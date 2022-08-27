Read full article on original website
No. 1 Volleyball’s Fleck Named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week
AUSTIN, Texas – No. 1 Texas Volleyball's Zoe Fleck has been named the Big 12 Conference Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Fleck helped the Longhorns to a pair of top 10 road wins against No. 7 Ohio State with a sweep and a 3-1 victory in front of two sold-out crowds. The UCLA transfer had 37 digs and leads the Big 12 in digs per set (5.29) to earn her first Big 12 weekly accolade.
UT Tower Lighting to honor Rowing set for Friday
AUSTIN, Texas – The University of Texas Tower will be lit in burnt orange with the number '1' on Friday, Sept. 2 to commemorate Texas Rowing's 2022 NCAA Championship. Per campus tradition, the University recognizes UT sports programs who win a national team championship with a burnt orange lighting of the campus landmark with the number '1' appearing on the building's four sides. On Friday, the University will commemorate the team capturing the 2022 national championship, the program's second consecutive title.
Floréal adds Metcalf to Track & Field/Cross Country staff
AUSTIN, Texas – Texas head track and field/cross country coach Edrick Floréal has named Greg Metcalf as the new Assistant Coach of men's cross country/distance. Metcalf brings over 20 years of coaching experience to the Forty Acres having led the University of Washington as the Director of Track and Field/Cross Country, working as the head men's and women's coach from 2002-2018.
University of Texas Athletics pulls on some new Lucchese boots
Dallas, TX – There are very few U.S. brands that have withstood the century mark in the state of Texas. Both opening their doors in 1883, Legendary bootmaker Lucchese and University of Texas Longhorns have deep roots in the Lone Star State and now the heritage brands are teaming up. Inspired by one another's storied histories and passionate fans which span across the entire state and well beyond, the two iconic brands announced today a multi-year sponsorship naming Lucchese the "Official Boot Sponsor of Texas Athletics." The partnership also includes head football coach Steve Sarkisian featured in Lucchese's advertising campaign with the Longhorns.
Old Dominion Freight Line Aligns with the University of Texas as the Official Freight Carrier of Texas Athletics
Premium less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier teams up with the Longhorns starting with 2022/2023 Athletics Season. Austin, Texas – Texas Athletics announced today that leading Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) motor carrier, Old Dominion Freight Line (OD), is now the Official Freight Carrier for Texas Athletics. This multi-year relationship combines both organizations known for excellence and will give OD access to gameday activations, events, and media throughout the college athletics season.
