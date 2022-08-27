Dallas, TX – There are very few U.S. brands that have withstood the century mark in the state of Texas. Both opening their doors in 1883, Legendary bootmaker Lucchese and University of Texas Longhorns have deep roots in the Lone Star State and now the heritage brands are teaming up. Inspired by one another's storied histories and passionate fans which span across the entire state and well beyond, the two iconic brands announced today a multi-year sponsorship naming Lucchese the "Official Boot Sponsor of Texas Athletics." The partnership also includes head football coach Steve Sarkisian featured in Lucchese's advertising campaign with the Longhorns.

