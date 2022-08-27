Read full article on original website
pureoldies1055.com
Authorities recover body believed to be New Gloucester man who went missing while kayaking
Police say they located a body while searching for a kayaker who went missing over the weekend. Seth Vosmus, 34, went kayaking in Freeport on Saturday. His truck was found in Freeport, but officers could not locate Vosmus or his kayak. On Wednesday afternoon, police said they found a body,...
pureoldies1055.com
Police believe shooting, apparent robbery in Bayside are connected
Portland police are investigating an assault and apparent robbery in the city’s Bayside neighborhood. Police responded to the area of Cumberland Avenue and Cedar Street just after 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday to find a 27-year-old man unconscious on the sidewalk. Police said the man, who is experiencing homelessness, was...
pureoldies1055.com
Head-on crash involving motorcycle in Raymond sends one man to the hospital
A motorcyclist involved in a head-on crash in Raymond was hospitalized with serious injuries. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office says the crash happened Tuesday around 5:50 a.m. on Roosevelt Trail. Police say the driver of a Subaru Outback was making a left turn to go eastbound coming out of...
