbor’s tree came crashing down right across his driveway.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Running out of cash, Vt. pandemic rental assistance to wrap up earlier than expected

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Big changes are coming to Vermont’s emergency housing programs as the federal pandemic funding they were set up under starts to dry up. The Vermont Emergency Rental Assistance Program, or VERAP, was created to help renters dealing with financial challenges during the pandemic. It’s been paying rent for some 12,600 households averaging about $960 dollars a month. But Vermont Agency of Human Services Secretary Jenney Samuelson says the program is no longer sustainable.
VERMONT STATE
NECN

Vermont to Recognize International Overdose Awareness Day

Vermonters will come together Wednesday evening to remember relatives, friends, and neighbors who died from overdoses. The lawn of the Vermont State House in Montpelier will be the setting for a gathering from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday August 31, marking International Overdose Awareness Day. In 2021, the Vermont Department of...
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Task force aims to rescue Vermont's struggling dairy industry

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The task force hoping to revitalize the Vermont dairy industry had its first meeting of the year on Monday and still has its eyes set on rescuing a struggling industry. So far, Vermont is down 22 farms in 2022. Coming back from COVID-19 and struggles related...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stolen bike recovered 1,000 miles from home

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A bike that was reported stolen in Greenville, South Carolina, eight months ago was recently found in Vermont. No one is sure how it ended up in the Green Mountain State, but its owner is just happy it’s heading home. The bike’s owner, Preston Spratt,...
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont

POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
POWNAL, VT
WCAX

Vermont man arrested in New Hampshire arson

Vermont Guard celebrates new law aiding veterans exposed to burn pits. The Vermont National Guard is celebrating a landmark new law that expands benefits to military members exposed to burn pits in war zones. Residents divided on plans to clean up old Corinth copper mines. Updated: 3 hours ago. Residents...
VERMONT STATE

