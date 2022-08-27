Several area cross country athletes began their season last week at the annual Burwell Cross Country Invitational. The boys team title in the 4k race was won by West Holt. South Loup was 4th, Sandhills/Thedford 5th, SEM 6th, and Twin Loup was 7th. Raden Orton of North Central was the individual champion in a winning time of 14:10. South Loup placed three runners in the top 30 led by Logan Recoy who was third in a time of 14:59. Josiah Coleman was 14th (17:01) and Caleb McFate was 25th (19:35). Twin Loup placed three in the top 30 led by Evertt Funk who was 13th (16:56), Henry Sortum was 27th (21:00) and Hayden Nelson was 29th (21:33). Sandhills/Thedford placed 4 runners in the top 30. Connor Sutton was 15th (17:16), Brodie Stengel was 19th (18:02), Brayden Schaefer was 23rd (19:17) and Jacob Reiser was 28th (21:21). SEM placed three in the top 30 led by Clay Scoville who was 18th (17:50), William Beattie was 21st (18:18) and Colt Schroeder was 24th was 24th (19:25).

