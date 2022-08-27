Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Maine school district has been asked to remove two books from the school libraryThe Maine WriterBuxton, ME
Cruise-In Nights Around MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Topsham and Skowhegan FairThe Maine WriterTopsham, ME
Related
NECN
1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say
A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Repeat Gun Offender and Career Criminal In Roxbury
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
bpdnews.com
Officers Recover a Loaded Firearm after a Traffic Stop in Dorchester
At about 6:25 PM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest of Kurvan Vidal, 27, of Boston, in the area of 217 Columbia Road in Dorchester. Officers observed a motor vehicle with excessively...
Man tossed ‘suspected drugs’ into New Bedford prison
The sheriff's office said a security officer spotted the man throwing the package over the wall in the back parking lot of the Ash Street Jail.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
nbcboston.com
2 Killed, Another Injured in Separate Boston Shootings
Two people are dead and another is injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said officers responded to the area of Dale Street and Regent Street in Roxbury around 8:20 p.m., to find a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead on scene by Boston EMS, authorities said.
Dorchester fugitive punches out MBTA trolley window
Jhovan Louis-Jeune, 33, was arrested for other outstanding warrants from several Massachusetts courts, including assault to murder. A man wanted for assault to murder allegedly punched out a trolley window Monday before he was arrested for other outstanding warrants, Transit Police said. Transit Police officers responded to the Mattapan MBTA...
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury
At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
liveboston617.org
Gang Unit Arrests Randolph Man After Recovering Loaded Firearm During Investigation in Mattapan
The information and images contained in this article may be delayed due to the FOIA and public records guidelines which allow departments and government agencies to take up-to multiple months to fulfill requests such as providing booking photos or documents. The inculded reports have been redacted by both BPD as well as Live Boston Staff for reasons of investigatory purpose as well as officer safety.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hyannisnews.com
ACCUSED OF TRAFFICKING DEADLY POISON IN THE MID-CAPE!
Sandwich Male Arrested for Trafficking Over 200 Grams of Fentanyl. [Barnstable PD Media Statement] Over the past several months Barnstable Police Detectives, Patrol Officers, and Task Force Officers from the Drug Enforcement Administration Cape Cod Resident Office; identified [31-year-old] Kevin Robie of Sandwich as an individual trafficking Fentanyl in the Mid-Cape area. As the result of an extensive investigation, search warrants were executed on his person and his current hotel room. The search warrants yielded 249 grams of Fentanyl, packaging materials, cutting agents, and over $38,000 in cash.
NECN
Deadly Crash Investigation in Roxbury Closes Intersection
A deadly crash in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Thursday morning has prompted a large police presence and traffic impacts. Officers are investigating after a person was hit by a vehicle in the Jackson Square area, the Boston Police Department said. The vehicle remained on scene. Authorities said earlier in the morning...
2 people killed in separate shootings in Boston
BOSTON — Two people were killed in separate shootings in Boston on Wednesday night, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a shooting in the area of Dale and Regent streets in the city’s Roxbury section around 8:20 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.
Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police investigating after pedestrian struck, killed by car in Boston
BOSTON — Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a car in Boston on Thursday morning. The crash happened in the area of Columbus Avenue and Richie Street in the city’s Roxbury section, according to the Boston Police Department. The name of the person...
Police investigating Dorchester shooting that left one with life-threatening injuries
Boston Police are investigating a shooting in Dorchester that left an individual with ‘life-threatening’ injuries Wednesday evening. A spokesperson from the Boston Police Department told Boston 25 that the individual walked into a local hospital shortly after 5:00 p.m. to be treated for their serious injuries. According to...
pureoldies1055.com
Police believe shooting, apparent robbery in Bayside are connected
Portland police are investigating an assault and apparent robbery in the city’s Bayside neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a 27-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk. Police said the man, who is experiencing homelessness, was...
bpdnews.com
Officers Arrest Suspect in Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Dorchester
About 1:21 AM, on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, officers assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury), conducted a traffic stop in the area of Columbia Road and Oldfields Road in Dorchester that resulted in an onsite firearm arrest of Jakai Jackman, 18, of Dedham, MA. While on patrol in the area, officers...
Block Island ferry fight suspect among 2 arrested in Pawtucket
Two suspects, including a man who had been previously arrested after a brawl on the Block Island Ferry earlier this month, were apprehended in Pawtucket last week for reportedly stealing a vehicle.
WCAX
Mass. man faces 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont
POWNAL, Vt. (WCAX) - A Massachusetts man is facing 15 counts of torturing sheep in Vermont after several animals were found dead at a solar field in Pownal. According to the Bennington Banner, Benjamin Cumbie, 50, of Boxborough, Massachusetts, is accused of leaving his sheep for over two months without water.
New legal twist for convicted cop killer Alfred Tenkler
There is a new legal twist in the case of Alfred Trenkler, the man convicted in the 1991 bombing death of Boston Police Officer Jeremiah Hurley. Last year, a federal court judge reduced Trenkler’s life sentence, paving the way for his release in a few years. But now the...
Framingham Police Arrest Rowdy Restaurant Patron on Drug & Other Charges
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man early Saturday morning, August 27. Police were called to Taqueria Mexico on Route 126 in downtown Framingham around 1:30 a.m. Police arrested just before 2 a.m. was Erick Rodas, 27, of 176 Irving Street in Framingham. “Rodas was asked to leave...
Comments / 0