Portland, ME

Police believe shooting, apparent robbery in Bayside are connected

Portland police are investigating an assault and apparent robbery in the city’s Bayside neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a 27-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk. Police said the man, who is experiencing homelessness, was...
PORTLAND, ME
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Raymond sends one man to the hospital

A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Raymond was hospitalized with serious injuries. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Tuesday around 5:50 a.m. on Roosevelt Trail. Police say the driver of a Subaru Outback was making a left turn to go eastbound coming out of...
RAYMOND, ME

